U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,088.25
    -32.25 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,551.00
    -216.00 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,840.00
    -122.50 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,870.70
    -14.70 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.31
    -0.58 (-0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    20.26
    -0.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0238
    -0.0025 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.54
    +3.21 (+15.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2213
    -0.0043 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9650
    -0.6740 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,890.30
    -158.87 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.00
    -19.41 (-3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,399.62
    -13.80 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Avectas Announces New Chief Technology Officer

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avectas, a cell engineering technology business, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Justin McCue, as its new Chief Technology Officer. Dr McCue will be based in Boston and will lead the overall technological and scientific strategy for Avectas as it commercialises its SOLUPORE® platform with therapeutic developers.

Demand for novel cell transfection technologies to enable next-generation cell therapies is growing. The SOLUPORE® technology offers a new transfection option for therapeutic developers which is differentiated by the quality of the modified cells, which retain high viability and functionality and proliferate rapidly.

"I am thrilled to join the Avectas team as Chief Technology Officer," said Justin. "Avectas is uniquely positioned with its innovative SOLUPORE® technology to transform how therapeutic developers engineer and manufacture their next-generation gene-modified cell therapy products. I look forward to further driving innovation for the company while continuing its focus on deploying and commercialising the SOLUPORE® technology."

"I am delighted to welcome Justin to the team," said Michael Maguire, PhD, CEO of Avectas. "Justin's deep experience in the cell and gene therapy industry will strengthen our team as we introduce our SOLUPORE® platform. I am excited about the technical and scientific possibilities that a scientific leader of Justin's calibre will bring."

Most recently, Dr McCue was Vice President of Technical Operations at Repertoire Immune Medicines where he led CMC development and clinical manufacturing of their multi-targeted antigen-specific T-cell platform. Before this, Dr. McCue spent more than 15 years in the cell therapy and biopharma industry, including roles at Juno/Celgene and Biogen. Dr. McCue has been involved in developing and commercialising biologics and cell therapy modalities in technical development, manufacturing, supply chain, quality and programme management.

Dr McCue holds a bachelor's degree from the University of California in Berkeley and a PhD from M.I.T. in Chemical Engineering.

About Avectas: 

Avectas is a cell engineering technology business developing a unique delivery platform to enable the ex vivo manufacture of gene-modified cell therapy products, which will retain high in vivo functionality. Our vision is to position the non-viral SOLUPORE® cell engineering technology to be integrated into manufacturing processes for multiple autologous and allogeneic therapies and commercialised through development and license agreements. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.avectas.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avectas-announces-new-chief-technology-officer-301597804.html

SOURCE Avectas

Recommended Stories

  • Earth records its shortest day ever

    If it feels like there is never enough time in the day, there may be a reason.

  • This fishy animal ventured on land and immediately went back to the water

    Have you ever wished you could go back in time and change something? It’s easy to imagine that one simple flip of a switch might send the rest of your existence spiraling in a totally different direction. That’s the premise behind the movie About Time in which Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) attempts to alter the events of his past in order to build a different future. It’s also the premise behind a common joke in which people wish our ancient animal ancestors had never left the water, in order that

  • Ansys simulation tech selected for NASA-backed sustainable jet fuel project

    Pittsburgh-based software and simulation company Ansys Inc. has been selected to provide its simulation technology for a new research project that is backed by $10 million in funding from NASA.

  • Gaithersburg biotech inks deal for Rockville expansion as two more office buildings are converted to lab space

    Gaithersburg's Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) has inked a deal to expand into Rockville. The newly minted public company, a clinical-stage provider of cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, has signed a lease for 60,000 square feet at 800 King Farm Blvd., a roughly 215,000-square-foot office building that Miami-based Banyan Street Capital will convert into office and lab space for life sciences companies. Banyan Street had acquired an ownership stake in 800 King Farm, as well as 700 and 702 King Farm Blvd., in 2020, according to JLL.

