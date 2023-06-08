The Average Cost of Rent in Every State

Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Where you choose to settle down, of course, dictates your monthly budget - and it all starts with your rent. No matter your income, you can't determine how much you have left for the essentials, for savings and for some fun until you've figured out your housing costs.

Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages

Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

To find the average cost of rent in every state, GOBankingRates used Apartment List's monthly rent estimate data, which uses data from the Census Bureau and extrapolates median rent data forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from their listing data. We looked at several types of units, from studios to four-bedroom units, to determine an "overall" figure and highlight here the cost of one-bedroom and two-bedroom dwellings.

Four states - Alaska, Maine, Vermont and West Virginia - are not listed because of the lack of available data.

Keep reading to find out the average cost of rent in every state.

ejs9 / Getty Images

Hawaii

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $2,387.20

One Bedroom: $1,788.00

Two Bedroom: $2,400.80

See: In Less Than a Decade, You Won't Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Housing Market: Should Older Americans Rent in Retirement Instead of Paying a Mortgage?

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images

California

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,930.00

One Bedroom: $1,625.60

Two Bedroom: $1,972.40

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer

District of Columbia

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,804.60

One Bedroom: $ 1,763.60

Two Bedroom: $1,742.40

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,776.40

One Bedroom: $1,505.80

Two Bedroom: $1,874.80

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,725.00

One Bedroom: $1,388.60

Two Bedroom: $1,840.80

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,720.60

One Bedroom: $1,649.20

Two Bedroom: $1,724.60

Also: 8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,696.60

One Bedroom: $1,399.20

Two Bedroom: $1,722.20

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,695.80

One Bedroom: $1,401.60

Two Bedroom: $1,675.60

Four Bedroom: $1,770.67

New Hampshire

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,638.40

One Bedroom: $1,296.40

Two Bedroom: $1,753.40

AndreyKrav / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,588.00

One Bedroom: $1,360.40

Two Bedroom: $1,585.40

Also See: 15 Cities Where Houses Are the Best Bargains Right Now

benedek / Getty Images

Connecticut

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,555.40

One Bedroom: $1,281.20

Two Bedroom: $1,622.80

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Delaware

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,547.80

One Bedroom: $1,247.60

Two Bedroom: $1,534.00

zrfphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,535.20

One Bedroom: $1,401.80

Two Bedroom: $1,427.00

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,518.00

One Bedroom: $1,292.40

Two Bedroom: $1,462.20

Watch Out: These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US -- 5 Are in Florida

constantgardener / Getty Images

Arizona

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,490.00

One Bedroom: $1,171.00

Two Bedroom: $1,426.20

kickstand / Getty Images

Rhode Island

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,450.40

One Bedroom: $1,140.00

Two Bedroom: $1,531.60

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,446.60

One Bedroom: $1,122.20

Two Bedroom: $1,353.80

DaveAlan / Getty Images

Oregon

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,381.00

One Bedroom: $1,149.80

Two Bedroom: $1,341.00

Look: In Less Than a Decade, You'll Wish You Bought a Home in These 14 Metros

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Utah

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,372.40

One Bedroom: $1,113.20

Two Bedroom: $1,278.60

rodclementphotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,363.40

One Bedroom: $1,221.20

Two Bedroom: $1,272.40

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,305.40

One Bedroom: $1,133.00

Two Bedroom: $1,285.60

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,283.20

One Bedroom: $1,093.80

Two Bedroom: $1,225.80

Retirement Savings: Experts Say This Magic Number Is the Key -- and It's Not $1 Million

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Carolina

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,252.80

One Bedroom: $1,099.40

Two Bedroom: $1,176.60

Pgiam / Getty Images

Illinois

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,249.60

One Bedroom: $1,092.40

Two Bedroom: $1,256.80

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,242.00

One Bedroom: $1,000.80

Two Bedroom: $1,193.60

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,172.80

One Bedroom: $866.40

Two Bedroom: $1,106.80

Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,172.60

One Bedroom: $985.00

Two Bedroom: $1,206.20

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,167.60

One Bedroom: $963.40

Two Bedroom: $1,119.40

culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,097.80

One Bedroom: $953.80

Two Bedroom: $1,163.00

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,094.40

One Bedroom: $887.60

Two Bedroom: $1,104.60

Here's How Much Every Living US President Is Worth: Where Does Biden Rank?

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,081.80

One Bedroom: $878.60

Two Bedroom: $1,098.80

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Mississippi

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,080.80

One Bedroom: $846.60

Two Bedroom: $1,029.60

ShriramPatki / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,065.80

One Bedroom: $849.20

Two Bedroom: $1,087.80

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,055.80

One Bedroom: $829.80

Two Bedroom: $1,044.40

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,051.40

One Bedroom: $839.80

Two Bedroom: $1,033.20

steveodonnell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,051.20

One Bedroom: $882.00

Two Bedroom: $1,058.60

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,050.60

One Bedroom: $824.40

Two Bedroom: $1,063.60

Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images

Alabama

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,049.60

One Bedroom: $819.20

Two Bedroom: $1,005.80

I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich

stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,049.20

One Bedroom: $786.60

Two Bedroom: $983.00

DianeBentleyRaymond / Getty Images

Montana

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,034.00

One Bedroom: $798.00

Two Bedroom: $1,055.60

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,024.20

One Bedroom: $870.40

Two Bedroom: $1,012.40

amolson7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $1,017.60

One Bedroom: $816.60

Two Bedroom: $1,007.80

Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App

dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $978.40

One Bedroom: $744.20

Two Bedroom: $945.40

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $959.40

One Bedroom: $771.00

Two Bedroom: $944.40

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $952.60

One Bedroom: $738.40

Two Bedroom: $990.80

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $943.40

One Bedroom: $730.40

Two Bedroom: $968.40

Learn: Why Stealth Wealth Is the Best Way To Handle Your Money

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

Average Monthly Rent for:

Overall: $834.80

One Bedroom: $686.20

Two Bedroom: $838.80

More From GOBankingRates

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: To find the average cost of rent in every state, GOBankingRates used Apartment List's monthly rent estimate data, which extrapolates median rent data from the U.S. Census Bureau forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from their listing data. Averaging the monthly rent estimates for all unit types overall, including one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, GOBankingRates found the 2023 average typical rent in every state. All data was collected on and up to date as of May 31, 2023. Four states - Alaska, Maine, Vermont and West Virginia - did not have adequate data and therefore are not included.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Average Cost of Rent in Every State