Here’s What the Average Electricity Bill Costs in Your State

demaerre / iStock.com

The average electric bill in the United States, according to SaveOnEnergy, is $138.90. Depending on the state you live in, however, you may be paying much less or a lot more money on your monthly electric billing statement.

Key findings from SaveOnEnergy’s April 2024 Electricity Bill Report highlight not only the typical cost of monthly electric bills across America, but each state’s average electricity rate and overall national ranking, using data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

In alphabetical state order, see what your state’s average electric bill costs are.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Alabama

Average bill (January 2024): $169.63

Energy rates (January 2023): 14.4 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 1178 kWh

National rank: 47

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

Average bill (January 2024): $137.92

Energy rates (January 2023): 23.78 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 580 kWh

National rank: 28

dszc / Getty Images

Arizona

Average bill (January 2024): $149.71

Energy rates (January 2023): 14.11 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 1,061 kWh

National rank: 37

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Average bill (January 2024): $124.76

Energy rates (January 2023): 11.24 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 1,110 kWh

National rank: 20

zorazhuang / iStock/Getty Images

California

Average bill (January 2024): $157.77

Energy rates (January 2023): 29.49 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 535 kWh

National rank: 42

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

Average bill (January 2024): $98.68

Energy rates (January 2023): 14.26 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 692 kWh

National rank: 4

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Average bill (January 2024): $196.18

Energy rates (January 2023): 27.4 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 716 kWh

National rank: 49

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Delaware

Average bill (January 2024): $146.14

Energy rates (January 2023): 15.53 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 941 kWh

National rank: 32

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

Florida

Average bill (January 2024): $164.32

Energy rates (January 2023): 14.79 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 1,111 kWh

National rank: 44

ferrantraite / iStock.com

Georgia

Average bill (January 2024): $135.25

Energy rates (January 2023): 12.34 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 1,096 kWh

National rank: 26

anouchka / Getty Images

Hawaii

Average bill (January 2024): $228.04

Energy rates (January 2023): 44.28 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 515 kWh

National rank: 50

Bret-Barton / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

Average bill (January 2024): $108.44

Energy rates (January 2023): 10.79 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 1,005 kWh

National rank: 8

xavierarnau / Getty Images

Illinois

Average bill (January 2024): $107.50

Energy rates (January 2023): 14.93 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 720 kWh

National rank: 7

©iStock.com

Indiana

Average bill (January 2024): $130.63

Energy rates (January 2023): 13.75 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 950 kWh

National rank: 22

pabradyphoto / Getty Images

Iowa

Average bill (January 2024): $105.23

Energy rates (January 2023): 11.85 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 888 kWh

National rank: 6

digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

Average bill (January 2024): $121.01

Energy rates (January 2023): 13.04 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 928 kWh

National rank: 18

Kirkikis / Getty Images

Kentucky

Average bill (January 2024): $134.23

Energy rates (January 2023): 12.27 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 1,094 kWh

National rank: 25

Larry Gibson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

Average bill (January 2024): $133.19

Energy rates (January 2023): 10.82 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 1,231 kWh

National rank: 24

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Average bill (January 2024): $150.94

Energy rates (January 2023): 25.89 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 583 kWh

National rank: 39

Peeter Viisimaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

Average bill (January 2024): $169.21

Energy rates (January 2023): 17.48 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 968 kWh

National rank: 46

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

Average bill (January 2024): $163.52

Energy rates (January 2023): 28.34 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 577 kWh

National rank: 43

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Michigan

Average bill (January 2024): $119.58

Energy rates (January 2023): 18.34 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 652 kWh

National rank: 17

culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

Average bill (January 2024): $108.53

Energy rates (January 2023): 14.04 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 773 kWh

National rank: 9

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

Average bill (January 2024): $150.86

Energy rates (January 2023): 12.72 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 1,186 kWh

National rank: 38

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

Average bill (January 2024): $116.53

Energy rates (January 2023): 10.82 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 1,077 kWh

National rank: 14

Indigoai / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Average bill (January 2024): $108.78

Energy rates (January 2023): 11.98 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 908 kWh

National rank: 10

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

Average bill (January 2024): $102.74

Energy rates (January 2023): 9.85 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 1,043 kWh

National rank: 5

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Nevada

Average bill (January 2024): $153.81

Energy rates (January 2023): 16.38 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 939 kWh

National rank: 40

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

Average bill (January 2024): $156.19

Energy rates (January 2023): 25.07 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 623 kWh

National rank: 41

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Jersey

Average bill (January 2024): $122.08

Energy rates (January 2023): 17.9 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 682 kWh

National rank: 19

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Mexico

Average bill (January 2024): $90.68

Energy rates (January 2023): 13.76 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 659 kWh

National rank: 2

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Average bill (January 2024): $138.76

Energy rates (January 2023): 23.44 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 592 kWh

National rank: 29

Kruck20 / iStock.com

North Carolina

Average bill (January 2024): $140.11

Energy rates (January 2023): 13.07 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 1,072 kWh

National rank: 30

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

Average bill (January 2024): $110.56

Energy rates (January 2023): 9.88 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 1,119 kWh

National rank: 11

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Average bill (January 2024): $136.17

Energy rates (January 2023): 15.58 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 874 kWh

National rank: 27

peeterv / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Average bill (January 2024): $128.90

Energy rates (January 2023): 11.16 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 1,155 kWh

National rank: 21

benedek / Getty Images

Oregon

Average bill (January 2024): $130.93

Energy rates (January 2023): 13.84 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 946 kWh

National rank: 23

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Average bill (January 2024): $148.51

Energy rates (January 2023): 17.39 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 854 kWh

National rank: 36

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Average bill (January 2024): $183.89

Energy rates (January 2023): 31.22 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 589 kWh

National rank: 48

Craig McCausland / Getty Images

South Carolina

Average bill (January 2024): $147.32

Energy rates (January 2023): 13.54 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 1,088 kWh

National rank: 35

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

Average bill (January 2024): $118.28

Energy rates (January 2023): 11.18 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 1,058 kWh

National rank: 15

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Tennessee

Average bill (January 2024): $143.15

Energy rates (January 2023): 12.05 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 1,188 kWh

National rank: 31

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

Average bill (January 2024): $167.87

Energy rates (January 2023): 14.25 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 1,178 kWh

National rank: 45

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Utah

Average bill (January 2024): $84.96

Energy rates (January 2023): 10.85 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 783 kWh

National rank: 1

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Vermont

Average bill (January 2024): $119.17

Energy rates (January 2023): 20.98 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 568 kWh

National rank: 16

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

Average bill (January 2024): $146.61

Energy rates (January 2023): 13.5 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 1,086 kWh

National rank: 34

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

Average bill (January 2024): $112.34

Energy rates (January 2023): 11.09 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 1,013 kWh

National rank: 12

DavidByronKeener / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

Average bill (January 2024): $146.49

Energy rates (January 2023): 13.64 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 1,074 kWh

National rank: 33

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

Average bill (January 2024): $112.59

Energy rates (January 2023): 16.46 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 684 kWh

National rank: 13

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Wyoming

Average bill (January 2024): $96.76

Energy rates (January 2023): 10.86 ¢/kWh

Monthly usage: 891 kWh

National rank: 3

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What the Average Electricity Bill Costs in Your State