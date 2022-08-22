U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,152.25
    +11.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,124.00
    +68.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,952.75
    +43.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,923.70
    +6.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    +0.44 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.30
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.91
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9948
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    +0.0480 (+1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    23.80
    +3.20 (+15.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1778
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4190
    -0.0660 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,394.84
    -101.97 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.57
    +3.62 (+0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,498.35
    -296.15 (-1.03%)
     

AvePoint Australia Ranked Top 10 in Annual 2022 Australia Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work®

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AvePoint, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AVPT
AvePoint, Inc.
AvePoint, Inc.

Prestigious award underscores commitment to empowering and growing Australian workforce

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced that its Australia business ranked ninth in the annual Australia Best Workplaces™ list by Great Place to Work® Australia, the global authority on workplace culture. AvePoint’s Australia entity was recognised based on rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback, and rewarded for its culture centered on agility, passion and teamwork.

One hundred percent of surveyed employees reported that AvePoint is a great place to work, as compared to only 56% of employees across the Australian workforce who would say the same. Additionally, one hundred percent of surveyed employees reported that they are offered training and development to grow professionally, a testament to AvePoint’s dedication to fostering and enabling a growth mindset.

“Achieving the Great Place to Work Award is a testament to our continued focus on cultivating a positive culture and truly living our values of Agility, Passion and Teamwork,” said Stuart Robertson, Chief Operating Officer, AvePoint. “I am proud of this recognition, especially in today’s dynamic economic environment, because it shows the true nature of our people and teams at AvePoint.”

The Best Workplaces badge, a globally recognised accolade that AvePoint achieved, is awarded to Certified companies with a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture. This is evaluated through the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey data which measures the three key relationships that drive an employee’s experience in their workplace—relationships with management, colleagues, and their job. The Trust Index score represents the percentage of employees who consider their company to be a great workplace and is an indicator of their actual workplace experience.

“The Great Place to Work philosophy and methodology is based on building a high-trust workplace culture that can be a great workplace for all,” said Ms. Evelyn Kwek, Managing Director of Great Place to Work ASEAN and ANZ. “This means that companies should go beyond perks and the benefits when thinking of building a strong employer brand. It is about building quality relationships and employees having a consistently positive workplace experience.”

At AvePoint, investing in employee development and well-being is critical to business success. Since opening its Melbourne office in 2008, AvePoint has grown, adding a Sydney office as well to help Australian customers like Vision Australia, the Cancer Council and Swinburne University, and more, collaborate with confidence on digital platforms.

For more information on AvePoint, specifically its strategic presence in Australia, please visit https://www.avepoint.com/au.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint's business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of AvePoint’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements, and in its subsequent filings made to the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the https://ir.avepoint.com/ website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About AvePoint  

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 97 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at https://greatplacetowork.com.au/ and on Facebook, LinkedIn & Instagram

Media Contact 
Nicole Caci 
AvePoint 
Nicole.caci@avepoint.com  
201-201-8143


Recommended Stories

  • Seized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- A luxury yacht formerly owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky will be sold at auction on Tuesday after the billionaire failed to repay JPMorgan Chase & Co. a loan, according to an auctioneer’s website.It will be the first superyacht to be publicly auctioned since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed authorities to freeze luxury vessels in ports around the world, Nigel Hollyer, a broker at auction house Howe Robinson Partners, told Bloomberg by phone. Axioma was

  • Apple employees claim they’re doing ‘exceptional work’ remotely as Tim Cook orders them back. They’re probably wrong

    A petition demanding “location flexible work” began circulating among Apple workers over the weekend.

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford Confirms Layoffs, Says It Is Cutting About 3,000 Jobs

    Ford Motor confirmed Monday it is laying off roughly 3,000 white-collar and contract employees, marking the latest in its efforts to slash costs as it makes a longer-range transition to electric vehicles. Ford sent an internal email Monday to employees, saying it would begin notifying affected salaried and agency workers this week of the cuts. The email was viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

  • Ford to eliminate 3,000 jobs globally

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss news that Ford will lay off 3,000 workers.

