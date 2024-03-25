The Average Monthly Mortgage in Every State Based on Your Down Payment

gorodenkoff / iStock/Getty Images

Wondering how much mortgage you’ll have to bite off to buy a house in your state? Or how your current mortgage measures up?

In many states, the numbers will vary widely depending on which part of the state you are buying in. A home in New York City, for example, will generally cost a lot more than a place in Buffalo. That said, average home values and monthly mortgage payments can give potential buyers a pretty good idea of what they’re in for from state to state.

As for the variance between states, let’s put it this way: There’s one state where a 20% down payment on a home means forking over nearly $190,000, and then still paying more than $5,000 every month for 30 years. In another state, that 20% down payment will run you just $34,000 and leave you with a monthly payment of less than $900.

Quite a contrast.

To give you a state-by-state breakdown of average home values and average monthly mortgage rates, GOBankingRates has blended data from the Zillow Home Value Index and Federal Reserve. Our list includes how much money you’ll have to put down in each state to hit the 10%, 15% and 20% marks, along with the average monthly payments each will leave you with. Here’s our state-by-state list, in alphabetical order.

Alabama

Average home value (January 2024): $214,175

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $21,418

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,275

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $32,126

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,204

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $42,835

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,133

Alaska

Average home value (January 2024): $360,861

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $36,086

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,148

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $54,129

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,028

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $72,172

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,909

Arizona

Average home value (January 2024): $431,917

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $43,192

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,571

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $64,787

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,428

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $86,383

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,285

Arkansas

Average home value (January 2024): $195,185

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $19,518

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,162

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $29,278

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,097

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $39,037

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,033

California

Average home value (January 2024): $769,579

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $76,958

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $4,580

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $115,437

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $4,326

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $153,916

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $4,071

Colorado

Average home value (January 2024): $538,132

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $53,813

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $3,203

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $80,720

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $3,025

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $107,626

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,847

Connecticut

Average home value (January 2024): $402,834

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $40,283

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,397

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $60,425

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,264

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $80,567

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,131

Delaware

Average home value (January 2024): $366,934

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $36,693

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,184

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $55,040

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,062

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $73,387

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,941

Florida

Average home value (January 2024): $405,396

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $40,540

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,413

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $60,809

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,279

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $81,079

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,145

Georgia

Average home value (January 2024): $319,427

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $31,943

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,901

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $47,914

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,795

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $63,885

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,690

Hawaii

Average home value (January 2024): $948,964

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $94,896

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $5,648

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $142,345

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $5,334

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $189,793

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $5,020

Idaho

Average home value (January 2024): $435,248

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $43,525

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,590

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $65,287

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,446

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $87,050

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,303

Illinois

Average home value (January 2024): $252,859

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $25,286

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,505

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $37,935

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,422

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $50,580

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,338

Indiana

Average home value (January 2024): $229,101

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $22,910

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,363

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $34,365

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,288

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $45,820

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,212

Iowa

Average home value (January 2024): $209,990

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $20,999

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,250

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $31,498

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,180

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $41,998

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,111

Kansas

Average home value (January 2024): $214,724

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $21,472

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,278

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $32,209

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,207

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $42,945

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,136

Kentucky

Average home value (January 2024): $191,960

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $19,196

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,142

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $28,794

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,079

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $3,8392

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,016

Louisiana

Average home value (January 2024): $193,183

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $19,318

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,150

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $28,977

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,086

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $38,637

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,022

Maine

Average home value (January 2024): $372,918

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $37,292

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,219

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $55,938

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,096

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $74,584

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,973

Maryland

Average home value (January 2024): $411,837

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $41,184

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,451

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $61,776

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,315

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $82,367

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,179

Massachusetts

Average home value (January 2024): $604,362

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $60,436

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $3,597

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $90,654

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $3,397

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $120,872

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $3,197

Michigan

Average home value (January 2024): $226,746

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $22,675

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,349

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $34,012

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,275

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $45,349

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,200

Minnesota

Average home value (January 2024): $322,082

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $32,208

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,917

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $48,312

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,810

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $64,416

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,704

Mississippi

Average home value (January 2024): $169,211

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $16,921

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,007

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $25,382

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $951

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $33,842

