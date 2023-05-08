The Cost To Retire Comfortably in Every State by Age

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days.

The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much everyone seems to be craving a chance to stop working, and enjoy a more leisurely pace. While true early retirement, say in your 40s or 50s might not be possible, in many U.S. states, what most people would call an "early" retirement-around 60-is within reach.

GOBankingRates looked at the cost of a comfortable retirement in each of the respective states, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Consumer Expenditure Survey 2021 to determine essential expenses, and each state's itemized cost of living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2022 annual cost of living indices.

After calculating total necessities' expenditures, an additional savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures covers 80% of one's budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings.

Of course, to truly live a comfortable retirement takes more than desire -- it also takes a large chunk of cash. Check out when you can expect to retire, based on your state of residence.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Alabama

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,109

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,022,174

Retirement savings needed at 70: $511,087

wanderluster / Getty Images

Alaska

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $80,117

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,602,331

Retirement savings needed at 70: $801,165

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $63,754

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,275,070

Retirement savings needed at 70: $637,535

Tizod / Getty Images

Arkansas

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,237

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,024,737

Retirement savings needed at 70: $512,368

EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

California

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $86,515

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,730,293

Retirement savings needed at 70: $865,146

©Shutterstock.com

Colorado

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $62,446

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,248,914

Retirement savings needed at 70: $624,457

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $69,298

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,385,968

Retirement savings needed at 70: $692,984

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $62,908

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,258,156

Retirement savings needed at 70: $629,078

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $61,743

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,234,862

Retirement savings needed at 70: $617,431

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Georgia

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,965

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,039,291

Retirement savings needed at 70: $519,645

zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $116,635

Retirement savings needed at 60: $2,332,697

Retirement savings needed at 70: $1,166,349

KingWu / Getty Images

Idaho

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $59,083

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,181,657

Retirement savings needed at 70: $590,828

Randall Runtsch / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,680

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,113,606

Retirement savings needed at 70: $556,803

traveler1116 / Getty Images

Indiana

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,803

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,076,061

Retirement savings needed at 70: $538,031

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,072

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,061,435

Retirement savings needed at 70: $530,717

Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Kansas

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,844

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,056,881

Retirement savings needed at 70: $528,440

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Kentucky

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,536

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,050,727

Retirement savings needed at 70: $525,364

Susanne Neumann / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,703

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,114,054

Retirement savings needed at 70: $557,027

davidmarxphoto / Shutterstock.com

Maine

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $73,247

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,464,942

Retirement savings needed at 70: $732,471

©Shutterstock.com

Maryland

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $73,247

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,464,942

Retirement savings needed at 70: $732,471

Taku Sanada / Getty Images

Massachusetts

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $93,888

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,877,759

Retirement savings needed at 70: $938,880

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,650

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,092,996

Retirement savings needed at 70: $546,498

jimkruger / Getty Images

Minnesota

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,229

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,164,579

Retirement savings needed at 70: $582,289

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,569

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,011,389

Retirement savings needed at 70: $505,694

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,123

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,062,468

Retirement savings needed at 70: $531,234

Scott Wilson Photography / Shutterstock.com

Montana

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $62,532

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,250,645

Retirement savings needed at 70: $625,322

Nebraska

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,487

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,109,735

Retirement savings needed at 70: $554,867

LTuray / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $63,791

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,275,828

Retirement savings needed at 70: $637,914

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $68,366

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,367,312

Retirement savings needed at 70: $683,656

littleny / Getty Images

New Jersey

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,528

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,350,552

Retirement savings needed at 70: $675,276

ivanastar / Getty Images

New Mexico

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,536

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,130,728

Retirement savings needed at 70: $565,364

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $81,765

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,635,297

Retirement savings needed at 70: $577,641

traveler1116 / Getty Images

North Carolina

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $57,764

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,155,282

Retirement savings needed at 70: $577,641

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $59,916

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,198,323

Retirement savings needed at 70: $599,161

aceshot / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,583

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,071,665

Retirement savings needed at 70: $535,832

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,750

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,015,009

Retirement savings needed at 70: $507,504

Bridget Moyer / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $74,229

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,484,577

Retirement savings needed at 70: $742,289

drnadig / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,395

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,167,902

Retirement savings needed at 70: $583,951

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $66,637

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,332,740

Retirement savings needed at 70: $666,370

traveler1116 / Getty Images

South Carolina

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,575

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,111,491

Retirement savings needed at 70: $555,746

James_Gabbert / Getty Images

South Dakota

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,597

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,131,936

Retirement savings needed at 70: $565,968

©Shutterstock.com

Tennessee

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,885

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,057,697

Retirement savings needed at 70: $528,849

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

Texas

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,682

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,093,642

Retirement savings needed at 70: $546,821

georgeclerk / iStock.com

Utah

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $60,449

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,208,978

Retirement savings needed at 70: $604,489

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Vermont

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $71,814

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,436,283

Retirement savings needed at 70: $718,142

WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $61,817

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,236,337

Retirement savings needed at 70: $618,169

AnSyvanych / Getty Images

Washington

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $69,185

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,383,709

Retirement savings needed at 70: $691,855

DavidByronKeener / iStock.com

West Virginia

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,011

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,080,212

Retirement savings needed at 70: $540,106

MarynaG / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,832

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,176,644

Retirement savings needed at 70: $588,322

troutfisherman / Getty Images

Wyoming

Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,392

Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,087,846

Retirement savings needed at 70: $543,923

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the cost of a comfortable retirement in each of the respective states, GOBankingRates analyzed consumption expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Consumer Expenditure Survey 2021: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as "food at home" by the BLS; (2) annual spending on housing, defined as "shelter" by the BLS; (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as ""Gasoline, other fuels, and motor oil" + "other vehicle expenses" by the BLS; (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as "uilities, fuels and other services" by BLS. These were then adjusted to every state's itemized cost of living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2022 annual cost of living indices. After calculating total neccessities expenditures, an additional savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures covers 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then calculated how much savings you need to retire comfortably from ages 60-70 in each state. All of GOBankingRates original data and analyses was conducted on February 23, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost To Retire Comfortably in Every State by Age