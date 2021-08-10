U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,431.93
    -0.42 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,232.68
    +130.83 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,777.55
    -82.62 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.33
    +1.52 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.46
    +1.98 (+2.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.20
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.11 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1719
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0240 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3849
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5700
    +0.2650 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,283.05
    -285.48 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,115.94
    -2.36 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,158.52
    +26.22 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Avature and DIDWW join forces to deliver world-class customer support with phone.systems™

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern business VoIP solutions offer a more efficient way of working and deliver a range of useful features such as conferencing options, team messaging and hosted PBX capabilities, all packed into a single platform. Avature, a leading provider of enterprise SaaS solutions for talent acquisition and talent management, has combined forces with DIDWW, a telecom operator that provides premium quality VoIP services worldwide. This partnership will ensure seamless communications and global connectivity throughout Avature's business by using an innovative cloud PBX phone.systems™ with two-way SIP services provided by DIDWW.

Avature and DIDWW join forces to deliver world-class customer support with phone.systems&#x002122; (PRNewsfoto/DIDWW)
Avature and DIDWW join forces to deliver world-class customer support with phone.systems™ (PRNewsfoto/DIDWW)

A cloud PBX gives companies the flexibility that the latest phone system provides without having to invest in expensive hardware. The DIDWW phone.systems™ is an advanced cloud telephony solution that combines powerful features with a unique and user-intuitive web interface. This platform is fully scalable, and allows users to make changes in real-time. In addition, phone.systems™ offers ease of use, which means cost savings for staff training and extremely short service implementation times.

Through the new partnership, Avature will use phone.systems™ to streamline and automate their internal communications processes. The company will also enhance its cloud services by leveraging DIDWW's widespread phone number coverage and robust local and global network connectivity infrastructure. The HR technology vendor serves customers in more than 160 countries and offers AI-powered solutions to help industry leaders identify, hire and retain talented people in highly competitive industries and markets across the globe.

Cristian Dujmovic, Avature COO, said, "We have found DIDWW to be a great partner. The entire purchasing and deployment process, including endless local and international numbers to serve our customers worldwide, was super smooth. They provide a solution that is easy to use, compatible with the operating systems we use at Avature, with high-quality support and, on top of that, they are helping us to lower our overall communications expenditure."

Darius Siuipys, the phone.systems™ Product Manager at DIDWW, added, "In today's rapidly changing environment, businesses need to adapt and respond quickly to new challenges. We are very pleased to be able to provide the right solutions for Avature with exceptional speed and flexibility."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/.

About Avature

Pioneer of CRM technology for recruiting, Avature is a highly configurable enterprise SaaS platform for talent acquisition and talent management. Founded by Dimitri Boylan, Avature empowers the leading-edge HR strategies of over 650 enterprise-level customers in 164 countries and 32 languages. These include 110 of the Fortune 500 and 28 of the Forbes Global 100.

Avature's AI-powered solutions include shared services sourcing, applicant tracking, video interviewing, campus and events recruiting, employee referral management, social onboarding, branded employee engagement and performance management, employee mobility and contingent workforce management. Avature delivers its services from its private cloud, located in data centers in the US, Europe and Asia, and has offices in Buenos Aires, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, New York, Shenzhen and Paris.

To learn more about Avature, please visit https://www.avature.net/.

Press Contact:

Vilija Simkiene
Marketing Department
vilija.s@didww.com
+1 (212) 461 1854
www.didww.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avature-and-didww-join-forces-to-deliver-world-class-customer-support-with-phonesystems-301352288.html

SOURCE DIDWW

Recommended Stories

  • Cardano’s Alonzo Purple upgrade imminent as smart contract public testnet launches

    In an exciting finale for Cardano’s series of Alonzo updates, the team behind ADA – Input Output Hong Kong – has launched a public testnet for the significant smart contract integration, revealing that the Alonzo Purple upgrade is imminent.

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • TransAlta Renewables Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

    Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Can my employer make me get vaccinated?

    More U.S. companies like Disney, Google and Netflix are asking workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it legal?

