The Average Cost of Living in America’s Most Popular Sunny Cities

When it comes to shopping in the housing market, or just finding a place where you can afford to exist, many cost-of-living factors come into play. However, if you are seeking sunshine and warmth in the United States, there are several options but those tend to be more popular, which can ultimately drive up your average monthly bills.

Whether it’s beachside property or the sunshine state itself, America’s sunny cities offer a wide range of options for individuals and families seeking to soak up some rays in a desirable living environment. While each city has its unique charms and average annual cost considerations, conducting thorough research and budgeting accordingly can help you make informed decisions about relocating to the brighter side of some of the largest city’s streets.

Many booming metropolises are home to museums, national parks and thriving food and art scene. However, climate can tip the scales of what many people are willing to pay. The overall national average cost of living is estimated to be anywhere between $30,000 to $42,000 — but how much more are you willing to shell out for a little bit of sun?

1. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Annual average cost of living: $53,192.56

Highest monthly average temperature: 78.6°

Albuquerque, nestled in the high desert of New Mexico, offers a unique blend of southwestern culture, outdoor activities, and sunny weather. The cost of living in Albuquerque is generally higher than the national average, but it has more affordable housing costs than other big cities. Utilities and transportation expenses are also reasonable, making Albuquerque an appealing option for those seeking sunshine without the high costs often associated with coastal cities.

2. Dodge City, Kansas

Annual average cost of living: $43,190.05

Highest monthly average temperature: 79.8°

Dodge City experiences sunny weather and a relatively lower living cost than many other metropolitan areas. This southwestern Kansas town is home to more affordable rent and housing, making it an attractive option for those seeking a sunny climate without high living expenses.

3. El Paso, Texas

Annual average cost of living: $47,352.94

Highest monthly average temperature: 85.8°

Nothing embodies the spirit of Tex-Mex quite like El Paso. It is situated on the border of Texas and Mexico and offers warm weather and a cost of living that is competitive with the national average. Housing costs in El Paso are reasonable, and other expenses such as groceries, utilities, and transportation aren’t too exorbitant.

4. Grand Junction, Colorado

Annual average cost of living: $57,297.64

Highest monthly average temperature: 79.5°

Grand Junction is part of Colorado’s picturesque landscapes and there, you can enjoy sunny days and a cost of living slightly above the national average. Housing costs in Grand Junction aren’t a steal but are likely less than other Colorado go-to cities like Denver or Boulder.

5. Honolulu, Hawaii

Annual average cost of living: $99,157.87

Highest monthly average temperature: 80.8°

Honolulu, the state capital of Hawaii, boasts stunning beaches, a tropical climate, and a higher cost of living compared to mainland cities. Housing costs in Honolulu are notably high, along with expenses for groceries, utilities, and transportation, reflecting the unique island lifestyle. It’s one of the most expensive cities you can live in, and also one of the most coveted.

6. Key West, Florida

Annual average cost of living: $85,686.28

Highest monthly average temperature: 85.4°

Synonymous with the beach lifestyle, Key West, Florida, offers a tropical paradise with sunny weather year-round. However, if you want to live like Hemingway you should consider the cost of living in Key West is significantly higher than the national average, especially when it comes to housing and everyday expenses.

7. Las Vegas, Nevada

Annual average cost of living: $63,946.71

Highest monthly average temperature: 93.8°

What happens in Las Vegas may stay in Vegas. Can you afford to live there full-time? It is known for its vibrant entertainment scene, casinos, desert landscapes and, of course, its sunny weather year-round. Renting and buying homes in Las Vegas can be more affordable, although utility costs, especially during the summer months, can add up.

8. Los Angeles, California

Annual average cost of living: $93,491.71

Highest monthly average temperature: 72.5°

Even angels have to pay rent and Los Angeles, despite being famous for its entertainment industry, diverse neighborhoods, and beautiful weather, is no exception. Living in Los Angeles has a hefty price tag thanks to a steep housing market. Renting is also expensive, contributing to the overall high cost of living as well as other expenses like transportation, dining out, and healthcare.

9. Miami, Florida

Annual average cost of living: $68,745.60

Highest monthly average temperature: 84.0°

Miami is renowned for its vibrant culture, beautiful beaches, and bustling nightlife and unfortunately, its hefty price tags. The cost of living in Miami is notably higher than the national average. Housing costs, in particular, tend to be inflated, whether you’re renting or buying a home in this sunny metropolis.