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $895

Missouri

Average home value (January 2024): $235,779

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $23,578

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,403

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $35,367

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,325

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $47,156

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,247

Montana

Average home value (January 2024): $442,685

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $44,269

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,635

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $66,403

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,488

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $88,537

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,342

Nebraska

Average home value (January 2024): $248,523

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $24,852

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,479

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $37,278

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,397

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $49,705

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,315

Nevada

Average home value (January 2024): $434,956

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $43,496

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,589

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $65,243

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,445

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $86,991

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,301

New Hampshire

Average home value (January 2024): $463,760

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $46,376

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,760

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $69,564

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,607

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $92,752

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,453

New Jersey

Average home value (January 2024): $513,054

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $51,305

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $3,053

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $76,958

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,884

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $102,611

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,714

New Mexico

Average home value (January 2024): $291,959

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $29,196

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,738

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $43,794

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,641

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $58,392

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,545

New York

Average home value (January 2024): $425,053

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $42,505

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,530

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $63,758

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,389

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $85,011

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,249

North Carolina

Average home value (January 2024): $319,721

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $31,972

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,903

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $47,958

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,797

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $63,944

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,691

North Dakota

Average home value (January 2024): $249,280

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $24,928

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,484

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $37,392

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,401

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $49,856

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,319

Ohio

Average home value (January 2024): $215,107

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $21,511

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,280

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $32,266

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,209

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $43,021

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,138

Oklahoma

Average home value (January 2024): $196,835

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $19,684

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,171

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $29,525

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,106

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $39,367

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,041

Oregon

Average home value (January 2024): $488,012

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $48,801

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,904

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $73,202

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,743

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $97,602

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,582

Pennsylvania

Average home value (January 2024): $254,628

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $25,463

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,515

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $38,194

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,431

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $50,926

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,347

Rhode Island

Average home value (January 2024): $441,648

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $44,165

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,628

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $66,247

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,482

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $88,330

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,336

South Carolina

Average home value (January 2024): $285,275

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $28,528

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,698

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $42,791

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,603

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $57,055

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,509

South Dakota

Average home value (January 2024): $290,267

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $29,027

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,728

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $43,540

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,632

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $58,053

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,536

Tennessee

Average home value (January 2024): $304,832

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $30,483

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,814

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $45,725

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,713

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $60,966

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,613

Texas

Average home value (January 2024): $297,525

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $29,753

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,771

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $44,629

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,672

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $59,505

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,574

Utah

Average home value (January 2024): $511,137

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $51,114

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $3,042

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $76,671

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,873

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $102,227

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,704

Vermont

Average home value (January 2024): $378,838

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $37,884

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,255

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $56,826

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,129

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $75,768

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,004

Virginia

Average home value (January 2024): $375,558

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $37,556

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,235

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $56,434

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,111

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $75,112

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,987

Washington

Average home value (January 2024): $575,888

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $57,589

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $3,427

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $86,383

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $3,237

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $115,178

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $3,047

West Virginia

Average home value (January 2024): $152,323

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $15,232

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $907

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $22,849

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $856

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $30,465

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $806

Wisconsin

Average home value (January 2024): $285,124

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $28,512

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,697

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $42,769

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,603

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $57,025

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,508

Wyoming

Average home value (January 2024): $331,028

Amount needed for 10% down payment: $33,103

Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,970

Amount needed for 15% down payment: $49,654

Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,861

Amount needed for 20% down payment: $66,206

Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,751

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average single-family home value in each state (as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index). Using the national 30-year fixed mortgage rate (as sourced from Federal Reserve Economic Data), the average mortgage cost was calculated. Mortgage rates were determined for down payments of 10%, 15%, and 20%. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 5, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Average Monthly Mortgage in Every State Based on Your Down Payment