  • Apple employees launch petition to protest return-to-office plans

    Employee advocacy group Apple Together says that the company needs to be more flexible around its return to work policies.

  • Roof Strength on Older Ford Trucks Called Into Question by $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict

    A $1.7 billion jury verdict against Ford involving a fatal truck crash called into question the roof strength of older-model Super Duty pickups sold by the company over a roughly 17-year period.

  • Saudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsPimco Is Among Bondholders Calling an End to Low-Inflation EraSaudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said “extreme” volatility and lack of liquidity mean the futures market is increasingly disconnected from

  • Akili 'took the last decade to clinically validate' its video game treatment for ADHD: CEO

    Akili Co-Founder and CEO Eddie Martucci joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the digital medicine company's listing via a SPAC deal, its EndeavorRx treatment for ADHD through video games, and the ability to negotiate prices with insurers and families.

  • $600K May Not Go As Far in Retirement As You'd Think

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Breaking: DeSantis, state agencies file to dismiss Disney's Reedy Creek lawsuit filed by Orlando-area residents

    "Plaintiffs have no legal right to prohibit the State of Florida from dissolving governmental entities created by state law."

  • Electric-Vehicle Industry Prizes Steel Over Aluminum, Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric-vehicle makers are choosing steel over aluminum as the preferred metal for automotive bodies, says the top executive at the largest steel provider to the US car industry.Most Read from BloombergStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallyHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsPimco Is Among Bondholders Calling an End to Lo

  • 11 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best artificial intelligence stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the introduction and detailed analysis of the artificial intelligence market, go to 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy Now. Artificial intelligence is defined as the intelligence displayed by machines, while natural intelligence is the term coined […]

  • Elon Musk subpoenas former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in acquisition suit

    As part of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ongoing lawsuit with Twitter, Musk is subpoenaing the social media company's former CEO Jack Dorsey.

  • MGM Doubles Down on its Big Las Vegas Strip Cosmopolitan Bet

    Buying the Cosmopolitan resort casino was only one piece of making it part of the company's Las Vegas portfolio.

  • 'Limited' oil and gas capacity could send prices higher in 2023, analyst says

    Oil prices could spike again by the beginning of 2023, says one analyst.

  • UPS' Volume Is Going Down -- Here's Why That Makes the Stock a Buy Right Now

    The heart of its transformation strategy is a focus on growing its business in some key end markets, including small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), healthcare, profitable expansion in business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce deliveries, and growth in highly profitable international markets. While the transformational strategy was launched in 2018, Carol Tome's appointment as CEO in 2020 led to the extra emphasis placed on a "better, not bigger" framework. Volume is declining, but average revenue per piece is increasing, resulting in strong revenue growth.

  • Ford cuts 3,000 jobs as it pivots to EVs, software

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said it will cut a total of 3,000 salaried and contract jobs, mostly in North America and India, as it restructures to catch up with Tesla Inc in the race to develop software-driven electric vehicles. Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley has been saying for months that he believed the Dearborn, Mich. automaker had too many people, and that not enough of its workforce had the skills required as the auto industry shifts to electric vehicles and digital services. Ford shares were down 4.8% in midday trading amid broader declines on Wall Street.

  • Ben & Jerry's loses bid to halt sales in West Bank

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday rejected Ben & Jerry's attempt to stop its parent Unilever Plc from allowing its ice cream to be sold in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which Ben & Jerry's said undermined its values. U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan said Ben & Jerry's did not deserve an injunction to halt ice cream sales and marketing because it did not show it would suffer irreparable harm, or that customers would be confused. Ben & Jerry's sued Unilever on July 5, saying the sale of its Israeli business to local licensee Avi Zinger violated the agreement under which Unilever bought the Burlington, Vermont-based company in 2000.

  • Here's Proof That Shoppers Are Changing Their Behavior

    We share several insights into the state of the consumer as well as confirmation for the portfolio's position in 3 stocks.