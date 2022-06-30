U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,785.38
    -33.45 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,775.43
    -253.88 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,028.74
    -149.16 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.99
    -11.38 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.99
    +0.23 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.90
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.20
    -0.15 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0480
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.1210 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2161
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7990
    +0.0710 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,975.32
    -1,126.36 (-5.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.82
    -26.65 (-6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

AVCORP ANNOUNCES SECURITYHOLDER APPROVAL OF ARRANGEMENT WITH LATÉCOÈRE S.A.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AVPFF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Avcorp Industries Inc. (TSX: AVP) (the "Company" or "Avcorp") is pleased to announce that, at the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares ("Shareholders") and options ("Optionholders", and together with the Shareholders, the "Securityholders") held today, the Securityholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of the special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") to approve the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Latécoère S.A. (the "Purchaser") pursuant to which a subsidiary of the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Avcorp (each, an "Avcorp Share") for cash consideration of $0.11 per Avcorp Share. Further, options (the "Avcorp Options") exercisable to acquire Avcorp Shares outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement will automatically vest and be cancelled in exchange for a cash payment from the Company equal to the amount (if any) by which $0.11 exceeds the exercise price of such Avcorp Option.

In addition to the approval of the Arrangement, all proposed director nominees were duly elected by Shareholders as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. The directors are David Levi, Amandeep Kaler, Elizabeth Otis, Jaap Rosen, and Ken Robertson. The Shareholders also approved (i) the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor, (ii) the continuation of the Company's 15% rolling Stock Option Plan including the grant of all available and unallocated Avcorp Options thereunder, and (iii) the Company's board of directors' approach to executive compensation on an advisory basis.

Holders of a total of 312,582,804 Avcorp Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, which constituted a quorum of Shareholders, and represented 84.27% of the 370,931,127 issued and outstanding Avcorp Shares entitled to vote as of May 24, 2022, the record date for the Meeting.

The Arrangement Resolution required the approval of (i) at least two-thirds (66⅔%) of the votes cast by the Shareholders, (ii) at least two-thirds (66⅔%) of the votes cast by the Securityholders, voting together as a single class, and (iii) at least a simple majority of the votes cast by Shareholders, excluding votes from certain Shareholders as required under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").

Of the votes cast at the Meeting, 99.01% of the votes cast by Shareholders (99.00% after excluding Avcorp Shares required to be excluded under MI 61-101) and 99.07% of the votes cast by Securityholders voting as a single class were in favour of the Arrangement Resolution.

The Company will seek a final order (the "Final Order") of the British Columbia Supreme Court (the "Court") to approve the Arrangement on July 5, 2022. Completion of the Arrangement is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature, including receipt of the Final Order. Subject to the satisfaction (or waiver) of the conditions precedent, it is expected that the Arrangement will be completed in Q3 2022. Following completion of the Arrangement it is expected that the Avcorp Shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

About Avcorp

The Avcorp Group designs and builds major airframe structures for some of the world's leading aircraft companies, including BAE Systems, Boeing, Bombardier, Lockheed Martin and Subaru Corporation. The Avcorp Group has more than 65 years of experience, over 490 skilled employees and 560,000 square feet of facilities. Avcorp Structures & Integration located in Delta British Columbia, Canada is dedicated to metallic and composite aerostructures assembly and integration; Avcorp Engineered Composites located in Burlington Ontario, Canada is dedicated to design and manufacture of composite aerostructures, and Avcorp Composite Fabrication located in Gardena California, USA has advanced composite aerostructures fabrication capabilities for composite aerostructures. The Avcorp Group offers integrated composite and metallic aircraft structures to aircraft manufacturers, a distinct advantage in the pursuit of contracts for new aircraft designs, which require lower-cost, light-weight, strong, reliable structures. Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., at our Burlington, Ontario, Canada location also provides aircraft operators with aircraft structural component repair services for commercial aircraft.

Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc. is wholly owned by Avcorp US Holdings Inc. Both companies are incorporated in the State of Delaware, USA, and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Avcorp Industries Inc.

Comtek Advanced Structures Ltd., incorporated in the Province of Ontario, Canada, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Avcorp Industries Inc.

Avcorp Industries Inc. is a federally incorporated reporting company in Canada and traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:AVP).

AMANDEEP KALER
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AVCORP GROUP

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release is considered forward-looking within the meaning of certain securities laws and is subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release relates to, among other things: the timing and receipt of required court, stock exchange and regulatory approvals for the Arrangement; the ability of Avcorp and the Purchaser to satisfy the other conditions to, and to complete, the Arrangement; and the completion of the Arrangement including the timing of completion and the delisting of the Avcorp Shares from the TSX.

These statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions to closing of the Arrangement including, without limitation, receipt of all necessary court and regulatory approvals or consents and lack of material changes with respect to Avcorp and its business, all as more particularly set forth in the arrangement agreement dated May 4, 2022 between the Company and the Purchaser, as amended (the "Arrangement Agreement"). In respect of the forward-looking statements and information concerning the anticipated completion of the proposed Arrangement and the anticipated timing for completion of the Arrangement, the Company has made certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable at this time. These dates may change for a number of reasons, including inability to secure necessary court and regulatory approvals in the time anticipated or the need for additional time to satisfy the other conditions to the completion of the Arrangement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. In addition, in the event the Arrangement Agreement is terminated in certain circumstances, Avcorp may be required to pay a termination fee to the Purchaser, the result of which could have a material adverse effect on Avcorp's financial position and results of operations and its ability to fund growth prospects and current operations. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements or information. Although Avcorp has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

For further information about Avcorp Industries Inc. please visit our website.

www.avcorp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avcorp-announces-securityholder-approval-of-arrangement-with-latecoere-sa-301579276.html

SOURCE Avcorp Industries Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Micron stock slumps after posting weak revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at Micron's stock following a slump in Q4 revenue guidance.

  • Micron's weak outlook sparks concerns of chip down cycle

    (Reuters) -A significantly weaker than expected business outlook by memory-chip firm Micron Technology Inc on Thursday raised concern that following nearly two years of strong demand the industry was turning toward a down cycle. Micron forecast adjusted revenue for the current quarter at $7.2 billion, plus or minus $400 million, while Wall Street's outlook was an average of $9.05 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. “We believe that demand has weakened considerably and we've seen that even in the areas that have been significantly constrained," Nikolay Todorov, analyst at Longbow Research, said.

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAUS Will Face High Gas Prices

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • Micron Stock Falls After Chipmaker Delivers Dismal Outlook

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology badly missed estimates with its guidance for the current quarter. MU stock fell on the news.

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were all falling this morning after the Commerce Department reported its latest inflation figures, which showed inflation remains persistently high. The report said that the core personal consumption expenditures index rose 4.7% in May, only slightly less than expected and still a four-decade high. Technology investors have been watching inflation figures very closely, and with today's report, Amazon plunged 3.5%, Apple fell 2.4%, and Nvidia dropped 2.2%.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • 3 Recent Stock Splits That Are Begging to Be Bought

    After benefiting from years of outsize gains, many companies have turned to stock splits to make shares appear more affordable. Stock splits do not directly add to shareholder wealth. This increased interest could give an added boost to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).

  • Why Dutch Bros Is Falling Today

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) were tasting like a day-old cup of coffee in morning trading, with the stock falling 7.2% at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday, though there was no company-specific news to drive the movement. The drive-thru coffee shop's stock fell sharply after the company released its earnings report in May over concern about inflation's impact on its business. Over a quarter of the coffee slinger's shares outstanding are sold short as of the latest report in June, and meme-stock traders are known to favor such situations in hopes of triggering a short squeeze by piling into the stock.

  • Nio Stock Dips After Short-Seller Attack: Should You Worry?

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is down this week after a short-seller attack. In Nio's case, Grizzly Research alleges the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer used an "audacious scheme" to inflate its revenue and profitability, even likening it to the Valeant Pharmaceuticals scandal in which the company was found guilty of using related-party transactions to boost sales. The third party that Grizzly Research is referring to is linked to Nio's popular battery program, which is a major competitive advantage.

  • AMD Stock Approaches Key Support Amid Fall to New Lows

    Advanced Micro Devices is declining to new 52-week lows and is now down 54% from its all-time high just just seven months ago. For now, Micron's earnings report after the close remains a bit of a wildcard for semi-stock investors, as it sits on a critical support level. Regarding AMD stock specifically, the valuation has been pummeled, as the stock price has been more than halved while earnings estimates remain steady — at least so far.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential. Dividend investing has been an attractive prospect for individual investors and hedge funds alike for many years. […]

  • The Dow just booked its worst first half since 1962. What history says about the path ahead.

    A bear market leaves the S&P 500 with its worst first six months since 1970. Here's what's happened after stocks suffered steep first-half stumbles in the past.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Why This Tech Warning May Be 'Good' News; Tesla Rivals On Tap

    The ailing market bounced off lows but still fell solidly. Micron gave grim guidance. Tesla EV rivals report June sales Friday.

  • 2 Risky Stocks That Could Continue Falling This Year

    A couple of stocks that I would be very cautious with right now are Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use in many countries, with Taiwan being the latest (on June 23) to grant it Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

  • As Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Sink, Here's When to Dive In

    These stocks are priced for an industry-wide calamity, but how realistic is that considering their customer base?

  • Chinese Professor Loses $2.4 Billion After SenseTime Slumps

    (Bloomberg) -- A co-founder of SenseTime Group Inc. lost almost half of his fortune after shares of the artificial intelligence giant plummeted 47% on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysTang Xiao’ou, a Massachusetts

  • Palo Alto Networks Is Almost Profitable. Its Stock Is Too Cheap, Morgan Stanley Says.

    The security software company is nearing GAAP profitability, Morgan Stanley predicts. Inclusion in the S&P 500 could follow.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Stocks slide to close worst first half in 52 years: S&P 500 plunges 20.6% YTD, 8.4% in June

    US stocks tumbled on Thursday, with the major averages on track to post steep declines for the month of June and first half of 2022 as concerns over heightened inflation and the prospects of a recession weighed on risk assets.