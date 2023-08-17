The average entry-level home price in the US has soared to a record $243K — here's why first-time homebuyers should beware of a 'wild goose chase'

Any notion of affordable homes for first-time buyers in the U.S. appears to be going up in smoke.

The typical entry-level home sold for a record $243,000 in June, up 2.1% from a year earlier and up more than 45% from before the pandemic, according to real estate brokerage Redfin.

Don't miss

Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here's how

Super-rich Americans are snatching up prime real estate abroad as US housing slumps — but here's a sharp way to invest without having to move overseas

Americans are paying nearly 40% more on home insurance compared to 12 years ago — here's how to spend less on peace of mind

It’s not just higher home prices hurting first-time buyers. In what Redfin describes as a “one-two punch,” buyers must also navigate elevated mortgage rates of around 7% — up from 5.5% the year before and just under 4% before the pandemic.

This means that a first-time homebuyer needs to earn an annual salary of around $64,500 — which is over $10,000 higher than the average wage of Americans aged 25-34 — and up 13% from $57,222 a year ago.

Why are starter homes so expensive?

Home prices surged during the pandemic, when record-low mortgage rates, accommodative monetary policy and new remote working trends caused the demand for homes to spike.

At the same time, the supply of new housing dropped due to pandemic-related disruptions to supply chains and industry labor pools.

Now, mortgage rates have shot up and prices for entry-level homes keep rising because there are so few homes for sale — meaning there’s more competition for the ones that are on the market.

‘A wild goose chase’

According to Redfin, new listings of starter homes for sale dropped 23% from a year earlier in June — the biggest drop since the start of the pandemic — and sales of starter homes dropped 17% in the same period.

Adding to the woes of the average prospective homebuyer, an increasing share of starter homes are going to cash buyers who have the advantage of avoiding those high mortgage rates. The most recent data shows that in May, more than one-third of U.S. starter homes were purchased in cash.

Story continues

“Buyers searching for starter homes in today’s market are on a wild goose chase because in many parts of the country, there’s no such thing as a starter home anymore,” said Redfin senior economist Sheharyar Bokhari.

“The most affordable homes for sale are no longer affordable to people with lower budgets due to the combination of rising prices and rising rates.”

What to read next

Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now use $100 to cash in on prime real estate — without the headache of being a landlord. Here's how

'It's going to be ugly': This CEO issued a dire warning about U.S. real estate, saying areas will be 'destroyed' — but he still likes 1 niche

36% of millionaires say it’ll ‘take a miracle’ to retire amid rising costs and a shaky market — here are the best shock-proof assets to grow your nest egg

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.