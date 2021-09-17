AVAX Surges to All-Time High After $230M Avalanche Investment

BeInCrypto –

High-throughput blockchain network Avalanche has had a massive venture capital cash injection which has seen its token price soar to a new all-time high.

In an announcement on Sept 16, Avalanche reported that venture capital giants Polychain and Three Arrows Capital are leading a $230 million investment in its public blockchain ecosystem.

Other VCs contributing to the massive funding round included R/Crypto Fund, Dragonfly, CMS Holdings, Collab+Currency, Lvna Capital, and several industry angel investors.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto