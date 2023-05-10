Avaya Appoints Amit Sirohi as Managing Director for ASEAN

SINGAPORE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avaya, a global leader in customer experience solutions to enhance and simply communications and collaboration, has announced the appointment of Amit Sirohi as Managing Director for the ASEAN region. Amit will oversee growth strategy and manage the ASEAN business for Avaya.

With over 16 years of experience in technical, pre-sales, and professional services sales and delivery roles, Amit most recently directed a high-performing team of service sales and delivery professionals. Under Amit's leadership, his team played a key role in supporting Avaya's OneCloud CCaaS open architecture and scalability, driving sales, and expanding market share across the ASEAN and ANZ regions. In his new role, Amit will be based in Singapore and report to Lily Fu, Vice President for APJC at Avaya, who has led Avaya Greater China to accomplish tremendous growth and helped it become one of Avaya International's top five best performing regions.

During his distinguished career at Avaya, Amit has received several awards, such as the Circle of Excellence President Club honor in 2020, Global Salesperson of the Year in 2019, and ASEAN Top Performer in 2019. Prior to his appointment as Managing Director, Amit held various roles at Avaya, including Sales Specialist focused on business development and strategy, Overall Solutions Architect responsible for solution design and building managed services, and Enterprise Pre-Sales Architect who worked closely with Avaya's customers and stakeholders.

"Throughout his tenure with Avaya, Amit has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and a commitment to the company's long-term growth and success," said Lily Fu, Vice President for APJC at Avaya. "He is widely respected throughout the company for his dedication and hard work, and his team has played a significant role in prioritizing customer requirements and driving business impact. Amit has also been a reliable partner to many of our sales leaders over the years, further contributing to our overall success."

"I am deeply honored to have been appointed as Avaya's new Managing Director for ASEAN," said Amit Sirohi. "With 16 years of leadership experience in the region, I have gained invaluable insights and in-depth knowledge of the market, as well as a keen understanding of our customers' business goals. Combined with my technical expertise and the strong relationships with our partners, I am confident that I have the tools and experience needed to lead Avaya's future growth in ASEAN."

Amit earned a Master of Computer Application (MCA) at IP University Delhi, India and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Northampton, England.

Avaya is entering the next chapter of accelerated growth and innovation by investing to advance its cloud communications portfolio with approximately $650 million in liquidity and significant financial flexibility. As Avaya CEO Alan Masarek pointed out, "We are moving ahead with significant financial resources to accelerate investment in our portfolio as we continue delivering innovation without disruption to our customers."

