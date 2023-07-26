Average Salary in Each State in US

In this article, we will look at average salary in each state in US. We will also explore average and median incomes in the US along with some companies that have recently increase salaries in the US.

What is the Average Income in the US?

As of 2023, the average salary in the USA varies largely across industries, job positions, age groups, levels of experience, and educational backgrounds. However, the average salary nationwide in the US, according to Forbes, is $59,428. On the other hand, median household income in the US was $70,784 in 2021.

It is important to note that average salary in each state in the US can range widely, starting from a minimum gross hourly wage of $27.77. Depending on the occupation and location, salaries can go from $45,060 to as high as $335,200 per year on average, with additional benefits such as housing and transportation. The median salary in the USA stands at $89,000 per year. This indicates that half of the population earns less than this amount, while the other half earns more than the median figure.

What is a Good Salary in the US?

A good salary in the US depends on various factors, but generally, a comfortable standard of living is attainable with an annual income of around $70,000 to $100,000 for a single individual. However, for a family with dependents, a good salary would range from $100,000 to $150,000 or more, depending on the cost of living in their state. Those with specialized skills or in high-demand industries may expect even higher salaries. For high-paying jobs, you can check our articles on Highest Paying Jobs for 18-year-olds, and Boring Jobs that Pay $100,000 or More.

Which Companies Have Increased Salaries in 2023?

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is one of the major companies raising worker pay amid one of the tightest job markets in history. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) announced plans to spend approximately $1 billion to increase hourly employee wages. While the exact size of the pay hike was not disclosed, the raise went into effect in the fourth quarter of 2022 and benefitted hourly store employees at Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) who now make at least $15 per hour.

Similarly, Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) has also taken measures to raise wages for its employees. Less than a year ago, Delta Air Line Inc (NYSE:DAL) increased employee wages by 4%, and now, it has implemented another raise of 5%, which went into effect on April 1. The wage increase was observed for Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL)’s ground workers and flight attendants.

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) has also joined the trend of improving worker pay. In a bid to ensure attractive compensation in the markets they operate, Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) set wages for store employees from $12 to $18 per hour. The wage increase began in March 2023, with employees' hourly rates ranging from $14 to $19 at Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Average Salary in Each State in US

Methodology

Based on comprehensive data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, we present a list of average salary in each state in US. The list is ascending from the lowest average annual salaries to the highest.

Here is a list of the average salary in each state in America:

50. Mississippi

Annual Average Salary: $45,180

A southern U.S. state with rich history and abundant natural beauty, Mississippi is the state with the lowest annual average salary in the US.

49. Arkansas

Annual Average Salary: $48,570

Arkansas state in the southern U.S. is known for its scenic landscapes and Ozark Mountains. It is one of the Cheapest States to Live In. The average annual salary in the state is $48,570 as of current.

48. West Virginia

Annual Average Salary: $49,170

West Virginia is known for its scenic beauty, including the New River Gorge, and rich coal mining history. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) is one of the largest companies in West Virginia.

47. South Dakota

Annual Average Salary: $49,890

South Dakota is famous for its Mount Rushmore, Badlands National Park, and large agricultural land. It was one of the States with the Largest Declines in Unemployment in 2022.

46. Alabama

Annual Average Salary: $50,620

With a rich civil rights history and southern charm, Alabama is one of the original thirteen colonies of the United States. The average annual salary in the state stands at $50,620.

45. South Carolina

Annual Average Salary: $50,650

South Carolina is a southeastern US states with some of the most beautiful Atlantic coastline and beaches. It ranks 45th in terms of average salaries in the US.

44. Louisiana

Annual Average Salary: $50,940

Louisiana is famous for its unique Creole and Cajun cultures, rich and traditional history, and distinct cuisine.

43. Oklahoma

Annual Average Salary: $50,940

Oklahoma is in the southern-central U.S. and is recognized for its Native American heritage, cowboy culture, and vast prairies. It has the 29th largest economy in the US.

42. Idaho

Annual Average Salary: $51,350

Idaho is the state famous for its picturesque landscapes, including mountains, forests, and fertile farmlands, and is also known for potatoes.

41. Kentucky

Annual Average Salary: $51,490

Kentucky is popular for its bourbon whiskey production, horse racing, and bluegrass music heritage. It is also a leading producer of tobacco. The average salary in Kentucky is $51,490.

40. Montana

Annual Average Salary: $52,200

Montana is home to Glacier National Park which is known for its stunning glaciers and pristine wilderness. The average annual cost of living in Montana is $47, 887, according to SoFi.

39. Tennessee

Annual Average Salary: $52,820

A southeastern state with a rich musical heritage, including the birthplace of Elvis Presley in Memphis and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

38. Kansas

Annual Average Salary: $52,850

Kansas has one of the country's most affordable living costs, mainly attributed to its economical housing and rental rates, budget-friendly grocery expenses, and lower healthcare costs.

