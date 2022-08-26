U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,187.50
    -13.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,199.00
    -74.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,096.75
    -59.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,957.30
    -7.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.10
    +0.58 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.20
    -7.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    +0.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9977
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.13
    -0.69 (-3.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1784
    -0.0055 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0000
    +0.5300 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,431.29
    -304.93 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.16
    -2.64 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.05
    +22.31 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,641.38
    +162.37 (+0.57%)
     

AvePoint Establishes New $100 Million SGD International R&D Hub in Singapore

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AvePoint, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AVPT
AvePoint, Inc.
AvePoint, Inc.

AvePoint commits to hiring over 500 local professionals by 2026

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced its newly established $100 million SGD international R&D Hub in Singapore, which will act as a major hub within the company’s worldwide R&D network and foster local talent to support the growing global demand for B2B SaaS solutions. Through its new investment supported by Digital Industry Singapore (DISG), AvePoint will also advance its IT and digital infrastructure as well as global trade connectivity to continue its international expansion. 

At the opening ceremony earlier today, Minister for Trade and Industry Singapore, Mr. Gan Kim Yong, joined AvePoint to usher in a new commitment to innovation in APAC. The ceremony was held at AvePoint’s new office located at Galaxis, One North.

“AvePoint has worked closely with the Singapore government, education and enterprise organizations to advance our digital transformation efforts over the last thirteen years, so it was a privilege to have our key partners and investors celebrate this moment with us,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), Co-Founder and CEO, AvePoint. “Establishing our International R&D Hub and Asia headquarters in Singapore reflects both the historical success we’ve had with valued partners, including Microsoft, as well as the promise we see in this country and the broader APAC region. It is a critical step in advancing our key growth vector to continue our international expansion.”

The R&D Hub investment will see AvePoint hire and train over 500 digital professionals by 2026, nearly tripling its existing team of product and technology professionals in roles such as business analysts, data scientists, software architects and Microsoft-certified engineers in Singapore. The company will provide robust professional development opportunities, empower local leadership, and invest in collaborative recruitment with local education institutions. With the growth of a vibrant R&D community in Singapore, AvePoint intends to continue product innovation to address modern digital challenges including hybrid work collaboration, security, responsible use of artificial intelligence, blended learning, and well-being.

Over the last decade, AvePoint has delivered multiple innovative solutions including a SaaS Shared Training Management System for six institutes of higher learning in Singapore. The R&D Hub will ensure continued innovation in the edtech domain, to empower future generations and create access to quality education for our digital future.

“AvePoint’s R&D and product capabilities will contribute to meeting global demand for B2B SaaS solutions from Singapore. This is a testament to Singapore’s strong tech ecosystem for talent, business and innovation,” said Chan Ih Ming, Senior Vice President of DISG. “We look forward to partnering with AvePoint to support digital transformation for enterprises through innovative and purpose-driven technologies.”

In addition to anchoring the development of new products and solutions for Singapore and the global market, AvePoint’s new location will strengthen global cloud resilience for customers, support data sovereignty, strengthen multi-cloud security, and ensure regional businesses are supported at the local level. As more organizations in APAC digitize and require SaaS solutions, AvePoint sees a critical need to expand its presence in the region and support growing customer demand.

To learn more about AvePoint’s new International R&D Hub and Asia HQ in Singapore, please visit www.avepoint.com/sg.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint's business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of AvePoint’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements, and in its subsequent filings made to the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the https://ir.avepoint.com/ website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About AvePoint     
Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com

Media Contact  
Nicole Caci  
AvePoint  
Nicole.caci@avepoint.com    
201-201-8143


Recommended Stories

  • CoinDCX launches Okto to make DeFi apps accessible to masses

    The complex onboarding and user experience is the price people pay to use decentralized apps – and it’s also one of the reasons why most people are not using those services. CoinDCX on Friday launched Okto, a mobile platform that will host other decentralized apps and won't require users to remember the long string of words as password. "To make decentralized investment opportunities further accessible, Okto has integrated multi-party computation technology to solve private key related issues, helping users to recover their passkey and funds seamlessly," said the startup, backed by B Capital Group and Coinbase Ventures among its backers.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Expects This From Fed Chief Powell; 5 Stocks In Buy Zones

    Several stocks flashed buy signals as the market rallied heading into Fed chief Powell's speech. Here's what to expect.

