The Average Gas Prices in Every State
The national average for gas prices is $3.54 per gallon as of March 2024, but the final price you pay might be drastically higher — or lower — depending on the state that you live in. For example, gas costs $5.03 per gallon in California, whereas it’s just $3.09 per gallon in Mississippi.
While consumers can’t control gas prices, you can get the most bang for your buck by making a few changes. For example, according to AAA, there’s very little benefit to buying expensive, premium gasoline unless your car’s manufacturer recommends it. Additionally, you can look into eco-friendly vehicles that get more miles to the gallon.
You can also fill up in a neighboring state — if it won’t take up too much extra gas to counteract the cost savings. Here’s a look at the cost of gas in every state, according to Scholaroo, ranked from cheapest to most expensive.
50. Mississippi
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.09
Regular gas price (March 2023): $2.98
Year-over-year price change: 3.42%
49. Colorado
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.09
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.58
Year-over-year price change: -13.82%
48. Texas
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.16
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.09
Year-over-year price change: 2.5%
47. Kansas
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.17
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.04
Year-over-year price change: 4.31%
46. Louisiana
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.17
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.08
Year-over-year price change: 2.89%
45. Tennessee
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.17
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.13
Year-over-year price change: 1.38%
44. Arkansas
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.18
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.02
Year-over-year price change: 5.13%
43. Oklahoma
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.19
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.02
Year-over-year price change: 5.46%
42. Alabama
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.20
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.12
Year-over-year price change: 2.53%
41. South Carolina
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.21
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.15
Year-over-year price change: 2.06%
40. New Mexico
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.23
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.37
Year-over-year price change: -4.04%
39. Kentucky
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.25
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.13
Year-over-year price change: 4%
38. Missouri
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.26
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.03
Year-over-year price change: 7.45%
37. New Hampshire
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.26
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.23
Year-over-year price change: 1.08%
36. Delaware
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.27
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.28
Year-over-year price change: -0.15%
35. New Jersey
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.28
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.21
Year-over-year price change: 2.27%
34. North Carolina
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.28
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.31
Year-over-year price change: -0.85%
33. Wyoming
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.28
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.32
Year-over-year price change: -1.21%
32. Rhode Island
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.30
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.24
Year-over-year price change: 1.88%
31. Massachusetts
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.31
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.25
Year-over-year price change: 1.75%
30. Iowa
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.32
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.21
Year-over-year price change: 3.65%
29. South Dakota
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.32
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.28
Year-over-year price change: 1.47%
28. Georgia
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.34
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.22
Year-over-year price change: 3.7%
27. Minnesota
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.34
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.25
Year-over-year price change: 3.02%
26. Maine
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.34
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.38
Year-over-year price change: -1.15%
25. Nebraska
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.36
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.20
Year-over-year price change: 4.94%
24. Ohio
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.38
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.21
Year-over-year price change: 5.07%
23. Wisconsin
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.38
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.23
Year-over-year price change: 4.77%
22. Vermont
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.39
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.39
Year-over-year price change: -0.15%
21. North Dakota
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.40
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.22
Year-over-year price change: 5.72%
20. West Virginia
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.41
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.33
Year-over-year price change: 2.34%
19. Connecticut
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.44
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.26
Year-over-year price change: 5.49%
18. Virginia
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.45
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.31
Year-over-year price change: 4.14%
17. New York
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.45
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.42
Year-over-year price change: 0.73%
16. Indiana
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.46
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.39
Year-over-year price change: 2.19%
15. Michigan
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.54
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.37
Year-over-year price change: 5.02%
14. Maryland
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.57
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.32
Year-over-year price change: 7.41%
13. Montana
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.59
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.20
Year-over-year price change: 12.36%
12. Florida
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.60
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.36
Year-over-year price change: 7.36%
11. Pennsylvania
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.65
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.56
Year-over-year price change: 2.56%
10. Idaho
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.66
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.58
Year-over-year price change: 2.29%
9. Utah
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.77
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.74
Year-over-year price change: 0.61%
8. Arizona
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.79
Regular gas price (March 2023): $4.24
Year-over-year price change: -10.65%
7. Illinois
Regular gas price (March 2024): $3.90
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.69
Year-over-year price change: 5.78%
6. Alaska
Regular gas price (March 2024): $4.08
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.82
Year-over-year price change: 6.67%
5. Oregon
Regular gas price (March 2024): $4.25
Regular gas price (March 2023): $3.89
Year-over-year price change: 9.19%
4. Nevada
Regular gas price (March 2024): $4.39
Regular gas price (March 2023): $4.22
Year-over-year price change: 4%
3. Washington
Regular gas price (March 2024): $4.50
Regular gas price (March 2023): $4.27
Year-over-year price change: 5.44%
2. Hawaii
Regular gas price (March 2024): $4.70
Regular gas price (March 2023): $4.81
Year-over-year price change: -2.39%
1. California
Regular gas price (March 2024): $5.03
Regular gas price (March 2023): $4.82
Year-over-year price change: 4.23%
Levi Leidy and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.
Data is sourced from Scholaroo and is accurate as of March 28, 2024.
