The Average Monthly Mortgage in Every State Based on Your Down Payment

J. David Herman
·18 min read
gorodenkoff / iStock/Getty Images
gorodenkoff / iStock/Getty Images

Wondering how much mortgage you’ll have to bite off to buy a house in your state? Or how your current mortgage measures up?

In many states, the numbers will vary widely depending on which part of the state you are buying in. A home in New York City, for example, will generally cost a lot more than a place in Buffalo. That said, average home values and monthly mortgage payments can give potential buyers a pretty good idea of what they’re in for from state to state.

As for the variance between states, let’s put it this way: There’s one state where a 20% down payment on a home means forking over nearly $190,000, and then still paying more than $5,000 every month for 30 years. In another state, that 20% down payment will run you just $34,000 and leave you with a monthly payment of less than $900.

Quite a contrast.

To give you a state-by-state breakdown of average home values and average monthly mortgage rates, GOBankingRates has blended data from the Zillow Home Value Index and Federal Reserve. Our list includes how much money you’ll have to put down in each state to hit the 10%, 15% and 20% marks, along with the average monthly payments each will leave you with. Here’s our state-by-state list, in alphabetical order.

Alabama

  • Average home value (January 2024): $214,175

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $21,418

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,275

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $32,126

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,204

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $42,835

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,133

filo / iStock.com
filo / iStock.com

Alaska

  • Average home value (January 2024): $360,861

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $36,086

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,148

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $54,129

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,028

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $72,172

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,909

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Arizona

  • Average home value (January 2024): $431,917

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $43,192

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,571

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $64,787

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,428

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $86,383

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,285

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Average home value (January 2024): $195,185

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $19,518

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,162

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $29,278

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,097

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $39,037

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,033

frankpeters / Getty Images
frankpeters / Getty Images

California

  • Average home value (January 2024): $769,579

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $76,958

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $4,580

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $115,437

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $4,326

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $153,916

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $4,071

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Average home value (January 2024): $538,132

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $53,813

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $3,203

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $80,720

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $3,025

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $107,626

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,847

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Average home value (January 2024): $402,834

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $40,283

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,397

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $60,425

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,264

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $80,567

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,131

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • Average home value (January 2024): $366,934

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $36,693

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,184

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $55,040

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,062

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $73,387

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,941

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images
Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Florida

  • Average home value (January 2024): $405,396

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $40,540

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,413

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $60,809

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,279

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $81,079

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,145

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

  • Average home value (January 2024): $319,427

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $31,943

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,901

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $47,914

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,795

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $63,885

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,690

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Average home value (January 2024): $948,964

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $94,896

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $5,648

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $142,345

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $5,334

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $189,793

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $5,020

picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto
picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • Average home value (January 2024): $435,248

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $43,525

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,590

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $65,287

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,446

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $87,050

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,303

Mlenny / Getty Images
Mlenny / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Average home value (January 2024): $252,859

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $25,286

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,505

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $37,935

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,422

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $50,580

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,338

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Average home value (January 2024): $229,101

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $22,910

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,363

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $34,365

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,288

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $45,820

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,212

dangarneau / Getty Images
dangarneau / Getty Images

Iowa

  • Average home value (January 2024): $209,990

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $20,999

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,250

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $31,498

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,180

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $41,998

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,111

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Average home value (January 2024): $214,724

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $21,472

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,278

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $32,209

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,207

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $42,945

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,136

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto
hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Average home value (January 2024): $191,960

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $19,196

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,142

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $28,794

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,079

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $3,8392

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,016

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Louisiana

  • Average home value (January 2024): $193,183

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $19,318

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,150

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $28,977

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,086

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $38,637

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,022

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Average home value (January 2024): $372,918

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $37,292

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,219

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $55,938

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,096

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $74,584

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,973

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

  • Average home value (January 2024): $411,837

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $41,184

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,451

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $61,776

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,315

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $82,367

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,179

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • Average home value (January 2024): $604,362

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $60,436

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $3,597

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $90,654

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $3,397

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $120,872

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $3,197

CT757fan / Getty Images
CT757fan / Getty Images

Michigan

  • Average home value (January 2024): $226,746

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $22,675

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,349

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $34,012

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,275

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $45,349

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,200

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Average home value (January 2024): $322,082