10. Midland, Texas

Annual average cost of living: $53,308.20

Highest monthly average temperature: 84°

Found in the west Texas Permian Basin region, Midland experiences sunny weather and a growing economy centered around the oil and gas industry. The cost of living in Midland is higher than many other Texas cities but it also has a great climate for warm-weather lovers. Utilities and transportation expenses are also relatively high but there are ample job opportunities, plus a good dose of daily sunshine.

11. North Little Rock, Arkansas

Annual average cost of living: $46,659.13

Highest monthly average temperature: 82.3°

North Little Rock, located along the Arkansas River, experiences sunny weather and a cost of living that is on par with the national average, if not slightly higher. Housing costs in North Little Rock are affordable, contributing to its appeal as a budget-friendly sunny destination.

12. Odessa, Texas

Annual average cost of living: $48,856.21

Highest monthly average temperature: 80.2°

Another sunny Texas town joins this list as it enjoys sunny weather, in fact, 74% average possible sunshine each day of the year. Housing costs in Odessa can vary but are generally more affordable compared to larger cities in Texas like Austin, Dallas or Houston.

13. Phoenix, Arizona

Annual average cost of living: $65,334.34

Highest monthly average temperature: 95.9°

Phoenix, with its desert landscapes and warm climate, attracts many sun-seekers. The cost of living in Phoenix is relatively lower compared to some other sunny cities on this list, but it’s still well above the national average. Housing costs are reasonable compared to places like Miami or San Diego, making Phoenix a more affordable option for sunny weather without breaking the bank.

14. Pueblo, Colorado

Annual average cost of living: $52,209.65

Highest monthly average temperature: 77.1°

Pueblo, Colorado, enjoys sunny weather and a lower cost of living compared to larger cities in the state. You may even be able to afford a down payment on a home in Pueblo as well as other expenses such as groceries, utilities, and healthcare remain generally reasonable. Pueblo’s proximity to outdoor recreational opportunities and its pleasant climate make it an appealing choice for residents seeking a balance between affordability and quality of life.

15. Redding, California

Annual average cost of living: $61,923.08

Highest monthly average temperature: 84.1°

Redding experiences the same luxurious sunny days as other cities in California but won’t ding you as much monthly or annually as San Francisco or Los Angeles. Both rent and home prices in Redding can vary based on location, but overall, it offers a more affordable living comparatively.

16. Reno, Nevada

Annual average cost of living: $68,572.15

Highest monthly average temperature: 79.8°

Reno is known for its nearby ski resorts and outdoor recreational opportunities, but it’s slightly better for the wallet than other resort towns. That, coupled with a comfortable temperature year-round, makes it a desirable destination to live.

17. Roswell, New Mexico

Annual average cost of living: $41,166.42

Highest monthly average temperature: 72.1°

It might not just be humans you have to compete in the housing market with if moving to Roswell. Famous for its extraterrestrial lore, it also enjoys sunny weather and a lower cost of living compared to many other cities in New Mexico and nationally. Roswell provides a unique and budget-friendly sunny living environment for residents interested in its quirky charm and southwestern landscapes.

18. Sacramento, California

Annual average cost of living: $73,544.50

Highest monthly average temperature: 74.3°

Sacramento, California’s capital city, offers famously sunny weather and diverse attractions. However, the cost of living in Sacramento is higher than the national average, primarily due to housing costs. Renting and buying homes in Sacramento can be expensive, but thanks to Sacramento’s vibrant culture and sunny climate, you might just find it worth it.

19. Tucson, Arizona

Annual average cost of living: $56,083.46

Highest monthly average temperature: 88.2°

Located in southern Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, Tucson residents enjoy sunny weather and a lower cost of living compared to some other major Arizona cities. Housing can be more affordable, and other expenses such as groceries, utilities, and healthcare are reasonable. Tucson’s desert landscapes and outdoor activities make it an appealing sunny destination for residents seeking affordability and a warm climate.

20. Yuma, Arizona

Annual average cost of living: $52,614.38

Highest monthly average temperature: 94.9°

Yuma, situated near the Mexican border in southwestern Arizona, experiences sunny weather year-round. The cost of living in Yuma is generally lower compared to many other cities in Arizona and across the country. Housing costs are affordable, and other expenses such as groceries, utilities, and healthcare are reasonable. Yuma’s sunny climate and lower living expenses make it an attractive option for individuals and families seeking a budget-friendly sunny destination.