37. Indiana

Annual Average Salary: $53,500

Midwestern state, of Indiana, is recognized for its car racing culture, hosting the iconic Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The average cost of living in Indiana is $42,697 per year.

36. Iowa

Annual Average Salary: $53,520

The state is known for its agricultural prominence and caucuses.

35. New Mexico

Annual Average Salary: $54,400

Located in the southwest, New Mexico is known for its cultural heritage, including strong influences from Native American, Hispanic, and Anglo traditions.

34. Wyoming

Annual Average Salary: $54,440

Wyoming is a western U.S. state with rugged landscapes, Yellowstone, and ranching. It is one of the best states to live in.

33. Missouri

Annual Average Salary: $54,520

Missouri is a midwestern U.S. state known for the Gateway Arch. The average monthly cost to live in Missouri lies between $2,202 and $6,411 per month, according to Movoto.

32. Nebraska

Annual Average Salary: $55,070

Nebraska is a Great Plains state with cornfields, Sandhills, and settler history.

31. Nevada

Annual Average Salary: $55,490

Nevada is a southwestern U.S. state, home to Las Vegas, many deserts, and casinos. A typical renter in Nevada spends $1,060 a month on housing, according to Movoto.

30. North Dakota

Annual Average Salary: $55,800

North Dakota is known for its vast prairies, oil production, and friendly communities.

29. Maine

Annual Average Salary: $55,960

Maine is best known for its scenic coastline, lobsters, and maritime heritage. It has the lowest living expenses in New England, with annual living cost of $50,559.

28. Florida

Annual Average Salary: $55,980

Florida is a southeastern state with sunny beaches, theme parks, and wildlife

27. Wisconsin

Annual Average Salary: $56,120

Wisconsin is a midwestern state famous for dairy farming, cheese production, and Green Bay Packers football. However, it is also one of the least tax friendly states for middle-class families.

26. North Carolina

Annual Average Salary: $56,220

North Carolina is a state with beautiful beaches, the Blue Ridge Mountains, and lively cities.

25. Ohio

Annual Average Salary: $56,530

Ohio is popular for its industrial history, sports teams, and vibrant lifestyle. A typical Ohio renter will likely spend $788 a month on housing.

24. Texas

Annual Average Salary: $57,300

Texas is the second largest state in the US, both by land area and population. It is known for its cowboy culture and oil industry.

23. Utah

Annual Average Salary: $57,360

Utah is a western state with stunning national parks and Mormon heritage. Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) are two of the largest companies in Utah.

22. Georgia

Annual Average Salary: $58,000

The average cost of living in Georgia is $43,482 per year, according to SoFi.

21. Michigan

Annual Average Salary: $58,000

Michigan, a Great Lakes state, is famous for its automotive industry, lakeshores, and Motown music. The last measured GDP per capita for Michigan was $47,072 in 2018.

20. Pennsylvania

Annual Average Salary: $58,470

Pennsylvania is an eastern state with historic significance, Amish culture, and Philadelphia's iconic sites.

19. Arizona

Annual Average Salary: $58,620

The last measured GDP per capita for Arizona was $43,464 in 2018.

18. Vermont

Annual Average Salary: $59,190

Vermont is famous for maple syrup and scenic beauty.

17. Hawaii

Annual Average Salary: $61,420

Hawai is a tropical paradise, located in the Pacific Ocean, known for its beaches, volcanoes, and rich Polynesian culture. It is also one of the States That Don’t Tax Social Security Or Pensions.

16. Delaware

Annual Average Salary: $62,260

Delaware is a state with no sales tax and a rich history.

15. New Hampshire

Annual Average Salary: $62,550

New Hampshire is a state in the New England region with abundant natural beauty and mountains. Average Cost of Living in New Hampshire is $56,727 per year.

14. Oregon

Annual Average Salary: $62,680

Oregon is a Pacific state celebrated for forests and craft beer. The state is famous for its progressive environmental policies and quirky Portland. culture.

13. Minnesota

Annual Average Salary: $63,640

Often known as the land with 10,000 lakes, the state is the country’s biggest producer of sugar beets and sweetcorn. Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) are two of the largest companies present in Minnesota.

12. Illinois

Annual Average Salary: $63,930

Illinois is a Midwest state recognized for Chicago's skyline and agriculture. The state is a major transportation hub, with the Chicago O'Hare International Airport being one of the most profitable airports globally.

11. Rhode Island

Annual Average Salary: $64,530

Rhode Island is a small New England state with coastal beauty and history. Radiologist is the highest-paying job in Rhode Island, earning $343,450 a year.

