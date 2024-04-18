The Average Gas Prices in Every State

Guillem de Balanzo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The national average for gas prices is $3.54 per gallon as of March 2024, but the final price you pay might be drastically higher — or lower — depending on the state that you live in. For example, gas costs $5.03 per gallon in California, whereas it’s just $3.09 per gallon in Mississippi.

While consumers can’t control gas prices, you can get the most bang for your buck by making a few changes. For example, according to AAA, there’s very little benefit to buying expensive, premium gasoline unless your car’s manufacturer recommends it. Additionally, you can look into eco-friendly vehicles that get more miles to the gallon.

You can also fill up in a neighboring state — if it won’t take up too much extra gas to counteract the cost savings. Here’s a look at the cost of gas in every state, according to Scholaroo, ranked from cheapest to most expensive.

earl_of_omaha / Getty Images

50. Mississippi

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.09

Regular gas price (March 2023): $2.98

Year-over-year price change: 3.42%

©Shutterstock.com

49. Colorado

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.09

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.58

Year-over-year price change: -13.82%

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

48. Texas

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.16

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.09

Year-over-year price change: 2.5%

Ian Ballinger / Wikimedia Commons

47. Kansas

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.17

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.04

Year-over-year price change: 4.31%

©Shutterstock.com

46. Louisiana

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.17

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.08

Year-over-year price change: 2.89%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

45. Tennessee

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.17

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.13

Year-over-year price change: 1.38%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Arkansas

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.18

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.02

Year-over-year price change: 5.13%

©Shutterstock.com

43. Oklahoma

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.19

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.02

Year-over-year price change: 5.46%

©Shutterstock.com

42. Alabama

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.20

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.12

Year-over-year price change: 2.53%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41. South Carolina

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.21

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.15

Year-over-year price change: 2.06%

SWInsider / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. New Mexico

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.23

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.37

Year-over-year price change: -4.04%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. Kentucky

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.25

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.13

Year-over-year price change: 4%

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Missouri

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.26

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.03

Year-over-year price change: 7.45%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

37. New Hampshire

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.26

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.23

Year-over-year price change: 1.08%

©Shutterstock.com

36. Delaware

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.27

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.28

Year-over-year price change: -0.15%

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

35. New Jersey

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.28

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.21

Year-over-year price change: 2.27%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. North Carolina

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.28

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.31

Year-over-year price change: -0.85%

WitGorski / Getty Images

33. Wyoming

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.28

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.32

Year-over-year price change: -1.21%

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

32. Rhode Island

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.30

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.24

Year-over-year price change: 1.88%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

31. Massachusetts

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.31

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.25

Year-over-year price change: 1.75%

Daydreambelieverme / Shutterstock.com

30. Iowa

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.32

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.21

Year-over-year price change: 3.65%

ElsvanderGun / iStock.com

29. South Dakota

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.32

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.28

Year-over-year price change: 1.47%

Marilyn Nieves / Getty Images/iStockphoto

28. Georgia

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.34

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.22

Year-over-year price change: 3.7%

Mark Herreid- / Shutterstock.com

27. Minnesota

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.34

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.25

Year-over-year price change: 3.02%

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

26. Maine

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.34

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.38

Year-over-year price change: -1.15%

Matt Bills / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Nebraska

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.36

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.20

Year-over-year price change: 4.94%

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Ohio

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.38

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.21

Year-over-year price change: 5.07%

FierceAbin / iStock.com

23. Wisconsin

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.38

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.23

Year-over-year price change: 4.77%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

22. Vermont

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.39

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.39

Year-over-year price change: -0.15%

csfotoimages / Getty Images

21. North Dakota

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.40

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.22

Year-over-year price change: 5.72%

©Shutterstock.com

20. West Virginia

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.41

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.33

Year-over-year price change: 2.34%

©Shutterstock.com

19. Connecticut

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.44

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.26

Year-over-year price change: 5.49%

©Shutterstock.com

18. Virginia

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.45

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.31

Year-over-year price change: 4.14%

©Shutterstock.com

17. New York

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.45

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.42

Year-over-year price change: 0.73%

©Shutterstock.com

16. Indiana

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.46

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.39

Year-over-year price change: 2.19%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

15. Michigan

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.54

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.37

Year-over-year price change: 5.02%

©Shutterstock.com

14. Maryland

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.57

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.32

Year-over-year price change: 7.41%

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Montana

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.59

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.20

Year-over-year price change: 12.36%

wellesenterprises / Getty Images

12. Florida

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.60

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.36

Year-over-year price change: 7.36%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Pennsylvania

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.65

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.56

Year-over-year price change: 2.56%

Vishwanath Bhat / iStock.com

10. Idaho

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.66

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.58

Year-over-year price change: 2.29%

4kodiak / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Utah

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.77

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.74

Year-over-year price change: 0.61%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Arizona

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.79

Regular gas price (March 2023): $4.24

Year-over-year price change: -10.65%

marchello74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Illinois

Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.90

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.69

Year-over-year price change: 5.78%

filo / iStock.com

6. Alaska

Regular gas price (March 2024): $4.08

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.82

Year-over-year price change: 6.67%

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Oregon

Regular gas price (March 2024): $4.25

Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.89

Year-over-year price change: 9.19%

lucky-photographer / Getty Images

4. Nevada

Regular gas price (March 2024): $4.39

Regular gas price (March 2023): $4.22

Year-over-year price change: 4%

apichart / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Washington

Regular gas price (March 2024): $4.50

Regular gas price (March 2023): $4.27

Year-over-year price change: 5.44%

sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Hawaii

Regular gas price (March 2024): $4.70

Regular gas price (March 2023): $4.81

Year-over-year price change: -2.39%

adamkaz / Getty Images

1. California

Regular gas price (March 2024): $5.03

Regular gas price (March 2023): $4.82

Year-over-year price change: 4.23%

Levi Leidy and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

Data is sourced from Scholaroo and is accurate as of March 28, 2024.

