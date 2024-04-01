What an Average Car Cost in the Year You Were Born

A.J. Jansen / Getty Images

If it seems like your parents and grandparents were buying cars for a steal back in their day, well you might be right, although it’s hard to compare historical prices without accounting for inflation.

Check Out: 6 Cars That Seem Expensive but Rarely Need Repairs

Read Next: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Nonetheless, you could purchase a new Oldsmobile in 1966 for less than $3,000, and some 30 years later, you were paying more than five times that, around $15,895 (in today’s dollars). While new car prices may seem to be the most expensive over time, some car brands retain their value so much that even used, they come at a high price. For example, a used Cadillac Eldorado in 1982 was nearly $11,000 and a used Oldsmobile Aurora was $23,495 in 1997.

What you’ll find here are the prices of one popular new car and one used for each year from 1950 to 2016, and then only new cars from 2017 to 2024.

To find out what cars cost the year you were born, GOBankingRates analyzed car price averages by year from 1950 to 2024, sourcing the historical prices of used and new automobiles from 1950 to 2016 as sourced from Morris County Library. The prices were then converted to 2024 current dollars to be able to accurately compare the prices. Prices after 2016 were sourced from U.S. News & World Report’s Best Cars for Your Money to find the best valued cars of the year, then used Kelly Blue Book’s Car Price Lookup to find the average price for each car.

TonyJ99 / Flickr.com

1950-1954

1950: New, Henry J, $1,299. Used, Oldsmobile 88, $1,995.

1951: New, Henry J, $1,362. Used, Dodge Coronet, $1,995.

1952: New, Jaguar XK 120. $5,065. Used: Chevrolet Bel Aire, $1,995.

1953 : New, Packard, $2,679. Used, Chevrolet, $1,295.

1954: New, Oldsmobile 88, $2,362. Used, Chevy Convertible, $1,500.

Find Out: Avoid These 7 Cars That Will Only Last You Half as Long as the Average Vehicle

Explore More: 6 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Story continues

ElenaMir / Shutterstock.com

1955-1959

1955 : New, Buick, $2,395. Used, Ford Victoria, $598.

1956 : New, Jeep Dispatcher, $1,367. Used, Chevrolet, $500.

1957 : New, NA. Used, Pontiac Catalina, $2,095.

1958 : New, Renault Dauphines, $1,695. Used, Ford Fairlane, $1,995.

1959: New, Ford Anglia, $1,561. Used, Dodge Sierra, $2,195.

Discover More: 7 Best Luxury Cars Worth Every Penny

Liftarn / Wikimedia Commons

1960-1964

1960 : New, Austen Healy Spirit, $1,795. Used, Dodge V8, $1,595.

1961 : New, Rambler Ambassador, $1,795. Used, Chevrolet Impala, $2,195.

1962 : New, Ford Galaxy, $2,645. Used, Chevrolet Bel Air, $1,750.

1963 : New, Cadillac Executive, $4,895. Used Volkswagen, $1,376.

1964: New, Ford, $1,764. Used, Chevrolet Bel Air, $1,095.

sarunyu rapeearparkul / Shutterstock.com

1965-1969

1965 : New, Volkswagen Bug, $1,595. Used, Pontiac Catalina, $695.

1966 : New, Oldsmobile 98, $3,399. Used, Buick Skylar, $2,495.

1967 : New, Ford Sedan, $2,199. Used, Comet Caliente, $1,495.

1968 : New, BMW, $2,597. Used, Ford Mustang, $2,085.

1969: New, Ford Mustang, $3,175. Used, Plymouth Fury, $2,195.

Barry Blackburn / Shutterstock.com

1970-1974

1970 : New, Dodge Demon, $2,652. Used, Camaro, $2,295.

1971 : New, Ford Torino, $3,895. Used, Pontiac Firebird, $1,195.

1972 : New, Ford Maverick, $2,140. Used, Chevrolet Malibu, $2,995.

1973 : New, Mercury Montego, $4,281. Used, Toyota wagon, $4,595.

1974: New, AMC Gremlin, $2,408. Used, Dodge Dart, $1,195.

Learn More: 5 Used Cars You Shouldn’t Buy

Carl Sharp / Wikimedia Commons

1975-1979

1975 : New, Maverick, $3,625. Used, Mustang Fastback, $2,749.

1976 : New, Chrysler Cordoba, $4,895. Used, Dodge Colt, $2,295.

1977 : New, Mercury Bobcat, $3,588. Used, Lincoln Continental, $5,400.

1978 : New, Honda Civic, $4,299. Used, Buick Regal, $1,300.

1979: New, Datsun 280ZX, $10,654. Used, Jeep CJ5, $4,995.

Greg Gjerdingen / Wikimedia Commons

1980-1984

1980 : New, Buick Regal, $8,085. Used, Ford Pinto Squire, $1,995.

