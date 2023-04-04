Avecho Biotechnology CEO optimistic about phase III insomnia CBD trial
Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Avecho Biotechnology Ltd
Avecho Biotechnology Limited (ASX:AVE) CEO Dr Paul Gavin speaks with Proactive after announcing that the company is looking to raise approximately $11 million. Proceeds from the raise will be used to fund a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial designed to test the company’s proprietary CBD soft-gel capsule for the treatment of insomnia.
