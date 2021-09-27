AVCtechnologies’ Kandy to Display its Latest Innovations for Enterprise Communications and Collaboration in the Enterprise Connect Virtual Expo Hall

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.’s (AVCtechnologies) (Nasdaq: AVCT), Kandy Communications business unit (Kandy), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, will demonstrate its latest innovations for its award-winning cloud based UCaaS, CCaaS, and CPaaS solutions that enable secure digital transformation of enterprise communications. Kandy will be highlighting Kandy Drops, a one-click-one-call solution for its web-based Live Support omni channel contact center, Direct Routing as a Service (DRaaS) for Microsoft Teams, and SIP Trunking as a Service (STaaS). With Kandy Drops, end users simply scan a QR code with their smartphone or click a link in an email to be connected directly with an agent.



Jeff Singman, SVP Sales & Marketing for Kandy said, “We are excited to be participating at Enterprise Connect for the first time this year as Kandy Communications since our acquisition by AVCtechnologies from Ribbon Communications, Inc. in December 2020. Together with our valued channel partners, our solutions are helping enterprises of all sizes with the digital transformation of their communications systems, boosting productivity, customer engagement, and lowering the total cost of ownership.”

Enterprise Connect Virtual takes place September 27-29, 2021. Click to register for the free virtual event and enter code KANDY when prompted.

Talk to Kandy in the Kandy Virtual VIP Suite at Enterprise Connect. Click to schedule a time with an expert and discuss your real time communications needs, and learn how Kandy enables secure digital transformation of enterprise communications that enhances customer engagement, and boosts employee productivity.

About Kandy

Kandy is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform offering proprietary UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS capabilities. Kandy enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners and developers to enrich their applications and services with real-time contextual communications, providing a more engaging user experience. With Kandy, companies of all sizes and types can quickly embed real-time communications capabilities into their existing applications and business processes. For more information visit www.kandy.io

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (Nasdaq: AVCT) is a premier global IT solutions provider offering a comprehensive bundle of services including unified cloud communications, managed services, cybersecurity, and enhanced connectivity. Our mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience. For more information, visit www.avctechnologies.com

About Enterprise Connect

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry’s vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com/orlando. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.

