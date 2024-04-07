Avelo Airlines boosts service on Concord flight

An airline new to the Charlotte region is already doubling down on its first route here — before it even launches.

Avelo Airlines is bumping up service on its only nonstop route at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport. Flights to Tweed-New Haven Airport in southern Connecticut will increase to four times a week from twice weekly during the peak summer travel season.

ALSO READ: Customers who bought Walmart groceries may be eligible for settlement from class action lawsuit

The ultra-low-cost carrier said that high demand led to the flight increase between the two markets.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: Woman suing city after slipping on sandwich at CLT airport)