U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,155.72
    +0.55 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,757.58
    -54.92 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,719.98
    +51.82 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,907.86
    -1.06 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.49
    -2.17 (-2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.90
    +33.90 (+1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    20.18
    +0.29 (+1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0252
    +0.0080 (+0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    -0.0720 (-2.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2169
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9240
    -0.9070 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,597.48
    -871.21 (-3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    520.05
    -12.59 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.06
    +2.38 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Avelo Airlines Adds New Nonstop Service to Palm Springs from the North Bay Area

·5 min read

Introductory one-way fares from STS start at $29

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today new nonstop service to Palm Springs, California from the North Bay Area's Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS). Avelo will fly this route twice weekly on Fridays and Mondays beginning on November 11.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air) (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines)
BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air) (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines)

Avelo will be the only airline serving STS offering seasonal nonstop service to Palm Springs. Introductory one-way fares between STS and Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) starting at $29* are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "We're growing again in the North Bay! We are excited to announce more service at STS with this exclusive new nonstop route to Palm Springs. Our North Bay Area Customers know that Avelo is the most convenient and affordable way to get to Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Now flying to Palm Springs is easier than ever – whether for vacation, a weekend getaway, or reconnecting with family and friends."

Jon Stout, Airport Manager of the Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport said, "We are thrilled that Avelo is expanding their low fare network to the long sought-after community of Palm Springs, connecting two world-class destinations and offering more convenient travel options to the North Bay."

James Gore, Chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors said, "I'm thrilled that Avelo Airlines is already expanding its direct flights servicing the Charles M. Schulz – Sonoma County Airport. Flights connecting Palm Springs and Sonoma County will provide our residents with convenient access to a popular resort destination and visitors from Southern California will be able to experience all that Sonoma County's wine country has to offer."

STS is a small hometown airport experience where Customers enjoy smaller crowds, shorter walking distance from curb to gate, and quicker TSA lines. Whether arriving or departing, STS offers a smooth hassle-free travel experience - so Customers arrive at their destination refreshed and ready to go.

The new routes will operate on 189-seat Boeing Next-Generation 737-800 aircraft. In addition to Palm Springs, Avelo flies nonstop between STS and Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS).  Flight dates and times below:


Route

Departs

Arrives

Sonoma County / Santa Rosa, CA




Special Inaugural Flight

Friday, November 11

STS-PSP

2:40 p.m.

4:20 p.m.


PSP-STS

2:50 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

Effective November 14




Mondays and Fridays

STS-PSP

2:40 p.m.

4:20 p.m.


PSP-STS

1:30 p.m.

3:10 p.m.

Find Your Oasis in Palm Springs

Palm Springs is Southern California's most storied desert oasis, with nine distinct cities—Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio, and Coachella—each with its own personality and blend of experiences. From an emerging art scene to international film, sporting, and music events, the choices of things to do are endless. With natural hot mineral springs, lush palm groves, over 100 golf courses, and more than 300 sunny days per year, Greater Palm Springs presents a unique combination of escape, adventure, recreation, and relaxation any time of the year.

"We are excited to welcome Avelo Airlines and new nonstop flights to Greater Palm Springs," said Scott White, President and CEO of Visit Greater Palm Springs. "We look forward to partnering with Avelo to inspire travelers from Santa Rosa and Sonoma County to experience our oasis of outdoor experiences and healthy lifestyle."

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Since taking flight in April 2021, Avelo has emerged as one of the airline industry's most reliable airlines. The airline has cancelled less than 1% of its flights and consistently delivers industry-leading on-time performance and baggage handling metrics.

At Avelo, there are no change or cancellation fees. Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

The American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft historically operating at many of the small hometown airports Avelo serves. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's "One Crew" value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 30 popular destinations across the U.S., including its three bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). Avelo Airlines is also home to "Free Ticket Tuesdays" – to learn more, follow Avelo on Instagram at @AveloAir. For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

Media Contacts:
Avelo Airlines
Courtney Goff
cgoff@AveloAir.com
Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS)
Adam Borovkoff
Adam.Borovkoff@sonoma-county.org

*One-way introductory fares include government taxes and fees. The very low one-way fares start at $29. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Fares must be purchased by August 11, 2022, for travel completed by February 14, 2023. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avelo-airlines-adds-new-nonstop-service-to-palm-springs-from-the-north-bay-area-301600344.html

SOURCE Avelo Airlines

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. proposes new consumer protection rules for airline passengers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday proposed new rules to strengthen airline passenger protection and require airlines to provide vouchers that do not expire when passengers are unable to fly for certain pandemic-related reasons. The rules would codify the Transportation Department’s longstanding interpretation that failing to provide refunds when an airline cancels or significantly changes a U.S. flight constitutes an unfair practice. Those requirements would include offering refunds if airlines made changes that impact departure or arrival times by three hours or more for a domestic flight or six hours or more for an international flight if passengers did not accept alternative arrangements.

