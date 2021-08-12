U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,460.83
    +13.13 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,499.85
    +14.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,816.26
    +51.13 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.07
    -6.27 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.79
    -0.30 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.00
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3812
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4110
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,443.67
    -1,251.75 (-2.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.63
    -43.95 (-3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Avcorp announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Avcorp Industries Inc. (TSX: AVP) (the "Company", "Avcorp" or the "Avcorp Group") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise stated.

2021 Second Quarter Highlights

  • The Company has improved the shareholders' deficiency to $30,380,000 as at June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020: deficiency of $49,140,000). This was the result of the Company entering into a multiparty amended and restated Accommodation Agreement with a customer and Panta Canada B.V on March 12, 2021. This eliminated the unamortized cash advance, provided a mutual release and forgiveness of certain historic and future guarantee fees payable to the customer, and a legal claim.

  • During second quarter 2021, the Company repaid $1,515,000 of bank indebtedness (June 30, 2020: $2,106,000), together with the modification gain recognized in the current quarter, the bank indebtedness was paid down to $71,178,000 as at June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020: $76,708,000).

  • On June 22, 2021, the Company amended its loan agreement with a Canadian Chartered Bank to extend the maturity date of the existing loan agreement to June 30, 2023, which is supported by a major and material customer of the Company by way of a guarantee and recorded a modification gain of $1,155,000.

  • Second quarter 2021 revenue was $24,385,000 compared to $32,246,000 in 2020. 2021 revenue decreased by $7,861,000, in comparison to 2020. Revenue was affected by lower customer requirements due to the COVID-19 virus.

  • Second quarter 2021 net loss was $1,212,000 compared to net loss of $1,594,000 in 2020. The net loss in the second quarter of 2021 was supported by the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidies, loan forgiveness on Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program Loan and gain on modification of bank indebtedness as a result of executing an amendment agreement in the current quarter.

  • Second quarter 2021 cash flows from operating activities were $704,000 compared to an inflow of $3,189,000 in 2020. The second quarter of 2021 cash flows from operating activities were supported by the receipt of Canada Emergency Wage Subsidies of $2,078,000 and the receipt of Canada Emergency Rent Subsidies of $305,000.

  • On June 8, 2021, the Company received approval for forgiveness on the full loan amount of USD $4,123,000 of the first wave Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program Loan. The Company has recognized loan forgiveness of $2,195,000 (USD $1,774,000) in the current quarter as the Company has satisfied the requirements of loan forgiveness on both first and second wave of the loan.

  • On June 28, 2021, the Company received an award letter from BLR Aerospace to produce Wingtips with estimated first delivery by end of 2021.

Review of 2021 Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Avcorp Group recorded an operating loss of $1,978,000 from $24,385,000 of revenue, as compared to an operating loss of $1,080,000 from $32,246,000 of revenue from the same quarter in the previous year. The second quarter of 2021 operating loss increased in comparison to 2020 by $898,000 mainly due to lower revenue, lower gross profit of $1,320,000 and higher administrative and general expenses of $992,000, partially offset by higher other income of $1,396,000.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, cash flows from operating activities generated $704,000 as compared to providing $3,189,000 cash in 2020. The decrease was attributed to lower operational earnings in the current quarter.

As at June 30, 2021, the Company had $4,470,000 cash on hand (December 31, 2020: $7,044,000) and had utilized $72,407,000 of its operating line of credit (December 31, 2020: $76,439,000). The bank indebtedness balance of the modification and related adjustments as a result of executing an amending agreement in 2021 was $1,229,000 as at June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020 loss of $269,000 from the 2019 amendment). The Company has a working capital deficit of $56,482,000 as at June 30, 2021, compared with $77,780,000 deficit as at December 31, 2020. Working capital is defined as the difference between current assets and current liabilities. The Company's accounts receivable, government grant receivable, contract assets, and inventories net of accounts payable amount to a $41,849,000 surplus as at June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020: $33,174,000 surplus). The Company's accumulated deficit as at June 30, 2021 is $132,741,000 (December 31, 2020: $148,919,000).

