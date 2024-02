The Average Tax Refund Check in Every State

DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The vast majority of Americans don’t enjoy filing their taxes. Even to those for whom it’s a relatively painless process, it still represents a chore. However, no matter how much you hate the process of putting your return together, you probably love the day the money from your refund hits your bank account.

While plenty of personal finance experts insist that you adjust your withholding so that you can earn interest on it throughout the year, many Americans still seem to prefer receiving it as one lump sum shortly after they file. And certainly, if that ensures the cash gets invested or put in savings, it’s probably worth foregoing that extra little bit of interest you can earn by reducing your withholding.

So, which Americans are getting the most back on their tax returns? To get to the bottom of that question, GOBankingRates compiled a list of all 50 states, ranked by the size of the average return people received for the 2022 tax year — the taxes you filed at the beginning of 2023. The study took the total amount of money issued as returns in each state and divided it by the number of returns with a refund to come up with the average return. See where your state ranks among the rest of the country in terms of getting that fat check from Uncle Sam.

KingWu / Getty Images

Idaho

Number of refunds issued: 1,286,619

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $1,763,227,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,370

Jakub Zajic / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

Number of refunds issued: 2,842,777

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $4,378,396,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,540

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Maine

Number of refunds issued: 944,371

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $1,479,556,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,567

Marc Dufresne / Getty Images

Vermont

Number of refunds issued: 440,517

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $693,381,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,574

Scott Wilson Photography / Shutterstock.com

Montana

Number of refunds issued: 742,501

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $1,184,129,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,595

Michael E Halstead / Shutterstock.com

New Mexico

Number of refunds issued: 1,499,721

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $2,437,752,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,625

LawrenceSawyer / Getty Images

Minnesota

Number of refunds issued: 3,970,935

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $6,559,739,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,652

Matt Bills / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

Number of refunds issued: 1,404,018

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $2,326,430,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,657

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Wisconsin

Number of refunds issued: 4,121,337

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $6,844,299,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,661

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

Number of refunds issued: 7,510,558

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $12,686,046,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,689

©Shutterstock.com

Hawaii

Number of refunds issued: 982,621

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $1,668,198,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,698

©Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

Number of refunds issued: 3,673,855

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $6,240,281,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,699

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Number of refunds issued: 786,960

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $1,338,545,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,701

aceshot1 / Shutterstock.com

Kentucky

Number of refunds issued: 3,208,928

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $5,465,995,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,703

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

Number of refunds issued: 2,054,691

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $3,505,170,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,706

SerrNovik / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Number of refunds issued: 2,356,556

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $4,025,637,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,708

AlbertPego / Getty Images

Colorado

Number of refunds issued: 4,075,961

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $6,973,265,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,711

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Number of refunds issued: 8,532,813

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $14,658,351,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,718

pabradyphoto / Getty Images

Iowa

Number of refunds issued: 2,221,770

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $3,824,272,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,721

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

Number of refunds issued: 968,426

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $1,669,428,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,724

science photo / Shutterstock.com

Arizona

Number of refunds issued: 5,065,087

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $8,739,170,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,725

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

Number of refunds issued: 27,215,414

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $46,959,301,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,725

virsuziglis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

Number of refunds issued: 1,217,658

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $2,106,042,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,730

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

Number of refunds issued: 4,367,880

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $7,587,530,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,737

Cvandyke / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

Number of refunds issued: 6,082,710

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $10,580,139,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,739

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Delaware

Number of refunds issued: 725,569

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $1,263,969,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,742

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

Number of refunds issued: 4,475,264

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $7,804,048,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,744

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

Number of refunds issued: 5,019,014

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $8,791,208,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,752

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Number of refunds issued: 9,279,255

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $16,327,099,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,760

BlazenImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Number of refunds issued: 2,153,904

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $3,794,200,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,762

©Shutterstock.com

Michigan

Number of refunds issued: 7,075,683

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $12,532,381,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,771

TS Photographer / Shutterstock.com

Washington

Number of refunds issued: 5,379,202

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $9,545,674,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,775

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

Number of refunds issued: 536,582

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $959,992,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,789

Nolichuckyjake / Shutterstock.com

Tennessee

Number of refunds issued: 4,985,921

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $8,946,038,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,794

Michael Moloney / Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

Number of refunds issued: 4,810,841

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $8,640,718,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,796

Marge Sudol / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

Number of refunds issued: 6,541,529

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $11,751,647,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,796

sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

Number of refunds issued: 536,903

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $970,276,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,807

Christian Hinkle / Shutterstock.com

Alabama

Number of refunds issued: 3,485,204

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $6,339,107,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,819

Ingus Kruklitis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Number of refunds issued: 13,966,079

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $25,575,228,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,831

Donald Carr / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

Number of refunds issued: 2,809,496

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $5,166,899,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,839

©Shutterstock.com

Mississippi

Number of refunds issued: 2,197,370

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $4,069,908,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,852

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Georgia

Number of refunds issued: 7,883,778

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $14,615,732,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,854

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Number of refunds issued: 2,536,235

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $4,728,785,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,864

©Shutterstock.com

South Dakota

Number of refunds issued: 638,068

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $1,190,593,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,866

James Mattil / Shutterstock.com

Nevada

Number of refunds issued: 2,343,474

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $4,400,718,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,878

Mlenny / Getty Images

Illinois

Number of refunds issued: 9,059,344

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $17,090,115,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,886

graphiknation / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

Number of refunds issued: 3,334,600

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $6,494,379,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,948

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Texas

Number of refunds issued: 22,324,670

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $43,499,670,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,949

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Wyoming

Number of refunds issued: 415,658

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $810,466,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,950

Juliana Vilas Boas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

Number of refunds issued: 15,837,100

Total dollar amount of refunds issued: $31,578,695,000

Average refund issued per return: $1,994

Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.

GOBankingRates, using the Internal Revenue Service’s SOI Tax Stats for the fiscal year 2022, found the average refund check in every state by first finding each state’s total number of tax refunds issued and the total dollar amount of refunds issued for individual income tax and employment tax. The second figure was divided by the first to give the only ranking factor of Average Refund Issued Per Return. All data was collected on and up to date as of Feb. 5, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Average Tax Refund Check in Every State