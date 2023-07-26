Average Credit Card Debt in Every State
The first universal credit card was introduced in 1950 and gave greater buying power to the average American consumer. But now, with more than 191 million credit card holders across the country, this line of cash may be doing more harm than good.
The fluctuating economy has never made it particularly easy for borrowers. The Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act was passed in 2005, which made it significantly more difficult for people to file for bankruptcy. This change forced many consumers to open credit cards to pay their outstanding bills -- and credit card debt has only multiplied ever since.
Americans continue to pile on the credit card debt. Currently, the total U.S. consumer debt sits at $14.9 trillion, with the average American's credit card debt hitting $5,315 and the average debt among those with a balance hitting $7,227.
But some Americans are more in debt than others, with some states holding higher average levels of credit card debt. Scholaroo collected and analyzed publicly available data for the first quarter of 2023 to find the average credit card debt among users with a balance in every state -- see where your state stands. States are ranked from least to most debt.
50. Kentucky
Average credit card debt: $5,408
49. Indiana
Average credit card debt: $5,642
48. West Virginia
Average credit card debt: $6,008
47. Mississippi
Average credit card debt: $6,035
46. Idaho
Average credit card debt: $6,037
45. Wisconsin
Average credit card debt: $6,090
44. Arkansas
Average credit card debt: $6,117
43. Montana
Average credit card debt: $6,160
42. Tennessee
Average credit card debt: $6,240
41. Iowa
Average credit card debt: $6,315
40. New Mexico
Average credit card debt: $6,355
39. South Dakota
Average credit card debt: $6,367
38. Ohio
Average credit card debt: $6,394
37. Oklahoma
Average credit card debt: $6,401
36. Alabama
Average credit card debt: $6,453
35. Louisiana
Average credit card debt: $6,475
34. Missouri
Average credit card debt: $6,499
33. Pennsylvania
Average credit card debt: $6,620
32. Oregon
Average credit card debt: $6,682
31. Michigan
Average credit card debt: $6,744
30. Kansas
Average credit card debt: $6,762
29. Nebraska
Average credit card debt: $6,900
28. North Carolina
Average credit card debt: $6,955
27. South Carolina
Average credit card debt: $7,063
26. Wyoming
Average credit card debt: $7,098
25. Arizona
Average credit card debt: $7,213
24. Minnesota
Average credit card debt: $7,217
23. Washington
Average credit card debt: $7,365
22. Vermont
Average credit card debt: $7,368
21. New Hampshire
Average credit card debt: $7,415
20. Utah
Average credit card debt: $7,489
19. Maine
Average credit card debt: $7,518
18. Virginia
Average credit card debt: $7,663
17. North Dakota
Average credit card debt: $7,714
16. Illinois
Average credit card debt: $7,756
15. California
Average credit card debt: $7,758
14. Georgia
Average credit card debt: $7,790
13. Nevada
Average credit card debt: $7,905
12. Delaware
Average credit card debt: $7,993
11. Colorado
Average credit card debt: $8,011
10. Alaska
Average credit card debt: $8,185
9. Massachusetts
Average credit card debt: $8,405
8. Maryland
Average credit card debt: $8,463
7. Hawaii
Average credit card debt: $8,556
6. Florida
Average credit card debt: $8,573
5. Texas
Average credit card debt: $8,701
4. Rhode Island
Average credit card debt: $8,728
3. New Jersey
Average credit card debt: $9,044
2. New York
Average credit card debt: $9,165
1. Connecticut
Average credit card debt: $9,408
Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.
Data is sourced from Scholaroo and is accurate as of July 21, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Average Credit Card Debt in Every State