About Avcorp

The Avcorp Group designs and builds major airframe structures for some of the world's leading aircraft companies, including BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin and Subaru Corporation. The Avcorp Group has more than 65 years of experience, over 500 skilled employees and 560,000 square feet of facilities. Avcorp Structures & Integration located in Delta British Columbia, Canada is dedicated to metallic and composite aerostructures assembly and integration; Avcorp Engineered Composites located in Burlington Ontario, Canada is dedicated to design and manufacture of composite aerostructures, and Avcorp Composite Fabrication located in Gardena California, USA has advanced composite aerostructures fabrication capabilities for composite aerostructures. The Avcorp Group offers integrated composite and metallic aircraft structures to aircraft manufacturers, a distinct advantage in the pursuit of contracts for new aircraft designs, which require lower-cost, light–weight, strong, reliable structures. Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., at our Burlington, Ontario, Canada location also provides aircraft operators with aircraft structural component repair services for commercial aircraft.

Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc. is wholly owned by Avcorp US Holdings Inc. Both companies are incorporated in the State of Delaware, USA, and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Avcorp Industries Inc.

Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., incorporated in the Province of Ontario, Canada, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Avcorp Industries Inc.

Avcorp Industries Inc. is a federally incorporated reporting company in Canada and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:AVP).

AMANDEEP KALER
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AVCORP GROUP

Forward-Looking Statements

This release should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited financial statements contained in the Company's Annual Report, and with the quarterly financial statements and accompanying notes filed with Sedar (www.sedar.com).

Certain statements in this release and other oral and written statements made by the Company from time to time are forward-looking statements, including those that discuss strategies, goals, outlook or other non–historical matters; or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures. These forward–looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including the following: (a) changes in worldwide economic and political conditions that impact interest and foreign exchange rates; (b) the occurrence of work stoppages and strikes at key facilities of the Corporation or the Corporation's customers or suppliers; (c) government funding and program approvals affecting products being developed or sold under government programs; (d) cost and delivery performance under various program and development contracts; (e) the adequacy of cost estimates for various customer care programs including servicing warranties; (f) the ability to control costs and successful implementation of various cost reduction programs; (g) the timing of certifications of new aircraft products; (h) the occurrence of downturns in customer markets to which the Corporation products are sold or supplied or where the Corporation offers financing; (i) changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellation of orders; (j) the Corporation's ability to offset, through cost reductions, raw material price increases and pricing pressure brought by original equipment manufacturer customers; (k) the availability and cost of insurance; (l) the Corporation's ability to maintain portfolio credit quality; (m) the Corporation's access to debt financing at competitive rates; (n) uncertainty in estimating contingent liabilities and establishing reserves tailored to address such contingencies; and (o) integration of newly acquired operations and associated expenses may adversely affect profitability.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)


June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS



Current assets



Cash

$4,470

$7,044

Accounts receivable

18,488

14,436

Government grant receivable

254

2,688

Contract assets

30,740

34,325

Inventories

12,101

9,657

Prepayments and other assets

1,571

2,108


67,624

70,258

Non-current assets



Prepayments and other assets

2,805

2,877

Development costs

10,563

9,045

Property, plant, and equipment

30,239

38,703

Intangibles

592

655

Total assets

111,823

121,538




LIABILITIES AND DEFICIENCY



Current liabilities



Bank indebtedness

71,178

76,708

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

19,734

27,932

Term debt

16,130

16,868

Contract liability

16,316

11,502

Onerous contract provision

587

282

Deferred government grant

161

657

Customer advance

-

5,911

Guarantee fee

-

8,178


124,106

148,038

Non-current liabilities



Term debt

13,123

19,168

Contract liability

4,974

3,189

Onerous contract provision

-

283


142,203

170,678

(Deficiency) Equity



Capital stock

86,219

86,219

Contributed surplus

6,860

5,478

Accumulated other comprehensive income

9,282

8,082

Accumulated deficit

(132,741)

(148,919)


(30,380)

(49,140)

Total liabilities and deficiency

111,823

121,538


CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts)

