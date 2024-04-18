The Average Gas Prices in Every State

John Csiszar
The national average for gas prices is $3.54 per gallon as of March 2024, but the final price you pay might be drastically higher — or lower — depending on the state that you live in. For example, gas costs $5.03 per gallon in California, whereas it’s just $3.09 per gallon in Mississippi.

While consumers can’t control gas prices, you can get the most bang for your buck by making a few changes. For example, according to AAA, there’s very little benefit to buying expensive, premium gasoline unless your car’s manufacturer recommends it. Additionally, you can look into eco-friendly vehicles that get more miles to the gallon.

You can also fill up in a neighboring state — if it won’t take up too much extra gas to counteract the cost savings. Here’s a look at the cost of gas in every state, according to Scholaroo, ranked from cheapest to most expensive.

50. Mississippi

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.09

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $2.98

  • Year-over-year price change: 3.42%

49. Colorado

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.09

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.58

  • Year-over-year price change: -13.82%

48. Texas

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.16

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.09

  • Year-over-year price change: 2.5%

47. Kansas

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.17

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.04

  • Year-over-year price change: 4.31%

46. Louisiana

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.17

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.08

  • Year-over-year price change: 2.89%

45. Tennessee

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.17

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.13

  • Year-over-year price change: 1.38%

44. Arkansas

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.18

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.02

  • Year-over-year price change: 5.13%

43. Oklahoma

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.19

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.02

  • Year-over-year price change: 5.46%

42. Alabama

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.20

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.12

  • Year-over-year price change: 2.53%

41. South Carolina

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.21

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.15

  • Year-over-year price change: 2.06%

40. New Mexico

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.23

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.37

  • Year-over-year price change: -4.04%

39. Kentucky

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.25

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.13

  • Year-over-year price change: 4%

38. Missouri

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.26

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.03

  • Year-over-year price change: 7.45%

37. New Hampshire

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.26

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.23

  • Year-over-year price change: 1.08%

36. Delaware

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.27

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.28

  • Year-over-year price change: -0.15%

35. New Jersey

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.28

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.21

  • Year-over-year price change: 2.27%

34. North Carolina

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.28

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.31

  • Year-over-year price change: -0.85%

33. Wyoming

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.28

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.32

  • Year-over-year price change: -1.21%

32. Rhode Island

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.30

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.24

  • Year-over-year price change: 1.88%

31. Massachusetts

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.31

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.25

  • Year-over-year price change: 1.75%

30. Iowa

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.32

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.21

  • Year-over-year price change: 3.65%

29. South Dakota

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.32

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.28

  • Year-over-year price change: 1.47%

28. Georgia

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.34

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.22

  • Year-over-year price change: 3.7%

27. Minnesota

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.34

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.25

  • Year-over-year price change: 3.02%

26. Maine

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.34

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.38

  • Year-over-year price change: -1.15%

25. Nebraska

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.36

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.20

  • Year-over-year price change: 4.94%

24. Ohio

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.38

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.21

  • Year-over-year price change: 5.07%

23. Wisconsin

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.38

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.23

  • Year-over-year price change: 4.77%

22. Vermont

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.39

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.39

  • Year-over-year price change: -0.15%

21. North Dakota

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.40

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.22

  • Year-over-year price change: 5.72%

20. West Virginia

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.41

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.33

  • Year-over-year price change: 2.34%

19. Connecticut

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.44

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.26

  • Year-over-year price change: 5.49%

18. Virginia

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.45

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.31

  • Year-over-year price change: 4.14%

17. New York

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.45

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.42

  • Year-over-year price change: 0.73%

16. Indiana

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.46

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.39

  • Year-over-year price change: 2.19%

15. Michigan

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.54

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.37

  • Year-over-year price change: 5.02%

14. Maryland

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.57

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.32

  • Year-over-year price change: 7.41%

13. Montana

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.59

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.20

  • Year-over-year price change: 12.36%

12. Florida

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.60

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.36

  • Year-over-year price change: 7.36%

11. Pennsylvania

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.65

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.56

  • Year-over-year price change: 2.56%

10. Idaho

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.66

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.58

  • Year-over-year price change: 2.29%

9. Utah

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.77

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.74

  • Year-over-year price change: 0.61%

8. Arizona

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.79

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $4.24

  • Year-over-year price change: -10.65%

7. Illinois

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.90

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.69

  • Year-over-year price change: 5.78%

6. Alaska

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $4.08

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.82

  • Year-over-year price change: 6.67%

5. Oregon

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $4.25

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.89

  • Year-over-year price change: 9.19%

4. Nevada

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $4.39

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $4.22

  • Year-over-year price change: 4%

3. Washington

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $4.50

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $4.27

  • Year-over-year price change: 5.44%

2. Hawaii

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $4.70

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $4.81

  • Year-over-year price change: -2.39%

1. California

  • Regular gas price (March 2024): $5.03

  • Regular gas price (March 2023): $4.82

  • Year-over-year price change: 4.23%

Levi Leidy and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article. 

Data is sourced from Scholaroo and is accurate as of March 28, 2024.

