Homeownership may be the ideal goal for most Americans, but with housing prices on the high side due to shortages, and even higher mortgage interest rates, it might just be out of reach for many. More Americans find themselves in a position to rent.

While renting may feel like a waste of money to some, it is the reality for many Americans. For those with money leftover to save after expenses, it also is a time where you can save up for a down payment on a house. And if mortgage interest rates don’t drop soon, it will be cheaper to rent than to buy in many states.

To find the average rent in every state, GOBankingRates used Zillow’s rent index to find the typical home value for single family residences in each state and ApartmentList to find typical rental costs for single family homes in each state. Median home list prices were also provided as supplemental data. The rental cost data for Maine, Vermont and Alaska is unavailable and was omitted from this study. The final ranking should allow you to understand which parts of the country are the least friendly to renters, and which states can help you save money. Let’s start with the most affordable.

Last updated: January 8, 2024.

West Virginia

Median list price for a single-family residence : $86,271

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $662

South Dakota

Median list price for a single-family residence : $147,407

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $703

Arkansas

Median list price for a single-family residence : $129,400

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $718

Iowa

Median list price for a single-family residence : $99,760

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $774

Oklahoma

Median list price for a single-family residence : $86,085

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $796

Alabama

Median list price for a single-family residence : $175,745

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $802

Wyoming

Median list price for a single-family residence : $224,998

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $804

Idaho

Median list price for a single-family residence : $318,159

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $816

Kentucky

Median list price for a single-family residence : $107,372

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $816

Mississippi

Median list price for a single-family residence : $106,111

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $821

Montana

Median list price for a single-family residence : $291,827

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $836

Ohio

Median list price for a single-family residence : $112,027

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $839

Kansas

Median list price for a single-family residence : $72,656

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $841

New Mexico

Median list price for a single-family residence : $203,953

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $875

Michigan

Median list price for a single-family residence : $159,341

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $880

Louisiana

Median list price for a single-family residence : $128,952

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $889

Indiana

Median list price for a single-family residence : $111,685

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $901

Missouri

Median list price for a single-family residence : $119,425

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $902

Nebraska

Median list price for a single-family residence : $129,387

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $949

Wisconsin

Median list price for a single-family residence : $166,796

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $955

Tennessee

Median list price for a single-family residence : $253,890

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,012

Pennsylvania

Median list price for a single-family residence : $170,004

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,057

Rhode Island

Median list price for a single-family residence : $281,476

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,083

Utah

Median list price for a single-family residence : $325,236

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,111

Minnesota

Median list price for a single-family residence : $175,951

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,118

South Carolina

Median list price for a single-family residence : $204,780

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,124

North Carolina

Median list price for a single-family residence : $209,849

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,130

New Hampshire

Median list price for a single-family residence : $237,721

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,135

Texas

Median list price for a single-family residence : $155,899

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,143

Arizona

Median list price for a single-family residence : $234,690

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,155

Nevada

Median list price for a single-family residence : $203,905

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,156

Illinois

Median list price for a single-family residence : $177,499

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,187

Delaware

Median list price for a single-family residence : $177,731

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,196

Oregon

Median list price for a single-family residence : $304,677

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,215

Georgia

Median list price for a single-family residence : $236,686

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,241

Florida

Median list price for a single-family residence : $213,476

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,305

Connecticut

Median list price for a single-family residence : $187,551

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,306

Colorado

Median list price for a single-family residence : $330,450

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,438

Maryland

Median list price for a single-family residence : $216,300

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,483

Washington

Median list price for a single-family residence : $383,002

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,490

Massachusetts

Median list price for a single-family residence : $403,463

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,509

Virginia

Median list price for a single-family residence : $267,528

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,543

New Jersey

Median list price for a single-family residence : $285,223

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,605

Hawaii

Median list price for a single-family residence : $469,501

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,683

New York

Median list price for a single-family residence : $376,494

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,732

California

Median list price for a single-family residence : $496,059

Average monthly rent for a single-family residence: $1,830

Methodology: To find the cost of rent and the median home value for each state, GOBankingRates used the Zillow Home Value Index to find the typical home value for single family residences in each state and used ApartmentList to find the typical rental costs for single family homes in each state. Both of these values were recorded to show the value and rental cost in each state. The rental cost data for Maine, Vermont, and Alaska are unavailable and was omitted from this study. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of January 8th, 2024.

Photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some of the images may not reflect a single-family residence at the price listed in this article.

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

