Avenue Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $12 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Avenue Therapeutics
·5 min read
Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATXI) (“Avenue” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of central nervous system diseases, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,636,365 common and pre-funded units. Each common unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock, and each pre-funded unit consists of one pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) is being sold together with one warrant at a combined purchase price of $3.30 per common unit (or $3.2999 per pre-funded unit after reducing $0.0001 attributable to the exercise price of the pre-funded warrants).

In addition, Avenue granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock, representing 15% of the number of shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants) sold in the base offering and additional warrants, representing up to 15% of the warrants sold in the base offering, solely to cover over-allotments, if any, which would increase the total gross proceeds of the offering to approximately $13.8 million, if the over-allotment option is exercised in full.

The offering is expected to close on October 11, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Avenue expects to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with its existing cash, to repurchase all of the shares of its common stock held by InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc., with the remainder to be used for general corporate purposes and working capital, including the development of its drug product candidates.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-267206) relating to the offering of the securities was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on October 6, 2022. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th Floor, New York, NY 10105, by telephone at (212) 813-1010 or by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATXI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Avenue is headquartered in New York City.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains predictive or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release, including statements that express our intentions, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections made by management about our business, our industry and other conditions affecting our financial condition, results of operations or business prospects. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause such outcomes and results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties arising from: expectations for increases or decreases in expenses; expectations for the clinical and pre-clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory approval, and commercialization of our pharmaceutical product candidate or any other products we may acquire or in-license; our use of clinical research centers and other contractors; expectations for incurring capital expenditures to expand our research and development and manufacturing capabilities; expectations for generating revenue or becoming profitable on a sustained basis; expectations or ability to enter into marketing and other partnership agreements; expectations or ability to enter into product acquisition and in-licensing transactions; expectations or ability to build our own commercial infrastructure to manufacture, market and sell our product candidate; acceptance of our products by doctors, patients or payors; our ability to compete against other companies and research institutions; our ability to secure adequate protection for our intellectual property; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; availability of reimbursement for our products; estimates of the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents and investments to finance our operating requirements, including expectations regarding the value and liquidity of our investments; the volatility of our stock price; expected losses expectations for future capital requirements; uncertainty surrounding the Baergic Bio acquisition; and those risks discussed in our filings which we make with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. Investors should evaluate any statements made by us in light of these important factors.

Contact:
Jaclyn Jaffe
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc.
(781) 652-4500
ir@avenuetx.com


  • Zcash May Be Getting Spammed, but the Blockchain is Doing Just Fine, the Company Behind it Says

    The Electronic Coin Company, the organization behind Zcash, claims that concerns of a spam attack are mostly just FUD.

  • Binance Smart Chain halts after $100 million exploit, CZ says: ‘The issue is contained’

    “The issue is contained now,” Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao wrote. “Your funds are safe.”

  • Taiwan Insurers Seek Exemption From Stockholding Disclosure

    (Bloomberg) -- At least two Taiwan life insurers and the island’s Labor Pension Fund plan to push for less strict disclosure requirements from regulators on publicly traded companies to avoid possible market volatility once new rules are introduced, people familiar with the matter said. At least two major Taiwan insurers will ask the Life Insurance Association to seek the exclusion on behalf of its members, or to be allowed a longer reporting period once the law is passed, the people said, decli

  • China Seeks a Quantum Leap in Computing

    A global race is on to create quantum computers that could in seconds solve problems that today would take thousands of years. An experimental device from China’s Baidu marks the latest advance.

  • Mizuho to Buy Stake in Rakuten’s Brokerage Unit for $552 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Mizuho Financial Group Inc. agreed to buy a minority stake in Rakuten Group Inc.’s online securities arm for 80 billion yen ($552 million), the latest move by a Japanese bank to team up with a technology company and bolster digital services.The Japanese lender’s brokerage unit will buy almost 20% of Rakuten Securities Inc., the companies said on Friday. The transaction is scheduled to be completed in November.The deal comes after billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani’s e-commerce giant thi

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Sarepta Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics

    CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Sarepta Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Stocks slump ahead of the close, cannabis stocks jump on President Biden's marijuana pardons

    Most stocks slumped heading into the close aside from the cannabis sector, which surged on news of President Biden pardoning all prior federal offenses for simple marijuana possession.

