For average investors, financial shenanigans can be tough to spot | Retire on Track

Evan Guido

Fraud goes back many thousands of years, but the scams haven’t changed that much. Sure, there might be more technology involved, but the concepts stay the same. I’m reminded of this every once in a while when the latest accounting scandal erupts, prompting a news organization to publish a list of famous cases. Enron, WorldCom, AIG, Wells Fargo, Lehman Brothers, Theranos – these are some of the greatest hits of financial shenanigans.

One study estimates that 10% of large public companies commit securities fraud, which involves misrepresenting financial performance, omitting important information, or some other wrongdoing. So how can you tell if a company you might want to invest in – or have invested in already – has a merry trickster in charge of the books?

Fraud can be tough to spot as it’s occurring, but there are some signs you can look for that at least should cause your spidey senses to tingle.

· Changing auditors. Companies that are publicly owned must have their accounting statements audited by a third-party firm. The accounting firm then issues a letter that’s published in the company’s annual report attesting that the information is fair and accurate. Companies sometimes change auditors, but when they do it suddenly and for no apparent reason it might mean the auditors and management are at odds over, say, how the company is booking revenue or how it’s determining earnings.

· The CFO’s office is a revolving door. This doesn’t always mean there’s trouble afoot, but it can mean shady financial practices are common and the head of that department wants to depart before it’s uncovered. A CFO’s sudden, unexpected departure can be another red flag; it can happen for legitimate reasons, but see whether management provides a clear explanation for the change.

· The company engages in aggressive or creative accounting. This takes many forms and can be hard to spot. Some classics of the form include recording revenue before it should; recognizing revenue from curious sources; and excessively shifting current expenses to later periods. Large increases in revenue at the end of the year (unless we’re talking about a seasonal business) merit examination – as do reversals of revenue at the beginning of the next year.

Story continues

· The financial results are wildly exceptional. The cliché of “if it seems too good to be true, it probably is” applies here. Are profit margins way higher than those of competitors? Are growth rates well beyond the industry average? Is the industry suffering while there doesn’t seem to be any effect on the company? Look deeper.

Unfortunately, some of these signs are easier for Main Street investors to spot than others. And there’s a dwindling reserve of investigative journalists who understand these issues. I suggest reading as much as you can. It isn’t exactly as easy as reading Dr. Seuss books, but learning how to avoid a bad investment can be like reading a thriller.

Evan R. Guido is the founder of Aksala Wealth Advisors LLC, a 2018 Forbes Next-Gen Advisors List Member, and Financial Professional at Avantax Investment ServicesSM. Evan heads a team of retirement transition strategists for clients who consider themselves the “Millionaire Next Door.” He can be reached at 941-500-5122 or eguido@aksalawealth.com. Read more of his insights at heraldtribune.com/business. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM, insurance services offered through an Avantax-affiliated insurance agency. 6260 Lake Osprey Drive, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: EVAN GUIDO: How can average investors spot financial shenanigans?