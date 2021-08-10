Avature and DIDWW join forces to deliver world-class customer support with phone.systems™

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern business VoIP solutions offer a more efficient way of working and deliver a range of useful features such as conferencing options, team messaging and hosted PBX capabilities, all packed into a single platform. Avature , a leading provider of enterprise SaaS solutions for talent acquisition and talent management, has combined forces with DIDWW , a telecom operator that provides premium quality VoIP services worldwide. This partnership will ensure seamless communications and global connectivity throughout Avature's business by using an innovative cloud PBX phone.systems™ with two-way SIP services provided by DIDWW.

A cloud PBX gives companies the flexibility that the latest phone system provides without having to invest in expensive hardware. The DIDWW phone.systems™ is an advanced cloud telephony solution that combines powerful features with a unique and user-intuitive web interface. This platform is fully scalable, and allows users to make changes in real-time. In addition, phone.systems™ offers ease of use, which means cost savings for staff training and extremely short service implementation times.

Through the new partnership, Avature will use phone.systems™ to streamline and automate their internal communications processes. The company will also enhance its cloud services by leveraging DIDWW's widespread phone number coverage and robust local and global network connectivity infrastructure. The HR technology vendor serves customers in more than 160 countries and offers AI-powered solutions to help industry leaders identify, hire and retain talented people in highly competitive industries and markets across the globe.

Cristian Dujmovic, Avature COO, said, "We have found DIDWW to be a great partner. The entire purchasing and deployment process, including endless local and international numbers to serve our customers worldwide, was super smooth. They provide a solution that is easy to use, compatible with the operating systems we use at Avature, with high-quality support and, on top of that, they are helping us to lower our overall communications expenditure."

Darius Siuipys, the phone.systems™ Product Manager at DIDWW, added, "In today's rapidly changing environment, businesses need to adapt and respond quickly to new challenges. We are very pleased to be able to provide the right solutions for Avature with exceptional speed and flexibility."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

About Avature

Pioneer of CRM technology for recruiting, Avature is a highly configurable enterprise SaaS platform for talent acquisition and talent management. Founded by Dimitri Boylan, Avature empowers the leading-edge HR strategies of over 650 enterprise-level customers in 164 countries and 32 languages. These include 110 of the Fortune 500 and 28 of the Forbes Global 100.

Avature's AI-powered solutions include shared services sourcing, applicant tracking, video interviewing, campus and events recruiting, employee referral management, social onboarding, branded employee engagement and performance management, employee mobility and contingent workforce management. Avature delivers its services from its private cloud, located in data centers in the US, Europe and Asia, and has offices in Buenos Aires, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, New York, Shenzhen and Paris.

To learn more about Avature, please visit https://www.avature.net/ .