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30

Three months ended

Six months ended


2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues

$24,385

$32,246

$48,318

$72,451

Cost of sales

25,091

31,632

49,425

71,935

Gross (loss) profit

(706)

614

(1,107)

516

Administrative and general expenses

4,957

3,965

10,392

8,372

Office equipment depreciation

182

200

369

395

Accommodation agreement settlement

-

-

(21,391)

-

Other income

(3,867)

(2,471)

(6,772)

(2,471)

Operating (loss) income

(1,978)

(1,080)

16,295

(5,780)

Finance costs – net

(420)

1,928

836

4,697

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(346)

(1,414)

(777)

1,444

Net loss on sale of equipment

-

-

58

87

(Loss) income before income tax

(1,212)

(1,594)

16,178

(12,008)

Income tax expense

-

-

-

-

(Loss) income for the period

(1,212)

(1,594)

16,178

(12,008)

Other comprehensive gain (loss)

643

1,892

1,200

(2,092)

Total comprehensive (loss) income for the period

(569)

298

17,378

(14,100)

(Loss) income per share:





Basic (loss) income per common share

(0.00)

(0.00)

0.04

(0.03)

Diluted (loss) income per common share

(0.00)

(0.00)

0.04

(0.03)

Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's)

368,118

368,118

368,118

368,118

Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (000's)

368,118

368,118

370,499

368,118


CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)


Three months ended

Six months ended

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities





Net (loss) income for the period

$(1,212)

$(1,594)

$16,178

$(12,008)

Adjustment for items not affecting cash:





Interest expense

(420)

1,928

836

4,697

Depreciation

1,749

2,206

3,587

4,274

Development cost amortization

398

87

563

398

Intangible assets amortization

22

309

45

609

Provision for onerous contracts

187

244

22

120

Provision for doubtful accounts

2

(123)

2

(250)

Provision for obsolete inventory

220

198

130

(54)

Accommodation agreement settlement

-

-

(21,391)

-

Stock based compensation

3

7

1,382

16

Loss on disposal of equipment

-

-

58

87

Lease modification loss

-

-

345

-

Unrealized foreign exchange

(352)

(1,366)

(687)

1,602

Government grant income

(1,377)

(67)

(3,512)

(67)

Cash flows (used in) from operating activities before changes
in non-cash working capital

(780)

1,829

(2,442)

(576)

Changes in non-cash working capital





Accounts receivable

(577)

7,996

3,713

1,484

Contract assets

2,597

846

3,472

2,222

Inventories

(116)

1,361

(2,677)

1,902

Prepayments and other assets

1,048

581

2,672

698

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(2,006)

(10,684)

(1,003)

(9,160)

Contract liability

538

1,260

(1,381)

1,416

Net cash from (used in) operating activities

704

3,189

2,354

(2,014)






Cash flows (used in) from investing activities





Proceeds from sale of equipment

-

34

645

34

Purchase of equipment

(478)

(474)

(706)

(695)

Payments relating to development costs and tooling

(752)

(936)

(2,081)

(2,386)

Initial lease payments and other direct costs incurred

-

(31)

-

(31)

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,230)

(1,407)

(2,142)

(3,078)






Cash flows (used in) from financing activities





Proceeds from bank indebtedness

-

-

-

653

Repayment of bank indebtedness

(1,515)

-

(2,106)

-

Payment of interest

(598)

(1,114)

(1,226)

(2,396)

Proceeds from term debt

-

5,629

2,494

12,553

Repayment of term debt

(1,203)

(640)

(1,942)

(1,252)

Net cash (used in) from financing activities

(3,316)

3,875

(2,780)

9,558

Net (decrease) increase in cash

(3,842)

5,657

(2,568)

4,466

Net foreign exchange difference

7

(42)

(6)

32

Cash - Beginning of the period

8,305

3,199

7,044

4,316

Cash - End of the period

4,470

8,814

4,470

8,814

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
(unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares)


