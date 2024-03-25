The Average Monthly Mortgage in Every State Based on Your Down Payment
Wondering how much mortgage you’ll have to bite off to buy a house in your state? Or how your current mortgage measures up?
In many states, the numbers will vary widely depending on which part of the state you are buying in. A home in New York City, for example, will generally cost a lot more than a place in Buffalo. That said, average home values and monthly mortgage payments can give potential buyers a pretty good idea of what they’re in for from state to state.
Read More: Barbara Corcoran: Investing In 3 Things Will Help Sell Your Home Fast
Check Out: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
As for the variance between states, let’s put it this way: There’s one state where a 20% down payment on a home means forking over nearly $190,000, and then still paying more than $5,000 every month for 30 years. In another state, that 20% down payment will run you just $34,000 and leave you with a monthly payment of less than $900.
Quite a contrast.
To give you a state-by-state breakdown of average home values and average monthly mortgage rates, GOBankingRates has blended data from the Zillow Home Value Index and Federal Reserve. Our list includes how much money you’ll have to put down in each state to hit the 10%, 15% and 20% marks, along with the average monthly payments each will leave you with. Here’s our state-by-state list, in alphabetical order.
Alabama
Average home value (January 2024): $214,175
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $21,418
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,275
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $32,126
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,204
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $42,835
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,133
Trending Now: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security
Check Out: 7 European Cities Where You Can Buy Luxury Homes For $100,000 or Less
Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.
Alaska
Average home value (January 2024): $360,861
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $36,086
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,148
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $54,129
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,028
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $72,172
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,909
Read Next: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 7 Places I’d Retire If I Had $1,000,000
Arizona
Average home value (January 2024): $431,917
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $43,192
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,571
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $64,787
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,428
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $86,383
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,285
Arkansas
Average home value (January 2024): $195,185
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $19,518
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,162
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $29,278
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,097
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $39,037
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,033
California
Average home value (January 2024): $769,579
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $76,958
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $4,580
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $115,437
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $4,326
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $153,916
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $4,071
Colorado
Average home value (January 2024): $538,132
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $53,813
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $3,203
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $80,720
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $3,025
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $107,626
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,847
For You: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024
Connecticut
Average home value (January 2024): $402,834
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $40,283
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,397
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $60,425
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,264
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $80,567
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,131
Delaware
Average home value (January 2024): $366,934
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $36,693
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,184
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $55,040
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,062
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $73,387
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,941
Florida
Average home value (January 2024): $405,396
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $40,540
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,413
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $60,809
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,279
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $81,079
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,145
Georgia
Average home value (January 2024): $319,427
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $31,943
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,901
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $47,914
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,795
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $63,885
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,690
Hawaii
Average home value (January 2024): $948,964
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $94,896
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $5,648
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $142,345
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $5,334
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $189,793
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $5,020
Trending Now: ChatGPT Unveils: 5 Worst Cities to Buy a House in 2024
Idaho
Average home value (January 2024): $435,248
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $43,525
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,590
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $65,287
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,446
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $87,050
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,303
Illinois
Average home value (January 2024): $252,859
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $25,286
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,505
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $37,935
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,422
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $50,580
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,338
Indiana
Average home value (January 2024): $229,101
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $22,910
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,363
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $34,365
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,288
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $45,820
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,212
Iowa
Average home value (January 2024): $209,990
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $20,999
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,250
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $31,498
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,180
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $41,998
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,111
Kansas
Average home value (January 2024): $214,724
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $21,472
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,278
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $32,209
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,207
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $42,945
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,136
Discover More: ChatGPT Unveils: 5 Worst Cities to Buy a House in 2024
Kentucky
Average home value (January 2024): $191,960
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $19,196
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,142
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $28,794
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,079
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $3,8392
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,016
Louisiana
Average home value (January 2024): $193,183
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $19,318
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,150
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $28,977
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,086
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $38,637
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,022
Maine
Average home value (January 2024): $372,918
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $37,292
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,219
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $55,938
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,096
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $74,584
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,973
Maryland
Average home value (January 2024): $411,837
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $41,184
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,451
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $61,776
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,315
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $82,367
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,179
Massachusetts
Average home value (January 2024): $604,362
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $60,436
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $3,597
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $90,654
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $3,397
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $120,872
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $3,197
For You: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes
Michigan
Average home value (January 2024): $226,746
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $22,675
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,349
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $34,012
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,275
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $45,349
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,200
Minnesota
Average home value (January 2024): $322,082
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $32,208
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,917
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $48,312
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,810
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $64,416
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,704
Mississippi
Average home value (January 2024): $169,211
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $16,921
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,007
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $25,382
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $951
