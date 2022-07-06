Avenir LNG Limited announces appointment of Abigail Baltar as Chief Financial Officer

Avenir LNG

London, July 06, 2022 Avenir LNG Limited (NOTC: AVENIR) announces the appointment of Abigail Baltar as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. Abigail first joined Avenir assuming the role of Head of Finance in 2020. She brings with her over 20 years of financial, investment and corporate finance experience, the last 11 of which have been within the shipping and oil and gas industry. Abigail will continue to lead the Group’s finance team and will play a key role in the company’s Executive Leadership Team.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Mackey said: "I am delighted to appoint Abigail as our CFO. She has built a strong track record since she joined Avenir and has been critical to our recent success and growth. Abigail will play a key role within the Group as we continue to build the company into the leading global small-scale LNG supplier."

About Avenir

Avenir is a fully integrated small-scale LNG supplier. Avenir supplies small-scale LNG to off-grid industry, power generation and transport fuel sectors as well as providing infrastructure to support the development of LNG as a marine fuel. Leveraging the expertise of its shareholders, Avenir has quickly become one of the leading providers of small-scale LNG solutions; working with local partners and end users to develop the infrastructure necessary to unlock new markets for natural gas.

