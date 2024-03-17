The Average Hours You Need To Work To Live Comfortably in Every State

Marco VDM / Getty Images

Are you earning enough to get by or to get ahead? In other words, can you cover your bills and then have money left over to pay for things you want and to save for the future?

If you worked a 40-hour workweek earning the minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, you would earn $15,080 a year before taxes and any other payroll deductions. That’s only a hair above the federal poverty line of $15,060.

There’s been a push to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour to provide workers with a living wage. Numerous states already have passed legislation that will gradually increase their minimum hourly wage to $15 or more over the next few years. So, let’s say you make $15 per hour, with a 40-hour workweek, your annual pretax income would be $31,200.

That could be enough to get by, but if you made $15 per hour and wanted to have enough to pay for anything beyond essentials and to save, you’d have to work more than 40 hours a week.

Of course, how much you’d actually need to work to live comfortably would depend on your wages and the cost of living in your area. To give you an idea of what it would take, GOBankingRates crunched the numbers.

To determine the number of hours you would need to work to live comfortably in each state, GOBankingRates looked at the cost of living in all 50 states using data from the Missouri Economic and Research Center and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Cost of living factors included housing, groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare. These factors were added up for an annual cost of living, which was doubled to come up with the annual salary needed to live comfortably. That figure is based on the 50/30/20 budget rule, which states that necessities should make up 50% of expenses. The other 30% goes to nonessential items, and 20% goes to savings.

GOBankingRates then divided the salary needed to live comfortably by the state’s median hourly wage to get the total number of hours needed to work to cover expenses, nonessential items and savings. Keep reading to find out whether you have to work 40 hours a week — or more — to make enough to live comfortably in your state.

