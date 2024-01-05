Avelo makes more route changes at Wilmington Airport. Is there cause for concern?

It's a story Delawareans are all too familiar with. Airlines come to the Wilmington Airport with the promise of low-fare nonstop flights, only for routes to be canceled.

In late November, Avelo announced that certain routes were going to be seasonally suspended while its aircraft were undergoing maintenance.

And now Avelo has confirmed that more route adjustments are coming in the new year.

Some routes that were originally seasonally suspended are now unavailable out of Wilmington. Other routes that were once slated to come back in March now might not return until April. And the weekly frequencies of some flights were changed.

Passengers are sharing their frustrations on social media, along with concerns that Wilmington Airport's tumultuous commercial history may be repeating itself.

Christine Schaen and her husband have a second home in Daytona Beach. Avelo's flights gave the couple a respite from the grueling drive and the chaos of larger airports.

"I have been back and forth from ILG to DAB since June and have done it four times so far," Shaen said. "We were planning on spending time this winter down in DAB, and we do not want to have to go to any other airport. This is disappointing."

Despite the recent suspensions, Avelo is still facing unprecedented demand at the Wilmington Airport and recently surpassed 200,000 passengers served out of Wilmington, breaking the record set nearly a decade ago.

So, is this time different for ILG?

Avelo's new route adjustments

An Avelo Airlines plane sits at the Wilmington Airport waiting for passengers to board.

Courtney Goff, communications manager for Avelo Airlines, confirmed that the airline has decreased its schedule for roughly the first four months of 2024 to better match market demand.

Still seasonally suspended until April 30 are flights to Nashville, Tennessee; Daytona Beach, Florida; Wilmington, North Carolina; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Flights to Wilmington, North Carolina, can be booked online starting May 3.

Routes that are no longer available out of the Wilmington Airport are Savannah, Georgia; Charleston, South Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; and Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina.

Flights to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Fort Myers and Tampa in Florida have also undergone frequency reductions.

Fort Lauderdale: Tuesday flights are canceled Jan. 17-Feb. 6 and Feb. 21-April 30. Flights for Tuesday, Feb. 13, and Tuesday, Feb. 20, will still take off as scheduled. Flights will still take off Thursdays and Sundays.

Orlando: Tuesday flights Jan. 17-April 30 are canceled. Flights will still take place Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Saturday flights will be available until Feb. 10. And Sunday flights will begin Feb. 18.

Tampa: Tuesday flights Jan. 23-April 30 are canceled. Flights will still take place Sundays and Thursdays.

Fort Myers: Wednesday and Saturday flights are canceled from March 6-April 30. Flights will still take place Mondays and Fridays.

Flights to Orlando, Tampa and Sarasota will move to different days of the week from March 6 to April 30.

Orlando: Flights will move to Thursday and Sunday

Tampa: Flights will move to Thursday and Sunday

Sarasota: Flights will move to Wednesday and Saturday

ILG's turbulent history

The Wilmington Airport on U.S. 13 near New Castle

When Avelo first disclosed the suspensions, the company said routes would return in early to mid-March. Now, the dates have been tentatively pushed back to the end of April for the airline to keep up with demand.

Wilmington has seen this pattern a handful of times. Delta, Crown Airways and Skybus Airlines have all held brief stints at the Wilmington Airport.

More recently, Frontier Airlines left Wilmington Airport in 2015 after around two years. It was slated to return in 2020, but the pandemic upended many of the route possibilities. Its service officially ended in June 2022.

Before Avelo took over ILG operations, the terminal was primarily used for private aviation and flight training. Avelo Airlines is a relatively young airline. It launched in April 2021 and signed a five-year agreement with the Delaware River and Bay Authority in July of that same year.

ILG's future

Passengers at the check-in counter for Avelo Airlines' first flight from Wilmington to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

While it may seem like ILG is undergoing a self-fulfilling prophecy, experts see no cause for concern.

Doug Bañez, managing director of Hubpoint Strategic Advisors, a firm that advises DRBA on the Wilmington Airport, said that communication between the DRBA and Avelo Airlines is stronger than it has been with past airlines.

He chalks the route changes up to the dynamic nature of the airline industry, especially for smaller airlines and airports.

“When you’re in a market like Wilmington that has very little history of certain operations to different markets, the only way to understand if something’s going to work is to try it,” Bañez said. “What’s happening at the Wilmington airport is really no different than what’s happening at other airports. There’s just more of a magnifying glass on Wilmington because it’s a small airport.”

Mike Boyd of Boyd Group International, an Aviation Forecasting and Consulting firm, said there’s nothing to worry about. And if in the future the Wilmington Airport is once again a non-commercial airport, it will be “no harm, no foul.”

“Don’t expect Wilmington to be a major competitor for air traffic from Philadelphia,” Boyd said. “It just won’t happen.”

Courtney Goff with Avelo Airlines echoes these sentiments, saying customers should not be concerned with the possibility of Avelo leaving Delaware without a commercial airline.

"While there may be some changes and suspensions as we learn more about the area, Avelo is very much committed to staying at ILG," Goff said.

Advice for booking with Avelo

Passengers line up at the check-in counter for Avelo Airlines' first flight from Wilmington to San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.

For now, the Wilmington Airport is still bustling with activity to its seven consistent destinations.

When it comes to booking future trips, maybe don't book six months in advance, but the flights should still be reliable to reserve. Stay posted with what routes are scheduled in and out of Wilmington.

Avelo Airlines allows customers to change or cancel flights up to 15 minutes before the scheduled departure time. Canceled reservations rack up a charge of $20 per seat. All canceled reservations are eligible for Avelo Travel Funds that can be used on future flights with Avelo.

If a trip is canceled within 24 hours of purchase and at least seven days before the scheduled departure, the trip will be completely refunded to the form of payment originally used. These transactions can be made online.

“I think if you’re going to bet on an airline, Avelo is as good as any,” Boyd said.