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $32,208

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,917

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $48,312

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,810

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $64,416

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,704

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Mississippi

  • Average home value (January 2024): $169,211

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $16,921

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,007

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $25,382

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $951

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $33,842

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $895

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Average home value (January 2024): $235,779

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $23,578

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,403

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $35,367

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,325

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $47,156

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,247

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Average home value (January 2024): $442,685

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $44,269

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,635

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $66,403

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,488

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $88,537

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,342

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Average home value (January 2024): $248,523

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $24,852

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,479

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $37,278

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,397

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $49,705

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,315

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Average home value (January 2024): $434,956

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $43,496

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,589

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $65,243

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,445

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $86,991

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,301

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Average home value (January 2024): $463,760

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $46,376

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,760

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $69,564

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,607

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $92,752

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,453

sainaniritu / Getty Images
sainaniritu / Getty Images

New Jersey

  • Average home value (January 2024): $513,054

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $51,305

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $3,053

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $76,958

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,884

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $102,611

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,714

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Average home value (January 2024): $291,959

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $29,196

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,738

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $43,794

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,641

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $58,392

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,545

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto
FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Average home value (January 2024): $425,053

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $42,505

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,530

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $63,758

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,389

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $85,011

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,249

rodclementphotography / iStock.com
rodclementphotography / iStock.com

North Carolina

  • Average home value (January 2024): $319,721

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $31,972

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,903

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $47,958

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,797

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $63,944

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,691

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

  • Average home value (January 2024): $249,280

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $24,928

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,484

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $37,392

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,401

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $49,856

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,319

InfiniteImpactStudios / Getty Images/iStockphoto
InfiniteImpactStudios / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Average home value (January 2024): $215,107

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $21,511

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,280

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $32,266

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,209

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $43,021

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,138

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Average home value (January 2024): $196,835

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $19,684

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,171

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $29,525

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,106

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $39,367

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,041

voshadhi / Getty Images
voshadhi / Getty Images

Oregon

  • Average home value (January 2024): $488,012

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $48,801

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,904

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $73,202

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,743

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $97,602

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,582

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Average home value (January 2024): $254,628

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $25,463

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,515

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $38,194

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,431

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $50,926

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,347

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Average home value (January 2024): $441,648

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $44,165

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,628

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $66,247

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,482

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $88,330

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,336

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Average home value (January 2024): $285,275

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $28,528

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,698

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $42,791

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,603

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $57,055

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,509

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

  • Average home value (January 2024): $290,267

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $29,027

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,728

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $43,540

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,632

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $58,053

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,536

Kruck20 / Getty Images
Kruck20 / Getty Images

Tennessee

  • Average home value (January 2024): $304,832

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $30,483

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,814

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $45,725

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,713

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $60,966

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,613

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Texas

  • Average home value (January 2024): $297,525

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $29,753

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,771

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $44,629

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,672

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $59,505

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,574

miroslav_1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
miroslav_1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Average home value (January 2024): $511,137

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $51,114

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $3,042

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $76,671

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,873

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $102,227

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,704

ErikaMitchell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ErikaMitchell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vermont

  • Average home value (January 2024): $378,838

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $37,884

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,255

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $56,826

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,129

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $75,768

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $2,004

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Average home value (January 2024): $375,558

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $37,556

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $2,235

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $56,434

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $2,111

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $75,112

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,987

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

  • Average home value (January 2024): $575,888

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $57,589

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $3,427

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $86,383

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $3,237

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $115,178

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $3,047

BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Average home value (January 2024): $152,323

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $15,232

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $907

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $22,849

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $856

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $30,465

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $806

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

Wisconsin

  • Average home value (January 2024): $285,124

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $28,512

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,697

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $42,769

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,603

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $57,025

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,508

Paola Giannoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Paola Giannoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

  • Average home value (January 2024): $331,028

  • Amount needed for 10% down payment: $33,103

  • Average monthly mortgage with 10% down payment: $1,970

  • Amount needed for 15% down payment: $49,654

  • Average monthly mortgage with 15% down payment: $1,861

  • Amount needed for 20% down payment: $66,206

  • Average monthly mortgage with 20% down payment: $1,751

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average single-family home value in each state (as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index). Using the national 30-year fixed mortgage rate (as sourced from Federal Reserve Economic Data), the average mortgage cost was calculated. Mortgage rates were determined for down payments of 10%, 15%, and 20%. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 5, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Average Monthly Mortgage in Every State Based on Your Down Payment