Alabama

Median hourly wage: $29.84

Total annual necessities cost: $31,697

Salary needed to live comfortably: $63,395

Average hours you need to work in a week: 40.86

Alaska

Median hourly wage: $36.04

Total annual necessities cost: $48,679

Salary needed to live comfortably: $97,358

Average hours you need to work in a week: 51.95

Arizona

Median hourly wage: $32.59

Total annual necessities cost: $41,032

Salary needed to live comfortably: $82,065

Average hours you need to work in a week: 48.42

Arkansas

Median hourly wage: $28.20

Total annual necessities cost: $31,774

Salary needed to live comfortably: $63,547

Average hours you need to work in a week: 43.4

California

Median hourly wage: $38.75

Total annual necessities cost: $56,077

Salary needed to live comfortably: $112,154

Average hours you need to work in a week: 55.66

Colorado

Median hourly wage: $37.23

Total annual necessities cost: $39,605

Salary needed to live comfortably: $79,210

Average hours you need to work in a week: 40.92

Connecticut

Median hourly wage: $37.19

Total annual necessities cost: $39,605

Salary needed to live comfortably: $42,858

Average hours you need to work in a week: 44.32

Delaware

Median hourly wage: $32.81

Total annual necessities cost: $37,480

Salary needed to live comfortably: $74,959

Average hours you need to work in a week: 43.94

Florida

Median hourly wage: $31.93

Total annual necessities cost: $38,072

Salary needed to live comfortably: $76,144

Average hours you need to work in a week: 45.86

Georgia

Median hourly wage: $31.10

Total annual necessities cost: $33,198

Salary needed to live comfortably: $66,396

Average hours you need to work in a week: 41.06

Hawaii

Median hourly wage: $36.48

Total annual necessities cost: $75,549

Salary needed to live comfortably: $151,097

Average hours you need to work in a week: 79.65

Idaho

Median hourly wage: $31.57

Total annual necessities cost: $36,687

Salary needed to live comfortably: $73,373

Average hours you need to work in a week: 44.69

Illinois

Median hourly wage: $33.84

Total annual necessities cost: $33,916

Salary needed to live comfortably: $67,832

Average hours you need to work in a week: 38.55

Indiana

Median hourly wage: $30.02

Total annual necessities cost: $33,741

Salary needed to live comfortably: $67,482

Average hours you need to work in a week: 43.23

Iowa

Median hourly wage: $29.66

Total annual necessities cost: $33,275

Salary needed to live comfortably: $66,549

Average hours you need to work in a week: 43.15

Kansas

Median hourly wage: $29.68

Total annual necessities cost: $32,104

Salary needed to live comfortably: $64,209

Average hours you need to work in a week: 41.60

Kentucky

Median hourly wage: $28.77

Total annual necessities cost: $32,512

Salary needed to live comfortably: $65,024

Average hours you need to work in a week: 43.46

Louisiana

Median hourly wage: $28.09

Total annual necessities cost: $33,513

Salary needed to live comfortably: $67,025

Average hours you need to work in a week: 45.89

Maine

Median hourly wage: $31.33

Total annual necessities cost: $41,290

Salary needed to live comfortably: $82,580

Average hours you need to work in a week: 50.69

Maryland

Median hourly wage: $35.12

Total annual necessities cost: $44,876

Salary needed to live comfortably: $89,751

Average hours you need to work in a week: 49.15

Massachusetts

Median hourly wage: $41.05

Total annual necessities cost: $58,5670

Salary needed to live comfortably: $117,140

Average hours you need to work in a week: 54.88

Michigan

Median hourly wage: $32.18

Total annual necessities cost: $33.601

Salary needed to live comfortably: $67,202

Average hours you need to work in a week: 40.16

Minnesota

Median hourly wage: $37.46

Total annual necessities cost: $34,907

Salary needed to live comfortably: $69,8154

Average hours you need to work in a week: 35.84

Mississippi

Median hourly wage: $25.85

Total annual necessities cost: $31,596

Salary needed to live comfortably: $63,192

Average hours you need to work in a week: 47.01

Missouri

Median hourly wage: $31.67

Total annual necessities cost: $32,671

Salary needed to live comfortably: $65,342

Average hours you need to work in a week: 39.68

Montana

Median hourly wage: $31.91

Total annual necessities cost: $38,421

Salary needed to live comfortably: $76,841

Average hours you need to work in a week: 46.31

Nebraska

Median hourly wage: $31.83

Total annual necessities cost: $33,446

Salary needed to live comfortably: $66,891

Average hours you need to work in a week: 40.41

Nevada

Median hourly wage: $29.69

Total annual necessities cost: $39,430

Salary needed to live comfortably: $78,860

Average hours you need to work in a week: 51.08

New Hampshire

Median hourly wage: $34.31

Total annual necessities cost: $41,926

Salary needed to live comfortably: $83,852

Average hours you need to work in a week: 47.00

New Jersey

Median hourly wage: $35.77

Total annual necessities cost: $43,568

Salary needed to live comfortably: $87,136

Average hours you need to work in a week: 46.85

New Mexico

Median hourly wage: $27.68

Total annual necessities cost: $34,792

Salary needed to live comfortably: $69,584

Average hours you need to work in a week: 48.34

New York

Median hourly wage: $37.83

Total annual necessities cost: $49,703

Salary needed to live comfortably: $99,407

Average hours you need to work in a week: 50.53

North Carolina

Median hourly wage: $32.15

Total annual necessities cost: $35,686

Salary needed to live comfortably: $71,373

Average hours you need to work in a week: 42.69

North Dakota

Median hourly wage: $33.54

Total annual necessities cost: $35,394

Salary needed to live comfortably: $70,788

Average hours you need to work in a week: 40.59

Ohio

Median hourly wage: $31.13

Total annual necessities cost: $34,784

Salary needed to live comfortably: $69,568

Average hours you need to work in a week: 42.98

Oklahoma

Median hourly wage: $30.15

Total annual necessities cost: $31,645

Salary needed to live comfortably: $63,289

Average hours you need to work in a week: 40.37

Oregon

Median hourly wage: $35.45

Total annual necessities cost: $44,609

Salary needed to live comfortably: $89,218

Average hours you need to work in a week: 48.40

Pennsylvania

Median hourly wage: $31.44

Total annual necessities cost: $35,297

Salary needed to live comfortably: $70,594

Average hours you need to work in a week: 43.18

Rhode Island

Median hourly wage: $35.35

Total annual necessities cost: $40,590

Salary needed to live comfortably: $81,180

Average hours you need to work in a week: 44.16

South Carolina

Median hourly wage: $30.20

Total annual necessities cost: $34,893.10

Salary needed to live comfortably: $69,786

Average hours you need to work in a week: 44.44

South Dakota

Median hourly wage: $30.90

Total annual necessities cost: $34,648

Salary needed to live comfortably: $69,296

Average hours you need to work in a week: 43.13

Tennessee

Median hourly wage: $30.23

Total annual necessities cost: $33,060.02

Salary needed to live comfortably: $66,120

Average hours you need to work in a week: 42.06

Texas

Median hourly wage: $32.83

Total annual necessities cost: $34,121

Salary needed to live comfortably: $68,242

Average hours you need to work in a week: 39.97

Utah

Median hourly wage: $33.86

Total annual necessities cost: $38,671

Salary needed to live comfortably: $77,343

Average hours you need to work in a week: 43.93

Vermont

Median hourly wage: $33.68

Total annual necessities cost: $44,416

Salary needed to live comfortably: $88,831

Average hours you need to work in a week: 50.72

Virginia

Median hourly wage: $34.10

Total annual necessities cost: $38,387

Salary needed to live comfortably: $76,774

Average hours you need to work in a week: 43.30

Washington

Median hourly wage: $41.24

Total annual necessities cost: $44,740

Salary needed to live comfortably: $89,479

Average hours you need to work in a week: 41.73

West Virginia

Median hourly wage: $28.22

Total annual necessities cost: $31,858

Salary needed to live comfortably: $63,716

Average hours you need to work in a week: 43.42

Wisconsin

Median hourly wage: $33.07

Total annual necessities cost: $35,971

Salary needed to live comfortably: $71,943

Average hours you need to work in a week: 41.84

Wyoming

Median hourly wage: $30.71

Total annual necessities cost: $33,845

Salary needed to live comfortably: $67,690

Average hours you need to work in a week: 42.39

Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article.