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $33,842
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $895
Missouri
Average home value (January 2024): $235,779
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $23,578
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,403
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $35,367
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,325
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $47,156
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,247
Montana
Average home value (January 2024): $442,685
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $44,269
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,635
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $66,403
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,488
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $88,537
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,342
Read Next: Housing Market 2024: Buy a Home in These 25 Places If You Want It To Gain Value
Nebraska
Average home value (January 2024): $248,523
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $24,852
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,479
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $37,278
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,397
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $49,705
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,315
Nevada
Average home value (January 2024): $434,956
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $43,496
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,589
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $65,243
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,445
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $86,991
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,301
New Hampshire
Average home value (January 2024): $463,760
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $46,376
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,760
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $69,564
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,607
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $92,752
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,453
New Jersey
Average home value (January 2024): $513,054
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $51,305
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $3,053
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $76,958
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,884
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $102,611
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,714
New Mexico
Average home value (January 2024): $291,959
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $29,196
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,738
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $43,794
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,641
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $58,392
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,545
Trending Now: Housing Market 2024: Buy a Home in These 25 Places If You Want It To Gain Value
New York
Average home value (January 2024): $425,053
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $42,505
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,530
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $63,758
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,389
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $85,011
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,249
North Carolina
Average home value (January 2024): $319,721
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $31,972
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,903
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $47,958
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,797
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $63,944
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,691
North Dakota
Average home value (January 2024): $249,280
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $24,928
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,484
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $37,392
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,401
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $49,856
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,319
Ohio
Average home value (January 2024): $215,107
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $21,511
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,280
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $32,266
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,209
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $43,021
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,138
Oklahoma
Average home value (January 2024): $196,835
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $19,684
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,171
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $29,525
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,106
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $39,367
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,041
Read Next: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024
Oregon
Average home value (January 2024): $488,012
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $48,801
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,904
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $73,202
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,743
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $97,602
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,582
Pennsylvania
Average home value (January 2024): $254,628
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $25,463
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,515
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $38,194
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,431
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $50,926
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,347
Rhode Island
Average home value (January 2024): $441,648
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $44,165
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,628
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $66,247
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,482
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $88,330
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,336
South Carolina
Average home value (January 2024): $285,275
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $28,528
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,698
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $42,791
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,603
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $57,055
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,509
South Dakota
Average home value (January 2024): $290,267
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $29,027
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,728
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $43,540
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,632
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $58,053
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,536
Explore More: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes
Tennessee
Average home value (January 2024): $304,832
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $30,483
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,814
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $45,725
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,713
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $60,966
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,613
Texas
Average home value (January 2024): $297,525
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $29,753
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,771
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $44,629
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,672
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $59,505
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,574
Utah
Average home value (January 2024): $511,137
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $51,114
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $3,042
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $76,671
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,873
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $102,227
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,704
Vermont
Average home value (January 2024): $378,838
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $37,884
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,255
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $56,826
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,129
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $75,768
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,004
Virginia
Average home value (January 2024): $375,558
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $37,556
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,235
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $56,434
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,111
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $75,112
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,987
Find Out: Cutting Expenses in Retirement: 6 Stores To Stop Buying From
Washington
Average home value (January 2024): $575,888
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $57,589
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $3,427
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $86,383
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $3,237
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $115,178
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $3,047
West Virginia
Average home value (January 2024): $152,323
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $15,232
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $907
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $22,849
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $856
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $30,465
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $806
Wisconsin
Average home value (January 2024): $285,124
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $28,512
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,697
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $42,769
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,603
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $57,025
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,508
Wyoming
Average home value (January 2024): $331,028
Amount needed for 10% down payment: $33,103
Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,970
Amount needed for 15% down payment: $49,654
Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,861
Amount needed for 20% down payment: $66,206
Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,751
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average single-family home value in each state (as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index). Using the national 30-year fixed mortgage rate (as sourced from Federal Reserve Economic Data), the average mortgage cost was calculated. Mortgage rates were determined for down payments of 10%, 15%, and 20%. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 5, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
I Was Retired, but Wasted Big Money On These 3 Things and Had To Go Back To Work
4 Reasons You Should Be Getting Your Paycheck Early, According to An Expert
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Average Monthly Mortgage in Every State Based on Your Down Payment