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Anticipation Builds for Apple IPhone 13s, T-Mobile Marketing Push

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G wireless enterprise opportunities.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • Nearly 4 in 10 US workers say they may quit if their employer doesn’t mandate vaccines

    A large survey shows the majority of workers support vaccine mandates and nearly 40% would even consider leaving their jobs if mandates were not put in place. Still, a larger share would quit if they faced an ultimatum.

  • Porsche SE faces U.S. lawsuit over dieselgate scandal

    Porsche SE, Volkswagen's largest shareholder, is facing a lawsuit in the United States over claims related to the carmaker's diesel emissions scandal. The suit, filed with the Supreme Court of the state of New York in April, targets Porsche SE as well as former members of the management and supervisory boards of Volkswagen, Porsche SE said in its half-year report. Porsche SE, which holds 31.4% of Volkswagen, did not identify the plaintiffs and did not detail or quantify possible claims, saying the action had not yet been served.

  • Types of Retirement Explained

    The prospect of retirement sparks a myriad of questions about how much you have saved up, where you want to live and when you plan to start. Retirement used to connote a post-work life of leisure on the front porch … Continue reading → The post Types of Retirement Explained appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China anti-graft body criticizes business drinking after Alibaba scandal

    China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its top anti-corruption agency, has criticised what it called a "disgusting" culture of business drinking following a sexual assault scandal at e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. "In the incident, an unhealthy dynamic in a working environment, a disgusting drinking culture, a lack of transparency when reporting issues together exposed pervasive, deeply rooted unspoken rules," it said in a notice on its website. The piece calls on people to break "unspoken rules" such as coerced drinking.

  • 3 Reasons Cloudflare Stock Is a Buy After Q2 2021 Earnings

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is having itself a year. This is far from a one-off winner from the massive uptick in internet use during the pandemic, and Cloudflare's Q2 2021 earnings update continues to prove that. When Cloudflare made its public debut a couple years ago, it had a unique go-to-market strategy for an enterprise-grade cloud service: Launch new services for free for individual users, then go after bigger paying customers later.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Smarter Wireless Earphones Boost Apple?

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Starr Peak Announces Additional Expansion of Drilling Program to 60,000 Metres on NewMétal Property

    Starr Peak Mining Ltd. ("Starr Peak" or the "Company") (TSXV: STE) (OTC: STRPF) is pleased to announce another significant expansion to its ongoing drilling campaign on its NewMétal property ("NewMétal" or "the Property"), located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec near the town of Normétal. The NewMétal project also includes the past-producing Normétal Mine, from which ~10.1M tonnes of 2.15% Cu, 5.12% Zn, 0.549 g/t Au, and 45.25 g/t Ag were produced (Boivin, 1988).

  • Perpetua Announces Antimony Supply Agreement for Ambri Battery Production

    Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA) / (TSX: PPTA) ("Perpetua Resources" or the "Company") has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") to supply a portion of antimony production from the Stibnite Gold Project to Ambri Inc. ("Ambri"), establishing the foundation to help facilitate the decarbonization of energy grids in the U.S. and around the world. Perpetua's Stibnite Gold Project, located in central Idaho, will provide Ambri with antimony from the only responsible and domestically mined

  • Dogecoin Looks Ready To Move Higher

    Dogecoin is moving towards the resistance level at $0.2630.

  • Workhorse Reviews Electric Van Designs, Distances Itself From Lordstown Motors

    Workhorse Group delivered 14 electric delivery vans to customers in the second quarter but it is going back to the drawing board to figure out how to add more cargo capacity before it resumes ramping up production. In many ways, the Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS) earnings report for the April to June period resembled previous quarters — a tale of delays and supplier issues. After ousting CEO Duane Hughes in favor of former Delphi Technologies CEO Rick Dauch, the Cincinnati-based company said it is und

  • Ether Held on Centralized Exchanges Hits 3-Year Low

    Only 9.4% of ether is held in centralized exchanges, the least since 2018.

  • Inflation risk or profit engine? High car prices are both

    Early this year, Brian Benstock, a Honda and Acura dealer in New York City, convinced his banker it would be smart to buy more vehicles than he could fit onto his parking lot. Rising prices for vehicles and other goods are a problem for the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • When Is It Too Late to Have Nothing Saved for Retirement?

    It is never too late to start saving money you will use in retirement. However, the older you get, the more constraints may limit your options.