Capital Stock






Number of
Shares

Amount

Contributed
Surplus

Accumulated
Deficit

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income

Total
Deficiency

Balance at December 31, 2019

368,118,620

86,219

5,446

(142,194)

7,054

(43,475)

Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

17

-

-

17

Unrealized currency loss on
translation for the period

-

-

-

-

(2,092)

(2,092)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(12,008)

-

(12,008)

Balance at June 30, 2020

368,118,620

86,219

5,463

(154,202)

4,962

(57,558)

Balance at December 31, 2020

368,118,620

86,219

5,478

(148,919)

8,082

(49,140)

Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

1,382

-

-

1,382

Unrealized currency gain on translation for the period

-

-

-

-

1,200

1,200

Net income for the period

-

-

-

16,178

-

16,178

Balance at June 30, 2021

368,118,620

86,219

6,860

(132,741)

9,282

(30,380)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avcorp-announces-2021-second-quarter-financial-results-301354814.html

SOURCE Avcorp Industries Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Airbnb climbs following Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest earnings report from Airbnb.&nbsp;

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Kept Falling Today

    Fresh off the news of a downgrade to sell that cost its stock 13% yesterday, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) took another hit on Thursday when analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse effectively downgraded the stock yet again. In response, Virgin Galactic shares closed down 6.3%. What has Credit Suisse feeling less optimistic about Virgin Galactic than the last time it looked at the stock?

  • Micron leads semis lower, Chinese stocks plunge, Bitcoin drops below $45K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Tesla Stock Edged Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.1% at one point on Thursday. The stock's gain is likely driven by a generally bullish day for many growth stocks, as well as news circulating about strong deliveries coming from Tesla's China factory in July. "Tesla makes cars for export in first half of quarter & for local market in second half," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter in response to a tweet about the company's production trends in the important market.

  • Root, Inc. (ROOT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ROOT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Wish stock tanks 18% as e-commerce company says demand slowed, costs rose more than expected

    Shares of ContextLogic Inc fell more than 18% late Wednesday after the parent of e-commerce site Wish said demand for its products slowed, fewer users and active buyers used it, and costs rose more than it had expected.

  • Why Array Technologies Jumped 11% Today

    When Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) released its second-quarter report after the bell yesterday, the initial reaction was for shares to drop almost double digits. Prior to today's move, Array shares were down 65% year to date. Array said it now has supply agreements that provide it fixed expenses for 85% of its input costs through the balance of the year, including virtually all of its steel requirements.

  • Why Desktop Metal Popped -- and ExOne Stock Soared

    It seems The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) and Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) are two great tastes that taste great together. Both makers of industrial 3D printing machines, both companies that reported earnings yesterday, these companies have now announced that they plan to merge. Now here's how they differ: As of 10:45 a.m. EDT today, Desktop Metal stock is up a respectable 2.3% on the earnings and merger news, but ExOne shares are rocketing 40.8%.

  • Why Blink Charging Is Plunging Despite 177% Growth in Sales

    Losses are mounting for the electric vehicle charging stock, but that's not the only thing investors should know.

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • Disney Q3 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the company's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Welcome to Coupang Inc.'s quarterly earnings conference call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Please refer to today's earnings release as well as the risks and uncertainties described in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 13, 2021 and in other filings made with the SEC for information about factors which could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

  • Why Meme Stocks Like AMC and GameStop Were All Over the Place Today

    Rumors, lingering sentiment, and news about peers appeared to be driving the movements of four popular titles on Thursday.

  • Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the greater market by nearly 9x -- 149% versus 16% -- and earned her Bloomberg News designation as best stock picker that year. With a focus on disruptive technology, it makes sense that ARK's exchange-traded funds would embrace crypto, but the strong conviction ARK's investments are showing to the sector is still a bit shocking.

  • Why Marqeta Stock Sank on Thursday

    Despite reporting strong second-quarter revenue growth, the Street seems disappointed with Marqeta's first quarterly results as a publicly traded company.

  • Palantir Stock Rises As Revenue Tops Estimates On Strong Customer Growth

    Palantir rose after its second-quarter adjusted earnings met expectations while revenue growth and guidance topped views.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a