  • Royal Caribbean CEO Hints When It Will Fully Drop Covid Testing

    The Royal Caribbean cruise line has slowly been dropping covid protocols, but two major rules remain in place.

  • Disney Makes Change to New FastPass System That Visitors Will Love

    Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. Naturally, the system changed over the years, becoming an app in the era of smartphones, and was renamed FastPass+.

  • Proposal would require airlines to increase refund protections for travelers

    Travelers would get a refund if the airline makes a significant change to their travel itinerary.

  • Airbnb is ‘incredibly adaptable’ compared to the rest of the travel industry: CEO

    Airbnb saw its business depleted when the coronavirus pandemic hit, losing 80% of its business in just eight weeks. CEO and Co-Founder Brian Chesky doesn’t expect a repeat, however, even in a prolonged economic downturn.

  • British Airways poised to suspend sale of long-haul flights from Heathrow

    British Airways is poised to pause sales of long-haul flights to destinations such as New York as the airline battles disruption at Heathrow.

  • Vail Resorts Closes on Acquisition of Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG, a Leading Swiss Resort

    Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) has closed on its purchase of a majority stake in Andermatt-Sedrun Sport AG, a renowned destination ski resort in Central Switzerland that controls and operates the resort's mountain and ski-related assets including all lifts, most of the restaurants and a ski school operation.

  • Where Choice Hotels’ Radisson Acquisition Could Supercharge Growth

    Choice Hotels International on Thursday talked at length for the first time about its expectations for its $675 million acquisition of Radisson Hotel Group Americas — a deal that’s set to close this month. The hotel franchising giant said the transaction, which adds 80,000 rooms, would help the group grow its mix of higher-revenue, higher-margin brands. […]

  • FAA asking passengers for help as it looks at the safety of shrinking airline seats

    The FAA said it's focused on identifying the minimum seat spacing necessary to safely evacuate an airliner in 90 seconds.

  • Booking’s Earnings Top Estimates but the Stock Falls on a Softer Third-Quarter Outlook

    The online travel agency posts 99% revenue growth in the second quarter, and room nights booked surpass 2019 levels for the first time.

  • The Tiny Bird Ruining East Coast Beach Vacations

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was a July afternoon on Duxbury Beach in Massachusetts, a perfect New England peak summer day, and things were getting heated. A young beach ranger—a college student home for the summer just trying to make a little cash—stopped traffic to allow for a wildlife crossing. A minuscule bird, almost like a cotton ball walking on toothpicks, flittered its way across the road, from one side of this narrow barrier beach to the other.One would-b

  • Airbnb Second-Quarter Results Slightly Miss Revenue Estimates

    Airbnb stock fell Wednesday as second-quarter results beat on earnings but slightly missed estimates on revenue.

  • Las Vegas Casinos Boom Despite Fears of a U.S. Bust

    Whatever jitters they might have about a potential recession, people are flocking to the entertainment and gambling oasis.

  • Airlines Set to Save Billions With Fuel Hedges Amid $100 Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Airlines with oil hedges are set to save billions of dollars on their fuel bills this year, the first such gains since the industry was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeBoth Southwest Airlines Co. and Air France-KLM said they stand to gain about $1 billion each from their hedging

  • This lightweight, affordable cooler on Amazon keeps drinks cold for 5 hours, no ice required!

    Order it today so you have it in time for the weekend.

  • US proposes to increase refund protections for air travelers

    The Transportation Department is proposing to require airlines to offer passengers a refund if their flight schedule is changed significantly or the airline makes major changes to their itinerary. The proposed rule announced Wednesday would require airlines to give refunds if their departure or arrival time changes by three hours or more for a domestic flight or at least six hours for an international one. Refunds would also be due if the airline changes the passenger’s departure or arrival airport, adds stops in their itinerary, or causes “a significant downgrade" in the travel experience by switching to a different type of plane.

  • Airlines Should Be Fined for Excessive Delays, N.Y.’s Top Law Enforcer Says

    Airlines should face audits and potential fines over failures that have led to widespread flight cancellations and delays in recent months, New York state’s top law enforcer said in a letter urging federal officials to take action.

  • Cheaper flights are finally here for travelers

    The average domestic airfare per ticket will drop to $286 round-trip this month, down 25% from May.

  • Sole survivor of Hollywood’s golden age? The hotel that has seen it all

    FEATURES: Celebrating 110 years of notoriety, the Beverly Hills Hotel is swimming in stories about showbiz royalty, from Dietrich to Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor to John and Yoko. Leonie Cooper goes in search of gossip and finds out which actor used to sunbathe naked by the pool

  • Booking reaches pandemic-recovery ‘milestone,’ but CEO says ‘the recovery is not fully done yet’

    Booking Holdings Inc. on Wednesday reported second-quarter financial results that beat analysts' expectations for net income, room nights booked and gross bookings, though its revenue was shy of estimates.