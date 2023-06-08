The Average Cost of Rent in Every State
Where you choose to settle down, of course, dictates your monthly budget - and it all starts with your rent. No matter your income, you can't determine how much you have left for the essentials, for savings and for some fun until you've figured out your housing costs.
Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages
Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
To find the average cost of rent in every state, GOBankingRates used Apartment List's monthly rent estimate data, which uses data from the Census Bureau and extrapolates median rent data forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from their listing data. We looked at several types of units, from studios to four-bedroom units, to determine an "overall" figure and highlight here the cost of one-bedroom and two-bedroom dwellings.
Four states - Alaska, Maine, Vermont and West Virginia - are not listed because of the lack of available data.
Keep reading to find out the average cost of rent in every state.
Hawaii
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $2,387.20
One Bedroom: $1,788.00
Two Bedroom: $2,400.80
See: In Less Than a Decade, You Won't Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Housing Market: Should Older Americans Rent in Retirement Instead of Paying a Mortgage?
California
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,930.00
One Bedroom: $1,625.60
Two Bedroom: $1,972.40
I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer
District of Columbia
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,804.60
One Bedroom: $ 1,763.60
Two Bedroom: $1,742.40
New Jersey
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,776.40
One Bedroom: $1,505.80
Two Bedroom: $1,874.80
Massachusetts
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,725.00
One Bedroom: $1,388.60
Two Bedroom: $1,840.80
New York
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,720.60
One Bedroom: $1,649.20
Two Bedroom: $1,724.60
Also: 8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted
Maryland
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,696.60
One Bedroom: $1,399.20
Two Bedroom: $1,722.20
Florida
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,695.80
One Bedroom: $1,401.60
Two Bedroom: $1,675.60
Four Bedroom: $1,770.67
New Hampshire
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,638.40
One Bedroom: $1,296.40
Two Bedroom: $1,753.40
Colorado
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,588.00
One Bedroom: $1,360.40
Two Bedroom: $1,585.40
Also See: 15 Cities Where Houses Are the Best Bargains Right Now
Connecticut
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,555.40
One Bedroom: $1,281.20
Two Bedroom: $1,622.80
Delaware
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,547.80
One Bedroom: $1,247.60
Two Bedroom: $1,534.00
Virginia
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,535.20
One Bedroom: $1,401.80
Two Bedroom: $1,427.00
Washington
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,518.00
One Bedroom: $1,292.40
Two Bedroom: $1,462.20
Watch Out: These Are the 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US -- 5 Are in Florida
Arizona
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,490.00
One Bedroom: $1,171.00
Two Bedroom: $1,426.20
Rhode Island
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,450.40
One Bedroom: $1,140.00
Two Bedroom: $1,531.60
Nevada
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,446.60
One Bedroom: $1,122.20
Two Bedroom: $1,353.80
Oregon
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,381.00
One Bedroom: $1,149.80
Two Bedroom: $1,341.00
Look: In Less Than a Decade, You'll Wish You Bought a Home in These 14 Metros
Utah
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,372.40
One Bedroom: $1,113.20
Two Bedroom: $1,278.60
Georgia
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,363.40
One Bedroom: $1,221.20
Two Bedroom: $1,272.40
Texas
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,305.40
One Bedroom: $1,133.00
Two Bedroom: $1,285.60
South Carolina
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,283.20
One Bedroom: $1,093.80
Two Bedroom: $1,225.80
Retirement Savings: Experts Say This Magic Number Is the Key -- and It's Not $1 Million
North Carolina
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,252.80
One Bedroom: $1,099.40
Two Bedroom: $1,176.60
Illinois
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,249.60
One Bedroom: $1,092.40
Two Bedroom: $1,256.80
New Mexico
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,242.00
One Bedroom: $1,000.80
Two Bedroom: $1,193.60
Idaho
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,172.80
One Bedroom: $866.40
Two Bedroom: $1,106.80
Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money
Pennsylvania
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,172.60
One Bedroom: $985.00
Two Bedroom: $1,206.20
Tennessee
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,167.60
One Bedroom: $963.40
Two Bedroom: $1,119.40
Minnesota
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,097.80
One Bedroom: $953.80
Two Bedroom: $1,163.00
Indiana
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,094.40
One Bedroom: $887.60
Two Bedroom: $1,104.60
Here's How Much Every Living US President Is Worth: Where Does Biden Rank?
Wisconsin
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,081.80
One Bedroom: $878.60
Two Bedroom: $1,098.80
Mississippi
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,080.80
One Bedroom: $846.60
Two Bedroom: $1,029.60
Michigan
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,065.80
One Bedroom: $849.20
Two Bedroom: $1,087.80
Kansas
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,055.80
One Bedroom: $829.80
Two Bedroom: $1,044.40
I'm a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn
Oklahoma
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,051.40
One Bedroom: $839.80
Two Bedroom: $1,033.20
Nebraska
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,051.20
One Bedroom: $882.00
Two Bedroom: $1,058.60
Ohio
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,050.60
One Bedroom: $824.40
Two Bedroom: $1,063.60
Alabama
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,049.60
One Bedroom: $819.20
Two Bedroom: $1,005.80
I'm a Financial Planning Expert: Here Are 5 Things You Should Never Spend Money on If You Want To Be Rich
Wyoming
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,049.20
One Bedroom: $786.60
Two Bedroom: $983.00
Montana
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,034.00
One Bedroom: $798.00
Two Bedroom: $1,055.60
Louisiana
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,024.20
One Bedroom: $870.40
Two Bedroom: $1,012.40
Missouri
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $1,017.60
One Bedroom: $816.60
Two Bedroom: $1,007.80
Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App
Arkansas
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $978.40
One Bedroom: $744.20
Two Bedroom: $945.40
Kentucky
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $959.40
One Bedroom: $771.00
Two Bedroom: $944.40
South Dakota
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $952.60
One Bedroom: $738.40
Two Bedroom: $990.80
Iowa
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $943.40
One Bedroom: $730.40
Two Bedroom: $968.40
Learn: Why Stealth Wealth Is the Best Way To Handle Your Money
North Dakota
Average Monthly Rent for:
Overall: $834.80
One Bedroom: $686.20
Two Bedroom: $838.80
More From GOBankingRates
See GOBankingRates' Top 100 Most Influential Money Experts and Vote for Your Favorite
Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting of this article.
Methodology: To find the average cost of rent in every state, GOBankingRates used Apartment List's monthly rent estimate data, which extrapolates median rent data from the U.S. Census Bureau forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from their listing data. Averaging the monthly rent estimates for all unit types overall, including one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, GOBankingRates found the 2023 average typical rent in every state. All data was collected on and up to date as of May 31, 2023. Four states - Alaska, Maine, Vermont and West Virginia - did not have adequate data and therefore are not included.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Average Cost of Rent in Every State