Average home price up 20% from last year

Apr. 11—CHAMPAIGN — Local Realtors are reporting that the average home sale price for the Champaign County area was $235,324 in February — a 21 percent increase over $194,776 at the same time last year.

According to the Champaign County Association of Realtors, the median price also rose from $158,500 in February of 2023 to $197,500 in 2024, which is a 25 percent increase.

Association President Jim Waller said that inventory is the main factor in higher prices, and the cost of new construction also plays a role in the trend.

"That would be really nice, if they could figure out a way to have new homes cost less money so we could actually build more of them, but right now, the shortage of inventory really is controlling the number of the price," he said.

Limited inventory has led to a more competitive market, with properties receiving multiple offers and selling for their list price or higher, Waller said.

As of March 15, the inventory of homes for sale was 649, which was up from 605 in February, the CCAR reported.

February's home prices were an increase over the previous month; January's average home sale price was a little over $208,000, and the median price was $161,000.

The CCAR reported 138 Champaign County area home sales in February, which is a 6 percent increase over the same month last year. The average market time was 45 days, compared to 65 at the same time last year and 49 in January.

"I'm so far happy with the way 2024 is going," Waller said. "Obviously, I'd like to see more inventory for buyers to choose from, but right now, we're still listing homes and selling 'em pretty quick."

CCAR officials said the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.74 percent for the week ending March 14, compared to 6.94 percent for the week ending Feb. 29, according to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Freddie Mac reported the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 6.82 percent on April 4.

At the state level, Illinois Realtors reported a 1 percent decrease in February home sales compared to 2023, with the state association noting that housing inventory reached its lowest point in 16 years.

"In February, there were only 15,502 homes for sale statewide, the lowest number recorded since Illinois REALTORS began tracking that data in 2008," Illinois Realtors said. "The February 2024 level was 14.4 percent less than the 18,107 homes on the market in February 2023."

The monthly median price was $265,500.

The National Association of Realtors reported a 3 percent decrease in existing home sales over the previous year for February. Total housing inventory was up 10 percent over 2023, and the median existing home price was $384,500, which is a 5.7 percent increase over last year.