The Average Hours You Need To Work To Live Comfortably in Every State

Nicole Spector
·12 min read
Marco VDM / Getty Images
Marco VDM / Getty Images

Are you earning enough to get by or to get ahead? In other words, can you cover your bills and then have money left over to pay for things you want and to save for the future?

If you worked a 40-hour workweek earning the minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, you would earn $15,080 a year before taxes and any other payroll deductions. That’s only a hair above the federal poverty line of $15,060.

There’s been a push to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour to provide workers with a living wage. Numerous states already have passed legislation that will gradually increase their minimum hourly wage to $15 or more over the next few years. So, let’s say you make $15 per hour, with a 40-hour workweek, your annual pretax income would be $31,200.

That could be enough to get by, but if you made $15 per hour and wanted to have enough to pay for anything beyond essentials and to save, you’d have to work more than 40 hours a week.

Of course, how much you’d actually need to work to live comfortably would depend on your wages and the cost of living in your area. To give you an idea of what it would take, GOBankingRates crunched the numbers.

To determine the number of hours you would need to work to live comfortably in each state, GOBankingRates looked at the cost of living in all 50 states using data from the Missouri Economic and Research Center and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Cost of living factors included housing, groceries, utilities, transportation and healthcare. These factors were added up for an annual cost of living, which was doubled to come up with the annual salary needed to live comfortably. That figure is based on the 50/30/20 budget rule, which states that necessities should make up 50% of expenses. The other 30% goes to nonessential items, and 20% goes to savings.

GOBankingRates then divided the salary needed to live comfortably by the state’s median hourly wage to get the total number of hours needed to work to cover expenses, nonessential items and savings. Keep reading to find out whether you have to work 40 hours a week — or more — to make enough to live comfortably in your state.

Cavan Images / Getty Images
Cavan Images / Getty Images

Alabama

  • Median hourly wage: $29.84

  • Total annual necessities cost: $31,697

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $63,395

Average hours you need to work in a week: 40.86

mscornelius / Getty Images/iStockphoto
mscornelius / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • Median hourly wage: $36.04

  • Total annual necessities cost: $48,679

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $97,358

Average hours you need to work in a week: 51.95

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Median hourly wage: $32.59

  • Total annual necessities cost: $41,032

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $82,065

Average hours you need to work in a week: 48.42

clintspencer / iStock.com
clintspencer / iStock.com

Arkansas

  • Median hourly wage: $28.20

  • Total annual necessities cost: $31,774

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $63,547

Average hours you need to work in a week: 43.4

frankpeters / Getty Images
frankpeters / Getty Images

California

  • Median hourly wage: $38.75

  • Total annual necessities cost: $56,077

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $112,154

Average hours you need to work in a week: 55.66

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Median hourly wage: $37.23

  • Total annual necessities cost: $39,605

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $79,210

Average hours you need to work in a week: 40.92

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Connecticut

  • Median hourly wage: $37.19

  • Total annual necessities cost: $39,605

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $42,858

Average hours you need to work in a week: 44.32

Dana Dagle Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Dana Dagle Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • Median hourly wage: $32.81

  • Total annual necessities cost: $37,480

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $74,959

Average hours you need to work in a week: 43.94

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Florida

  • Median hourly wage: $31.93

  • Total annual necessities cost: $38,072

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $76,144

Average hours you need to work in a week: 45.86

krblokhin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
krblokhin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

  • Median hourly wage: $31.10

  • Total annual necessities cost: $33,198

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $66,396

Average hours you need to work in a week: 41.06

Art Wager / iStock.com
Art Wager / iStock.com

Hawaii

  • Median hourly wage: $36.48

  • Total annual necessities cost: $75,549

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $151,097

Average hours you need to work in a week: 79.65

Ron and Patty Thomas / iStock.com
Ron and Patty Thomas / iStock.com

Idaho

  • Median hourly wage: $31.57

  • Total annual necessities cost: $36,687

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $73,373

Average hours you need to work in a week: 44.69

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois

  • Median hourly wage: $33.84

  • Total annual necessities cost: $33,916

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $67,832

Average hours you need to work in a week: 38.55

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Median hourly wage: $30.02

  • Total annual necessities cost: $33,741

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $67,482

Average hours you need to work in a week: 43.23

Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Median hourly wage: $29.66

  • Total annual necessities cost: $33,275

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $66,549

Average hours you need to work in a week: 43.15

TriggerPhoto / iStock.com
TriggerPhoto / iStock.com

Kansas

  • Median hourly wage: $29.68

  • Total annual necessities cost: $32,104

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $64,209

Average hours you need to work in a week: 41.60

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Median hourly wage: $28.77

  • Total annual necessities cost: $32,512

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $65,024

Average hours you need to work in a week: 43.46

Larry Gibson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Larry Gibson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Median hourly wage: $28.09

  • Total annual necessities cost: $33,513

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $67,025

Average hours you need to work in a week: 45.89

EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Median hourly wage: $31.33

  • Total annual necessities cost: $41,290

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $82,580

Average hours you need to work in a week: 50.69

travelview / Getty Images
travelview / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Median hourly wage: $35.12

  • Total annual necessities cost: $44,876

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $89,751

Average hours you need to work in a week: 49.15

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • Median hourly wage: $41.05

