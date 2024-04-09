Avenira Slides As Insider Purchases Lose Another AU$68k

The recent 22% drop in Avenira Limited's (ASX:AEV) stock could come as a blow to insiders who purchased AU$187.0k worth of stock at an average buy price of AU$0.011 over the past 12 months. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth AU$119.0k which is not ideal.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Avenira

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Director Kevin Dundo bought AU$77k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.011 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.007. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Avenira insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Avenira Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Avenira. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$187k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Avenira Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Avenira insiders own 9.1% of the company, worth about AU$1.6m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Avenira Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Avenira insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Avenira has 5 warning signs (3 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