  • Chances of climate catastrophe are ignored, scientists say

    Experts are ignoring the worst possible climate change catastrophic scenarios, including collapse of society or the potential extinction of humans, however unlikely, a group of top scientists claim. Eleven scientists from around the world are calling on the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world's authoritative climate science organization, to do a special science report on “catastrophic climate change” to “bring into focus how much is at stake in a worst-case scenario.” In their perspective piece in Monday’s Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences they raise the idea of human extinction and worldwide societal collapse in the third sentence, calling it “a dangerously underexplored topic.”

  • Nutanix appoints new revenue chief, expects high end of forecasts

    Nutanix Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the hyperconverged-infrastructure company appointed a new chief revenue officer and said it expects to perform at the high end of its expectations.

  • Sheryl Sandberg officially stepped down as Meta COO on August 1, filing shows

    News emerged on June 1 that Sandberg would be stepping down after more than 14 years in position and would be replaced by chief growth officer Javier Olivan, though no specific date was given. Moving forward, Sandberg will remain a Meta employee through September 30, 2022, after which she will continue purely as a board member. The switch comes at a turgid time for Meta, having just reported its first ever quarterly revenue decline, while the FTC also confirmed that it was suing Meta to block its acquisition of VR fitness studio Within.

  • Do Institutions Own Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares?

    The big shareholder groups in Viasat, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VSAT ) have power over the company. Large companies usually have...

  • What are the Best Mutual Funds for Investing in the Aerospace Sector?

    Discover mutual funds and some other possible investments that can be utilized by investors seeking exposure to the aerospace industry.

  • 321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

    321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week

  • Felecia Pryor Joins Deere & Company as Senior Vice President & Chief People Officer

    Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) announced today that former BorgWarner and Ford Motor Company executive, Felecia Pryor will join its senior leadership team as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer effective August 15.

  • Enormous debris from SpaceX craft crashes in Australia

    The piece of space junk is made of carbon and aluminium and is almost three metres high

  • Senators seek $2 billion Space Force budget boost for missile defense, responsive launch

    In a report released with its bill, the committee labeled space as one of its top priorities, noting that the proposed increase is focused on hypersonic missile tracking capabilities and would support the Space Force’s shift to a more resilient, distributed architecture.

  • Extinct panda from ancient Europe highlights debate over animal’s origins

    The discovery of an extinct panda that roamed the forests and swamps of Europe millions of years ago could reignite debate about whether the ancestors of China’

  • 3 Companies That Could Replace Russia on the International Space Station

    If Russia departs ISS "after 2024" -- as it's threatening to do -- NASA will need to act quickly to find a replacement.

  • Mysterious holes found on ocean floor have scientists ‘stumped'

    The depths of the Earth's oceans contain many secrets that often take researchers years of investigation to solve. A new mystery in the Atlantic Ocean is almost literally taking them down the rabbit hole. On July 23, along the seafloor off the coast of Portugal beneath the island chain of the Azores, scientists working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found a dozen sets of small holes in the sand at a depth of nearly 2 miles, with no clues of how they got there. Tw

  • Earliest predator ever discovered is a tentacled nightmare named for David Attenborough

    Generally speaking, if you find yourself at the business end of a tentacled beast, you’re going to have a bad time. That was certainly the case for the residents of Perfection, Nevada in the movie Tremors. There, great underground monsters called Graboids hunted anything that moved, latching onto prey with multiple tentacle-like tongues. Tentacled monsters aren’t just for the big screen, however, they might also have been the earliest predators to ever hunt other species in the ancient oceans. A

  • First Commonwealth names Jeff Judd as new Cincinnati market president

    A regional bank has named a new Greater Cincinnati market president and he has big plans to expand its local operations.

  • RBC Taps Citi’s Borisoff, Bott for Private Equity, Retail Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada’s investment-banking arm hired a pair of Citigroup Inc. bankers, tapping Shawn Borisoff for private equity dealmaking and Ryan Bott for retail, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanBorisoff is set t

  • Climate change: More studies needed on possibility of human extinction

    New research says it could be "fatally foolish" not to think the unthinkable on climate change.