1981 : New, Datsun Stanza, $6,680. Used, Pontiac Trans Am, $7,999.

1982 : New, Lincoln, $13,491. Used, Cadillac Eldorado, $10,999.

1983 : New, Chevrolet Chevette, $7,287. Used, BMW 3201, $11,700.

1984: New, Chevrolet Chevette, $5,289. Used, Buick Regal, $2,790.

Duke53 / Wikimedia Commons

1985-1989

1985 : New Buick Skyhawk, $8,999. Used, Mustang II, $995.

1986 : New, Dodge D-50, $5,595. Used, Buick Riviera, $9,400.

1987 : New, Chevrolet Sprint, $6,995. Used,Toyota MR2, $12,977.

1988 : New, Buick Skylark, $11,306. Used, Dodge Daytona, $7,500.

1989: New, Chevrolet S10 Blazer, $15,750. Used, Ford Mustang GT, $11,749.

Read More: These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle

Greg Gjerdingen / Flickr.com

1990-1994

1990 : New, Chrysler New Yorker, $15,586. Used, Dodge Caravan, $9,500.

1991 : New, Chevrolet Astro Van, $19,811. Used, Ford Escort, $5,850.

1992 : New, Oldsmobile Supreme, $15,895. Used, Dodge Dynasty LE, $12,591.

1993 : New, Chevrolet Lumina, $12,599. Used, Ford Mercury, $5,990.

1994: New, Dodge Intrepid, $17,477. Used, Chrysler New Yorker, $15,777.

©Wikimedia Commons

1995-1999

1995 : New, Oldsmobile Cutlass, $16,596. Used, Acura Integra, $9,675.

1996 : New BMW 3281s, $29,780. Used, Chrysler LeBaron, $13,500.

1997 : New, Chrysler Concorde, $17,495. Used, Oldsmobile Aurora, $23,495.

1998 : New, Ford Taurus, $15,988. Used, Honda Accord, $17,400.

1999: New, Chevrolet Tracker, $16,390. Used, Mazda Protege CX, $10,990.

VMKphotos / Shutterstock.com

2000-2004

2000 : New, Buick Regal, $19,999. Used, Volkswagen Golf, $12,477.

2001 : New, Jeep Wrangler, $14,995. Used, Toyota Camry, $11,995.

2002 : New, Mazda MPL LX, $22,995. Used, Chrysler Voyager LX, $17,771.

2003 : New, Ford Ranger, $8,995. Used, Chevrolet Cavalier, $9,990.

2004: New, Ford Taurus, $16,533. Used, Honda Accord, $995.

Check Out: 10 Affordable Compact Cars That Will Last 300,000 Miles

Spanish Coches / Wikimedia Commons

2005-2009

2005 : New, Lincoln LX V6, $26,590. Used, Honda Civic LX, $11,995.

2006 : New, Chevrolet Impala, $19,901. Used, Nissan Pathfinder, $17,990.

2007 : New, Chrysler Sebring, $18,995. Used, Mercury Grand Marquis, $11,495.

2008 : New, Chevrolet Trailblazer, $25,705. Used, Ford Explorer, $19,995.

2009: New, Chevrolet, Malibu. Used, Honda Accord EX, $12,900.

©Kia Motors America

2010-2014

2010 : New, Buick Regal, $25,245. Used, Dodge Grand Caravan, $14,995.

2011 : New, Chevrolet Camaro, $37,377. Used, Honda Civic, $12,995.

2012 : New, Kia Sportage, $23,445. Used, Honda Accord EX, $8,995.

2013 : New, Chrysler Town & Country, $30,620. Used, $11,998.

2014: New, Honda Civic, $24,635. Used, Honda Fit. $12,999

RL GNZLZ / Flickr.com

2015-2019

2015 : New Honda Civic, $18,490. Used Hyundai Sonata GLS, $9,995

2016 : New, Volkswagen Passat, $22,440. Used, Honda Fit LX, $9,995.

2017 : New, Kia Sorento, $14,991.

2018 : New, Kia Soul, $11,100.

2019: New, Lexus ES, $29,967.

Read Next: 10 Bestselling Used Cars of 2024

©Honda

2020-2024

2020 : New, Kia Forte, $16,678.

2021 : New, Toyota Corolla Hybrid, $21,790.

2022 : New, Nissan Versa, $18,262.

2023 : New, Hyundai Elantra, $24,204.

2024: New, Honda Civic, $24,635.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed car price averages by year from 1950 to 2024. GOBankingRates first started by getting the historical prices of used and new automobiles from 1950 to 2016 as sourced from Morris County Library. The prices were then converted to 2024 current dollars to be able to accurately compare the prices. Prices after 2016 were sourced from US News & World Report’s Best Cars for Your Money to find the best valued cars of the year, then used Kelly Blue Book’s Car Price Lookup to find the average price for each car. All the data was collected and is up to date as of March 21, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What an Average Car Cost in the Year You Were Born