  • Total annual necessities cost: $58,5670

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $117,140

Average hours you need to work in a week: 54.88

Better Planet Media / iStock.com
Better Planet Media / iStock.com

Michigan

  • Median hourly wage: $32.18

  • Total annual necessities cost: $33.601

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $67,202

Average hours you need to work in a week: 40.16

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Median hourly wage: $37.46

  • Total annual necessities cost: $34,907

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $69,8154

Average hours you need to work in a week: 35.84

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Mississippi

  • Median hourly wage: $25.85

  • Total annual necessities cost: $31,596

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $63,192

Average hours you need to work in a week: 47.01

Art Wager / iStock.com
Art Wager / iStock.com

Missouri

  • Median hourly wage: $31.67

  • Total annual necessities cost: $32,671

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $65,342

Average hours you need to work in a week: 39.68

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Median hourly wage: $31.91

  • Total annual necessities cost: $38,421

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $76,841

Average hours you need to work in a week: 46.31

marekuliasz / Getty Images
marekuliasz / Getty Images

Nebraska

  • Median hourly wage: $31.83

  • Total annual necessities cost: $33,446

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $66,891

Average hours you need to work in a week: 40.41

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Median hourly wage: $29.69

  • Total annual necessities cost: $39,430

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $78,860

Average hours you need to work in a week: 51.08

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

  • Median hourly wage: $34.31

  • Total annual necessities cost: $41,926

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $83,852

Average hours you need to work in a week: 47.00

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Jersey

  • Median hourly wage: $35.77

  • Total annual necessities cost: $43,568

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $87,136

Average hours you need to work in a week: 46.85

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

New Mexico

  • Median hourly wage: $27.68

  • Total annual necessities cost: $34,792

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $69,584

Average hours you need to work in a week: 48.34

bloodua / iStock.com
bloodua / iStock.com

New York

  • Median hourly wage: $37.83

  • Total annual necessities cost: $49,703

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $99,407

Average hours you need to work in a week: 50.53

rodclementphotography / iStock.com
rodclementphotography / iStock.com

North Carolina

  • Median hourly wage: $32.15

  • Total annual necessities cost: $35,686

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $71,373

Average hours you need to work in a week: 42.69

YinYang / Getty Images
YinYang / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Median hourly wage: $33.54

  • Total annual necessities cost: $35,394

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $70,788

Average hours you need to work in a week: 40.59

Trevon Bell-Clay / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Trevon Bell-Clay / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Median hourly wage: $31.13

  • Total annual necessities cost: $34,784

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $69,568

Average hours you need to work in a week: 42.98

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Oklahoma

  • Median hourly wage: $30.15

  • Total annual necessities cost: $31,645

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $63,289

Average hours you need to work in a week: 40.37

©Wikimedia Commons
©Wikimedia Commons

Oregon

  • Median hourly wage: $35.45

  • Total annual necessities cost: $44,609

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $89,218

Average hours you need to work in a week: 48.40

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Median hourly wage: $31.44

  • Total annual necessities cost: $35,297

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $70,594

Average hours you need to work in a week: 43.18

Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images
Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images

Rhode Island

  • Median hourly wage: $35.35

  • Total annual necessities cost: $40,590

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $81,180

Average hours you need to work in a week: 44.16

Cvandyke / Shutterstock.com
Cvandyke / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

  • Median hourly wage: $30.20

  • Total annual necessities cost: $34,893.10

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $69,786

Average hours you need to work in a week: 44.44

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

  • Median hourly wage: $30.90

  • Total annual necessities cost: $34,648

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $69,296

Average hours you need to work in a week: 43.13

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Median hourly wage: $30.23

  • Total annual necessities cost: $33,060.02

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $66,120

Average hours you need to work in a week: 42.06

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Texas

  • Median hourly wage: $32.83

  • Total annual necessities cost: $34,121

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $68,242

Average hours you need to work in a week: 39.97

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Median hourly wage: $33.86

  • Total annual necessities cost: $38,671

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $77,343

Average hours you need to work in a week: 43.93

marchello74 / iStock.com
marchello74 / iStock.com

Vermont

  • Median hourly wage: $33.68

  • Total annual necessities cost: $44,416

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $88,831

Average hours you need to work in a week: 50.72

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Median hourly wage: $34.10

  • Total annual necessities cost: $38,387

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $76,774

Average hours you need to work in a week: 43.30

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Washington

  • Median hourly wage: $41.24

  • Total annual necessities cost: $44,740

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $89,479

Average hours you need to work in a week: 41.73

AppalachianViews / Getty Images/iStockphoto
AppalachianViews / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Median hourly wage: $28.22

  • Total annual necessities cost: $31,858

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $63,716

Average hours you need to work in a week: 43.42

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

Wisconsin

  • Median hourly wage: $33.07

  • Total annual necessities cost: $35,971

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $71,943

Average hours you need to work in a week: 41.84

undefined undefined / Getty Images/iStockphoto
undefined undefined / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

  • Median hourly wage: $30.71

  • Total annual necessities cost: $33,845

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $67,690

Average hours you need to work in a week: 42.39

Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Average Hours You Need To Work To Live Comfortably in Every State