  • The stock market in all likelihood has entered a new bull phase — so you’ll want to own these five stocks

    The slump in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) after their meteoric rise off mid-June lows has a lot of market commentators asking two key questions: Was that a head-fake bear market rally? After all, a key component of any bull market is the “wall of worry.” You always need large groups of people worrying about this and that, and predicting market and economic demise, for a bull market to survive.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates. “I think inflation is clearly headed south and it's going to continue to do that. And every ti

  • California is poised to ban the sale of all new gas-powered cars by 2035 — here are 3 EV stocks that could pop if other states follow suit

    The auto landscape is changing fast. Adjust accordingly.

  • Why Nio Shares Spiked Thursday

    There are plenty of challenges in China's electric vehicle (EV) sector right now, but Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares jumped over 8% early Thursday anyway. While they pared some of those gains, as of 12:37 p.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares remained 6.1% higher. Nio investors can thank the Chinese government for today's boost.

  • 2 Companies Where Insiders Have Bought Mass Quantities of Their Shares

    Equities over the past week and a half have started to give back some of their gains from the large rebound off their mid-June lows. Insiders foreshadowed that stocks might be at least fairly valued in July when the ratio of insider selling to insider buying was at its highest ratio so far in 2022. Let's start with Nextdoor Holdings Inc. , which operates what can be described as a localized version of Facebook.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • Alibaba stock rises amid news of possible deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators

    Shares of Alibaba are jumping after reports of a possible audit deal between U.S. and Chinese regulators.

  • How Jackson Hole Could Revive the Stock Market Rally

    The stock market has gotten itself into a better place in the past few months. The Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole meeting could keep the good times rolling. The current concern is that the rate of inflation may remain high enough that the Federal Reserve will need to remain “hawkish,” maintaining its recent pace of interest rate hikes, not slow it down.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • The market is ‘positioned for perfection’ from a dovish Fed and soft landing: Strategist

    Zach Hill, Horizon Investments head of portfolio strategy, and Eddie Ghabour, KeyAdvisors Group owner and author of “Common Sense Bull,” join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the market is bracing itself as it awaits for Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech about the Federal Reserve’s next moves to bring down inflation.

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Surpasses $24 Million In Funding On Its Current Crowdfunding Campaign

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 13.6%, have been prime targets of select billionaire money managers.

  • Tesla stock reverses gains, Dollar Tree stock tumbles on guidance cut

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down two stocks on the move today: Tesla and Dollar Tree.

  • What Made Nikola Shares Jump Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) isn't selling its hydrogen-fueled trucks yet, but investors are thinking about that segment of its business today. A new deal in the hydrogen sector has investors thinking Nikola's trucks will be in high demand when it begins selling its fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) models late next year. Nikola shares jumped almost 7% in early trading today after Amazon and Plug Power announced a green hydrogen deal.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to sell now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip the investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and the detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, hedge fund […]

  • T-Mobile Has Replaced Verizon Atop the Wireless World. It’s Time to Buy the Stock.

    T-Mobile was an also-ran until its merger with Sprint and the ongoing transition to 5G. But as Verizon and AT&T struggle, T-Mobile goes from strength to strength, with big earnings and buybacks ahead.

  • Verizon dividend yield at ‘by far’ its highest level in a decade, and a hike could be imminent

    The pullback in Verizon Communications Inc.'s stock this year has brought its dividend yield to "by far" its highest level in 10 years at 5.8%, and Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery expects that the company will increase its dividend payout shortly.

  • FTSE 100 closes higher and Wall Street rises as investors turn focus to Jackson Hole

    Focus is now on Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium for clues on the central bank's monetary policy outlook.