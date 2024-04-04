Avelo Airlines expands nonstop flights out of Concord airport even before service begins

Avelo Airlines is adding more flights between Concord-Padgett Regional Airport and New Haven, Connecticut, the company announced on Thursday. And that’s happening even before its first flights take off from the suburban Charlotte airport.

The low-cost commercial carrier will start doubling the routes on June 14, with flights going to Tweed-New Haven Airport on Mondays and Fridays. This will be an addition to routes for Thursdays and Sundays beginning in early May at the airport in Cabarrus County, just northeast of Charlotte.

It’s the only airline in the Charlotte region offering non-stop flights to southern Connecticut and its airport.

Houston-based Avelo became the second airline at the airport in Concord after announcing its arrival in February. Before then, Allegiant Air was the the only commercial business offering service from the airport.

Avelo is building on a high-demand for the service, the airline said in a news release. The flights from Concord will make it easier to get to southern Connecticut and the greater New England and New York regions, Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy stated in February.

One-way fares from the Charlotte region to Connecticut start at $93, Avelo said.

Avelo Airlines is offering additional nonstop service between Concord-Padgett Regional Airport in Concord and southern Connecticut.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo, a fairly new airline, had its first flight on April 28, 2021. More than 4 million customers have used Avelo on 30,000 flights since then. Raleigh-Durham International Airport and New Haven are major hubs for Avelo.

The airline offers service to 51 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico, according to the airline.

More on Concord-Padgett Regional Airport

The Concord airport is owned by the city and is used by NASCAR race teams because of its proximity to nearby Charlotte Motor Speedway. It has one runway.

Concord’s airport also is used by Sun County Airlines, which moved its Caesars Air Public Charter Flights from Charlotte to Concord.

It take passengers to Caesars Entertainment destinations about twice a month.