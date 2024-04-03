Average Utility Bill Costs in America’s 8 Sunniest Cities

wwing / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sunny cities are popular destinations for a reason — after all, who wouldn’t want to live their life basking in the sunshine? But sunshine brings heat — and when it gets hot, you have to pay high utility bills to cool off.

New research from GOBankingRates used data from the National Centers for Environmental Information and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to identify the sunniest cities in America.

For You: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

See More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

GOBankingRates then ran the data past Annie Dickerson, founder and chief brand officer of Goodegg Investments, an award-winning boutique real estate investment firm. Dickerson’s firm conducts thorough analyses of cities nationwide to vet investments and their potential for profit in light of costs like utilities.

“I’ve delved into the nitty-gritty of what it costs to live in some of America’s sunniest cities,” Dickerson said. “These estimations are based on current market trends and may vary depending on factors such as household size, energy usage habits and the efficiency of appliances.”

“It’s essential for residents to budget wisely and explore energy-saving measures to mitigate utility expenses while enjoying the sunny delights of these vibrant cities,” he said.

Here’s a look at the eight American cities that enjoy more than 3,000 hours of sunshine per year and their average utility costs.

©Shutterstock.com

Phoenix

Average annual hours of sunshine: 3,872

The fifth-largest city in America, Phoenix’s 1.4 million residents are sprawled out across 500 square miles, a space geographically larger than Los Angeles.

“Known for its scorching summers and mild winters, Phoenix residents typically face monthly utility bills ranging from $150 to $200,” Dickerson said. “Annually, this amounts to approximately $1,800 to $2,400. The high cooling costs during the summer months contribute significantly to these expenses due to the need for constant air conditioning.”

Story continues

Try This: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?

Read Next: 7 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in the Next 5 Years

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

georgeclerk / Getty Images

Las Vegas

Average annual hours of sunshine: 3,825

A city located in the Mojave Desert is bound to get some sun — and Sin City basks in more than 290 days of it per year.

“As the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas enjoys abundant sunshine throughout the year,” Dickerson said.

“Residents here usually allocate around $130 to $180 per month for utilities, totaling $1,560 to $2,160 annually. While cooling costs remain a significant factor, energy-efficient building designs and appliances can help mitigate expenses.”

Check Out: 7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock.com

Sacramento, California

Average annual hours of sunshine: 3,608

The capital of the Golden State has a Mediterranean climate — and although it’s bright, it’s not always hot.

“Situated in California’s Central Valley, Sacramento experiences moderate temperatures year-round,” Dickerson said. “Residents typically spend $120 to $170 monthly on utilities, resulting in an annual expenditure of $1,440 to $2,040. While cooling costs are lower compared to hotter regions, residents still contend with high electricity expenses, especially during heatwaves.”

cristianl / iStock.com

Miami

Average annual hours of sunshine: 3,154

The weather and scenery make Miami one of the most coveted destination cities in the world.

“With its tropical climate and oceanic breezes, Miami offers residents a warm and sunny paradise,” Dickerson said. “Expect to budget approximately $150 to $200 per month for utilities, averaging $1,800 to $2,400 annually. While air conditioning is a significant contributor to utility bills, energy-saving measures such as efficient HVAC systems can help reduce costs.”

benedek / Getty Images

Denver

Average annual hours of sunshine: 3,107

Located on the High Plains at the gateway to the Rocky Mountains, sunny Denver has a climate unlike any other city on the list — and its utility costs are comparably manageable.

“Despite its reputation for snow, Denver receives ample sunlight throughout the year,” Dickerson said. “Residents typically spend $100 to $150 monthly on utilities, totaling $1,200 to $1,800 annually. While heating costs during the winter months are a consideration, residents benefit from relatively lower cooling expenses in the summer.”

Discover More: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma City

Average annual hours of sunshine: 3,089

With 1.4 million residents, Oklahoma City is roughly the same size as Phoenix in terms of population.

“Positioned in the heart of the Great Plains, Oklahoma City experiences hot summers and cold winters,” Dickerson said. “Budget around $120 to $170 per month for utilities, resulting in an annual expenditure of $1,440 to $2,040. The need for both heating and cooling contributes to moderate utility expenses throughout the year.”

InnaPoka / Getty Images

San Diego

Average annual hours of sunshine: 3,055

San Diego is known worldwide for its postcard-perfect weather.

“With its Mediterranean climate, San Diego enjoys mild temperatures and abundant sunshine year-round,” Dickerson said. “Residents typically spend $100 to $150 per month on utilities, averaging $1,200 to $1,800 annually. While cooling costs are relatively lower, residents still face considerable electricity expenses due to high usage of appliances.”

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Salt Lake City

Average annual hours of sunshine: 3,029

Salt Lake City also has a Mediterranean climate — and not a lot of rain.

“Nestled between majestic mountains, Salt Lake City experiences four distinct seasons,” Dickerson said. “Plan for approximately $100 to $150 monthly for utilities, totaling $1,200 to $1,800 annually. While heating costs during the winter months can be significant, residents benefit from lower cooling expenses in the summer.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Average Utility Bill Costs in America’s 8 Sunniest Cities