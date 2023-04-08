Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (NASDAQ:AVAH) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (NASDAQ:AVAH), so let's see why.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = US$53m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$326m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Aveanna Healthcare Holdings has an ROCE of 3.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 9.4%.

In the above chart we have measured Aveanna Healthcare Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About four years ago, returns on capital were 6.2%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Aveanna Healthcare Holdings to turn into a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Aveanna Healthcare Holdings' ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last year have experienced a 67% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

