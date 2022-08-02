AVer Introduces Revolutionary Detachable Medical Grade Cameras

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AVer Information Inc., the award-winning provider of video collaboration and education technology solutions, is excited to introduce its Connected Health Solutions, which was created from AVer's dedication in understanding and contributing to the needs of the healthcare industry. Aiming to discover unmet needs and reduce overall cost for healthcare systems, AVer launches its newest Medical Grade PTZ Cameras, the MD330U and MD330UI, as the trend for Telemedicine, patient monitoring, and Live Surgery Broadcast continues to grow.

With the intention of creating intuitive user interface and patient-centered design in mind, AVer's MD330U Series camera features the world's first detachable 4K 8MP handheld camera head for doctors to perform patient assessment accurately within the context of Telemedicine, and the AI Acoustics embedded on the integrated microphone and speaker for seamless two-way communications between patients, physicians, and even family members from outside the hospital. During the pandemic, AVer's PTZ Cameras were used at the intensive care units of a hospital in New Taipei City, Taiwan, in which medical staffs were able to monitor the physiological symptoms of their patients through the camera remotely, reducing unnecessary entries into patients' wards and minimizing the overall risk of infections. With the release of the MD330U Series camera, it further proves AVer's commitment to develop medical grade equipment that are safe for use in healthcare environments.

Further demonstrating as highly versatile solutions for Telemedicine and patient monitoring, AVer's MD330U and MD330UI Medical Grade PTZ cameras were well received and won several awards, including the 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards and an AV Technology Best of InfoComm 2022 Award. These official awards recognize the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased at their respective program.

AVer's newest MD330U and MD330UI* come as the need for reliable Telemedicine solutions are greater than ever and are part of the established AVer's Connected Health Solutions.

To learn more about AVer's lineup of auto tracking and PTZ cameras, visit: https://presentation.aver.com/lines/pro-av

* The MD330UI is available for infrared night view, delivering care 24/7.

