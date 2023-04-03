U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

aVaxziPen Announces Positive Data in Multiple Diseases on Novel Needle-Free Vaccine, Thermally Stable Delivery Platform at World Vaccine Congress

aVaxziPen
·3 min read
aVaxziPen
aVaxziPen

In vivo data demonstrates immune equivalence to traditional needle and syringe injection when using a needle-free solid dose formulation

OXFORD, United Kingdom, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aVaxziPen, a biotech company developing a novel needle-free vaccine delivery platform, announces the presentation of data at the World Vaccine Congress (WVC) in Washington, USA. The company will present a poster entitled, “Needle-free, injectable solid dose vaccine delivery generates equivalent immune response with different antigens and animal models”.

The immunogenicity data from four in vivo models reinforces the value of the company’s needle-free solid-dose vaccine platform as a novel way to effectively deliver vaccines for tetanus, anthrax, influenza, and peanut allergy. As well as improving ease of administration and accessibility, the technology offers the potential to reduce vaccine hesitancy associated with needle-phobia.

The solid-dose formulation technology is designed to improve thermal stability of conventional vaccines, which may reduce the demand for cold-chain logistics during distribution.

Dr Keith Howard, aVaxziPen’s CSO, said, “With our needle-free technology we’re on a mission to transform vaccine delivery for the benefit of communities around the world. Our novel solid-dose formulation technology coupled with our ‘click-and-deliver’ pen device has the potential to improve the accessibility and cost-effectiveness of every-day vaccines. This latest in vivo data, presented in Washington at the World Vaccine Congress, demonstrates how our technology generates comparable immune responses for several vaccines in a needle-free presentation.”

In the poster presented at WVC, in vivo data showed immunogenicity equivalence for aVaxziPen’s needle-free solid dose vaccine compared to existing vaccine presentation which employs needles and syringes, in four examples:

  • a recombinant attenuated vaccinia virus expressing a peanut allergen

  • a tetanus toxoid vaccine with an alum adjuvant

  • a recombinant protective antigen anthrax vaccine

  • a recombinant influenza H7 vaccine

The company has completed construction of a manufacturing line using isolator technology capable of producing sterile products in preparation for human clinical trials.

For more information contact:

aVaxziPen
Robin Cohen
Chief Business Officer
RobinCohen@avaxzipen.com

Scius Communications (for media)
Katja Stout
+44 778 943 5990
katja@sciuscommuications.com

Daniel Gooch
+44 774 787 5479
daniel@sciuscommunications.com

About aVaxziPen

Based in the UK near Oxford, aVaxziPen is developing next-generation vaccination products targeting infectious diseases and emergent threat pathogens enabled by its proprietary aVaxziPen® technologies. aVaxziPen creates and delivers vaccines in needle free, thermally stable, solid dose format that is applicable across all types of vaccines. Our aim is to transform the delivery of vaccines using needle free dosing and reduce or eliminate the requirement for cold chain storage to make a lasting positive impact on global health.

aVaxziPen’s proprietary technology consists of a multi-use applicator coupled with a disposable cartridge containing a single, solid dose of vaccine which does not require reconstitution prior to use. The solid dose vaccine is administered quickly and easily by simply pressing the cartridge onto the upper arm. Our products are designed to enhance the recipient’s immune response and offer significant benefits for patients, care givers, healthcare professionals and payers.

Our pipeline targets a range of common and emerging infectious diseases, inflammatory diseases, and allergies, and has been established through collaborations with world-class organisations, including BARDA DRIVe*, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Innovate UK, the University of Oxford, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR), Imperial College London, and the University of Adelaide. We are also advancing several collaborations with leading organisations for use of our technology in the veterinary health setting.

aVaxziPen’s experienced leadership team has a proven track record in the successful development and commercialisation of innovative products delivering high value outcomes for all stakeholders and is supported by a world-renowned Scientific Advisory Board.

*This project has been funded in whole or in part with US Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, DRIVe, under Contract No. 75A50119C00032.


