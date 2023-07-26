Average Credit Card Debt in Every State

The first universal credit card was introduced in 1950 and gave greater buying power to the average American consumer. But now, with more than 191 million credit card holders across the country, this line of cash may be doing more harm than good.

The fluctuating economy has never made it particularly easy for borrowers. The Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act was passed in 2005, which made it significantly more difficult for people to file for bankruptcy. This change forced many consumers to open credit cards to pay their outstanding bills -- and credit card debt has only multiplied ever since.

Americans continue to pile on the credit card debt. Currently, the total U.S. consumer debt sits at $14.9 trillion, with the average American's credit card debt hitting $5,315 and the average debt among those with a balance hitting $7,227.

But some Americans are more in debt than others, with some states holding higher average levels of credit card debt. Scholaroo collected and analyzed publicly available data for the first quarter of 2023 to find the average credit card debt among users with a balance in every state -- see where your state stands. States are ranked from least to most debt.

50. Kentucky

  • Average credit card debt: $5,408

49. Indiana

  • Average credit card debt: $5,642

48. West Virginia

  • Average credit card debt: $6,008

47. Mississippi

  • Average credit card debt: $6,035

46. Idaho

  • Average credit card debt: $6,037

45. Wisconsin

  • Average credit card debt: $6,090

44. Arkansas

  • Average credit card debt: $6,117

43. Montana

  • Average credit card debt: $6,160

42. Tennessee

  • Average credit card debt: $6,240

41. Iowa

  • Average credit card debt: $6,315

40. New Mexico

  • Average credit card debt: $6,355

39. South Dakota

  • Average credit card debt: $6,367

38. Ohio

  • Average credit card debt: $6,394

37. Oklahoma

  • Average credit card debt: $6,401

36. Alabama

  • Average credit card debt: $6,453

35. Louisiana

  • Average credit card debt: $6,475

34. Missouri

  • Average credit card debt: $6,499

33. Pennsylvania

  • Average credit card debt: $6,620

32. Oregon

  • Average credit card debt: $6,682

31. Michigan

  • Average credit card debt: $6,744

30. Kansas

  • Average credit card debt: $6,762

29. Nebraska

  • Average credit card debt: $6,900

28. North Carolina

  • Average credit card debt: $6,955

27. South Carolina

  • Average credit card debt: $7,063

26. Wyoming

  • Average credit card debt: $7,098

25. Arizona

  • Average credit card debt: $7,213

24. Minnesota

  • Average credit card debt: $7,217

23. Washington

  • Average credit card debt: $7,365

22. Vermont

  • Average credit card debt: $7,368

21. New Hampshire

  • Average credit card debt: $7,415

20. Utah

  • Average credit card debt: $7,489

19. Maine

  • Average credit card debt: $7,518

18. Virginia

  • Average credit card debt: $7,663

17. North Dakota

  • Average credit card debt: $7,714

16. Illinois

  • Average credit card debt: $7,756

15. California

  • Average credit card debt: $7,758

14. Georgia

  • Average credit card debt: $7,790

13. Nevada

  • Average credit card debt: $7,905

12. Delaware

  • Average credit card debt: $7,993

11. Colorado

  • Average credit card debt: $8,011

10. Alaska

  • Average credit card debt: $8,185

9. Massachusetts

  • Average credit card debt: $8,405

8. Maryland

  • Average credit card debt: $8,463

7. Hawaii

  • Average credit card debt: $8,556

6. Florida

  • Average credit card debt: $8,573

5. Texas

  • Average credit card debt: $8,701

4. Rhode Island

  • Average credit card debt: $8,728

3. New Jersey

  • Average credit card debt: $9,044

2. New York

  • Average credit card debt: $9,165

1. Connecticut

  • Average credit card debt: $9,408

Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.

Data is sourced from Scholaroo and is accurate as of July 21, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Average Credit Card Debt in Every State