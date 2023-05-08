U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,132.59
    -3.66 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,602.53
    -71.85 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,195.98
    -39.43 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.44
    -8.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.66
    +1.32 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    2,032.20
    +7.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.86
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1025
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    +0.0540 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2641
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8810
    +0.0620 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,879.43
    -1,181.66 (-4.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.33
    -5.28 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,778.38
    +75.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,949.88
    -208.07 (-0.71%)
     

The Cost To Retire Comfortably in Every State by Age

14
Jordan Rosenfeld
·8 min read
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Retiring early seems to be on everyone's minds these days.

The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement -- short for financial independence, retire early -- is a testament to how much everyone seems to be craving a chance to stop working, and enjoy a more leisurely pace. While true early retirement, say in your 40s or 50s might not be possible, in many U.S. states, what most people would call an "early" retirement-around 60-is within reach.

Social Security: 20% Cuts to Your Payments May Come Sooner Than Expected
More: 3 Ways To Recession-Proof Your Retirement

GOBankingRates looked at the cost of a comfortable retirement in each of the respective states, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Consumer Expenditure Survey 2021 to determine essential expenses, and each state's itemized cost of living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2022 annual cost of living indices.

After calculating total necessities' expenditures, an additional savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures covers 80% of one's budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings.

Of course, to truly live a comfortable retirement takes more than desire -- it also takes a large chunk of cash. Check out when you can expect to retire, based on your state of residence.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Alabama

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,109

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,022,174

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $511,087

Check Out: 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren't Taxable
Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits Until You Reach This Milestone

wanderluster / Getty Images
wanderluster / Getty Images

Alaska

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $80,117

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,602,331

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $801,165

See: Suze Orman, Warren Buffett and Other Money Experts Weigh In on How To Best Set Yourself Up for Retirement

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $63,754

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,275,070

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $637,535

Tizod / Getty Images
Tizod / Getty Images

Arkansas

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,237

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,024,737

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $512,368

EQRoy / Shutterstock.com
EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

California

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $86,515

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,730,293

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $865,146

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Colorado

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $62,446

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,248,914

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $624,457

More: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at Every Age?

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $69,298

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,385,968

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $692,984

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $62,908

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,258,156

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $629,078

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $61,743

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,234,862

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $617,431

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Georgia

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $51,965

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,039,291

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $519,645

Social Security: Whether You're 62, 65, 67 or 70, Here's Why Your Age Matters

zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto
zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $116,635

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $2,332,697

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $1,166,349

KingWu / Getty Images
KingWu / Getty Images

Idaho

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $59,083

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,181,657

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $590,828

Randall Runtsch / Shutterstock.com
Randall Runtsch / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,680

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,113,606

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $556,803

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

Indiana

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,803

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,076,061

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $538,031

Learn: Experts Propose Tax Cap as Social Security Solution -- Which Americans Would Be Most Affected?

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,072

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,061,435

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $530,717

Sean Pavone / Getty Images
Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Kansas

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,844

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,056,881

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $528,440

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Kentucky

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,536

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,050,727

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $525,364

Susanne Neumann / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Susanne Neumann / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,703

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,114,054

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $557,027

Related: Dave Ramsey Says 401(k)s Have a Big Tax Downside - Pick This Retirement Plan Instead

davidmarxphoto / Shutterstock.com
davidmarxphoto / Shutterstock.com

Maine

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $73,247

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,464,942

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $732,471

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Maryland

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $73,247

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,464,942

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $732,471

Taku Sanada / Getty Images
Taku Sanada / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $93,888

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,877,759

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $938,880

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,650

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,092,996

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $546,498

Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress

jimkruger / Getty Images
jimkruger / Getty Images

Minnesota

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,229

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,164,579

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $582,289

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,569

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,011,389

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $505,694

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,123

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,062,468

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $531,234

Scott Wilson Photography / Shutterstock.com
Scott Wilson Photography / Shutterstock.com

Montana

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $62,532

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,250,645

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $625,322

See More: How Biden's First Veto Impacts Your Retirement Savings -- and Why Lawmakers Are Torn

Nebraska

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,487

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,109,735

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $554,867

LTuray / Getty Images/iStockphoto
LTuray / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $63,791

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,275,828

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $637,914

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $68,366

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,367,312

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $683,656

littleny / Getty Images
littleny / Getty Images

New Jersey

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $67,528

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,350,552

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $675,276

Social Security: Retirees Confess What They Wish They'd Done With Their Money

ivanastar / Getty Images
ivanastar / Getty Images

New Mexico

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,536

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,130,728

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $565,364

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $81,765

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,635,297

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $577,641

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

North Carolina

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $57,764

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,155,282

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $577,641

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $59,916

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,198,323

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $599,161

Check Out: 10 States To Avoid If You're Living on Just a Social Security Check

aceshot / Getty Images/iStockphoto
aceshot / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $53,583

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,071,665

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $535,832

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $50,750

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,015,009

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $507,504

Bridget Moyer / Shutterstock.com
Bridget Moyer / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $74,229

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,484,577

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $742,289

drnadig / Getty Images/iStockphoto
drnadig / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,395

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,167,902

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $583,951

Social Security: 6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $66,637

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,332,740

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $666,370

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

South Carolina

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $55,575

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,111,491

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $555,746

James_Gabbert / Getty Images
James_Gabbert / Getty Images

South Dakota

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $56,597

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,131,936

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $565,968

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Tennessee

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $52,885

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,057,697

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $528,849

Here: How Taking Social Security Early Can Give You a 15-Year Head Start on Retirement

Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com
Roschetzky Photography / Shutterstock.com

Texas

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,682

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,093,642

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $546,821

georgeclerk / iStock.com
georgeclerk / iStock.com

Utah

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $60,449

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,208,978

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $604,489

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Vermont

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $71,814

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,436,283

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $718,142

WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $61,817

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,236,337

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $618,169

Learn: I'm a Financial Advisor Who Knows What Retirees Actually Do With Their Savings (It Might Surprise You)

AnSyvanych / Getty Images
AnSyvanych / Getty Images

Washington

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $69,185

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,383,709

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $691,855

DavidByronKeener / iStock.com
DavidByronKeener / iStock.com

West Virginia

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,011

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,080,212

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $540,106

MarynaG / Shutterstock.com
MarynaG / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $58,832

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,176,644

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $588,322

troutfisherman / Getty Images
troutfisherman / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • Annual cost of a comfortable retirement: $54,392

  • Retirement savings needed at 60: $1,087,846

  • Retirement savings needed at 70: $543,923

More From GOBankingRates

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at the cost of a comfortable retirement in each of the respective states, GOBankingRates analyzed consumption expenditures of Americans aged 65 and older, based on data sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Consumer Expenditure Survey 2021: (1) annual spending on groceries, defined as "food at home" by the BLS; (2) annual spending on housing, defined as "shelter" by the BLS; (3) annual spending on transportation, defined as ""Gasoline, other fuels, and motor oil" + "other vehicle expenses" by the BLS; (4) annual spending on healthcare; (5) annual spending on utilities, defined as "uilities, fuels and other services" by BLS. These were then adjusted to every state's itemized cost of living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2022 annual cost of living indices. After calculating total neccessities expenditures, an additional savings buffer was calculated by assuming that total expenditures covers 80% of ones budget (50% for necessities and 30% for discretionary spending), with 20% left over for savings. GOBankingRates then calculated how much savings you need to retire comfortably from ages 60-70 in each state. All of GOBankingRates original data and analyses was conducted on February 23, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost To Retire Comfortably in Every State by Age