Average Credit Card Debt in Every State

The first universal credit card was introduced in 1950 and gave greater buying power to the average American consumer. But now, with more than 191 million credit card holders across the country, this line of cash may be doing more harm than good.

The fluctuating economy has never made it particularly easy for borrowers. The Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act was passed in 2005, which made it significantly more difficult for people to file for bankruptcy. This change forced many consumers to open credit cards to pay their outstanding bills -- and credit card debt has only multiplied ever since.

Americans continue to pile on the credit card debt. Currently, the total U.S. consumer debt sits at $14.9 trillion, with the average American's credit card debt hitting $5,315 and the average debt among those with a balance hitting $7,227.

But some Americans are more in debt than others, with some states holding higher average levels of credit card debt. Scholaroo collected and analyzed publicly available data for the first quarter of 2023 to find the average credit card debt among users with a balance in every state -- see where your state stands. States are ranked from least to most debt.

50. Kentucky

Average credit card debt: $5,408

49. Indiana

Average credit card debt: $5,642

48. West Virginia

Average credit card debt: $6,008

47. Mississippi

Average credit card debt: $6,035

46. Idaho

Average credit card debt: $6,037

45. Wisconsin

Average credit card debt: $6,090

44. Arkansas

Average credit card debt: $6,117

43. Montana

Average credit card debt: $6,160

42. Tennessee

Average credit card debt: $6,240

41. Iowa

Average credit card debt: $6,315

40. New Mexico

Average credit card debt: $6,355

39. South Dakota

Average credit card debt: $6,367

38. Ohio

Average credit card debt: $6,394

37. Oklahoma

Average credit card debt: $6,401

36. Alabama

Average credit card debt: $6,453

35. Louisiana

Average credit card debt: $6,475

34. Missouri

Average credit card debt: $6,499

33. Pennsylvania

Average credit card debt: $6,620

32. Oregon

Average credit card debt: $6,682

31. Michigan

Average credit card debt: $6,744

30. Kansas

Average credit card debt: $6,762

29. Nebraska

Average credit card debt: $6,900

28. North Carolina

Average credit card debt: $6,955

27. South Carolina

Average credit card debt: $7,063

26. Wyoming

Average credit card debt: $7,098

25. Arizona

Average credit card debt: $7,213

24. Minnesota

Average credit card debt: $7,217

23. Washington

Average credit card debt: $7,365

22. Vermont

Average credit card debt: $7,368

21. New Hampshire

Average credit card debt: $7,415

20. Utah

Average credit card debt: $7,489

19. Maine

Average credit card debt: $7,518

18. Virginia

Average credit card debt: $7,663

17. North Dakota

Average credit card debt: $7,714

16. Illinois

Average credit card debt: $7,756

15. California

Average credit card debt: $7,758

14. Georgia

Average credit card debt: $7,790

13. Nevada

Average credit card debt: $7,905

12. Delaware

Average credit card debt: $7,993

11. Colorado

Average credit card debt: $8,011

10. Alaska

Average credit card debt: $8,185

9. Massachusetts

Average credit card debt: $8,405

8. Maryland

Average credit card debt: $8,463

7. Hawaii

Average credit card debt: $8,556

6. Florida

Average credit card debt: $8,573

5. Texas

Average credit card debt: $8,701

4. Rhode Island

Average credit card debt: $8,728

3. New Jersey

Average credit card debt: $9,044

2. New York

Average credit card debt: $9,165

1. Connecticut

Average credit card debt: $9,408