  • Why Carnival Stock Sank Today While Royal Caribbean Sailed Happily Along

    Two of the major cruise line operators on the scene, Carnival (NYSE: CCL)(NYSE: CUK) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), had very different voyages on the stock market Thursday. Carnival didn't quite barrel into an iceberg, but investors nevertheless bailed, sinking its main class of shares by over 6%. On the other hand, Royal Caribbean enjoyed a pleasant sailing, gaining more than 1% on the day.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Levi Strauss, AMD, Tilray, and more

    Levi Strauss, AMD and Tilray are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • ‘Take Opportunities on Days Like Today’: Mary Callahan Erdoes Says Now Could Be the Best Time to Invest. Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    Investors are facing a storm of headwinds right now – a genuine bear market, stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates, and increased fears of a recession in the near-term. However, Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan's Asset & Wealth Management division, advises investors to stay invested. "It's actually the easiest time in the world to find alpha — there is alpha everywhere... It's everywhere, because we are in such a state of change... While all the world is focused on all the black

  • Inflation is going to fall just as fast as it rose, and that’s investors’ cue to enter the stock market

    “If you buy at the (inflation) peak, you do pretty darn well over the next 12 months,” says investment strategist Jim Paulsen.

  • Cathie Wood’s Dip-Buying Binge Mainly Focusing on Small Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s latest dip-buying binge appears to be largely focused on smaller stocks, cementing her firm’s already hefty shareholdings in such companies.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageMass Shooting in Thailand Leaves 38 Dead, Most

  • Why Agenus Stock Rose 18.4% on Thursday

    Shares of Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in immuno-oncology, saw its shares jump 18.4% on Thursday. First, the company on Wednesday said it planned to present data on botensilimab, a therapy that is being studied for its effectiveness as a combination drug or a monotherapy to active T-cell immune responses in patients who have pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, or melanoma, a type of skin cancer. Another move that helped push up the stock was the announcement of inside buying of Agenus stock by some members of the company's board of directors on Wednesday, including Susan Hirsch, Wadih Jordan, Ulf Wiinberg, and Timothy Wright, totaling more than 30,000 Agenus shares.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Jobs Report Looms; AMD Warns, Elon Musk Wins Twitter Trial Delay

    The major indexes reversed from short-term levels Thursday with the September jobs report on tap. Twitter fell as Elon Musk made new demands. AMD warned late.

  • Why Ford, Tesla, and Nio Stocks Fell Today

    Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are down 2%, 1.9%, and 5.9%, respectively. In the case of electric vehicle (EV) specialists Tesla and Nio, it's basically Wall Street to blame for today's declines. Granted, yesterday's announcement that Elon Musk has apparently decided he will buy Twitter after all is probably still having an effect on Tesla stock -- but there's new news, too.

  • These 3 S&P 500 Companies Are Cash-Generating Machines

    Let's face it - searching for stocks is difficult, especially with so many options available. One way to cut out the bad apples is by focusing on stocks with strong free cash flow.

  • Buy Verizon Stock for a Turnaround and Its Big Dividend, Says Analyst

    Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan upgraded Verizon stock to Outperform from Perform, citing its cheap valuation and attractive 6.6% dividend yield.

  • 12 Best EV Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best EV stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out the 5 Best EV Stocks to Buy Now. Countries around the world are pushing policies to fight climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, the […]

  • These 3 Oil Stocks Are Wildly Undervalued as Crude Surges Toward $90 a Barrel

    Oil prices have been all over the place this year. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, started 2022 at around $75 a barrel before rocketing over $120 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The move could keep a floor under crude prices and potentially push them higher depending on demand and other supplies.