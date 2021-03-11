Average New-Vehicle Prices Jump More Than 6% Year-Over-Year; Most Luxury Segments Decline, According to Kelley Blue Book

Discontinued Lower Price Models Contribute to Stellantis' Transaction Price Strength

IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The valuation analysts at Kelley Blue Book today reported the estimated average transaction price for a light vehicle in the United States was $41,066 in February 2021. New-vehicle prices increased $2,515 (up 6.52%) from February 2020, while falling $31 (down 0.08%) from January 2021.

"February's average transaction price performance year-over-year has continued to climb," said Kayla Reynolds, industry intelligence analyst at Cox Automotive. "On the other hand, month-over-month performance showcases the impact of the luxury and non-luxury mix in the market—with more than half of the luxury vehicle segments reporting drops in transaction prices from January 2021."

Manufacturer February 2021 Transaction

Price

(Avg.)* January

2021 Transaction

Price

(Avg.)* February

2020

Transaction

Price

(Avg.)* Percent

Change

January 2021

to February

2021* Percent

Change

February

2020 to

February

2021* American Honda (Acura, Honda) $31,766 $30,824 $29,161 3.06% 8.93% BMW Group $59,343 $58,439 $57,690 1.55% 2.86% Daimler $63,842 $65,803 $62,918 -2.98% 1.47% Stellantis (Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat,

Jeep, Ram) $45,653 $45,285 $40,662 0.81% 12.27% Ford Motor Company (Ford, Lincoln) $49,155 $47,883 $44,880 2.66% 9.52% General Motors (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC) $44,891 $44,277 $41,935 1.39% 7.05% Hyundai Kia $30,759 $30,868 $28,781 -0.36% 6.87% Mazda $30,445 $30,389 $29,784 0.19% 2.22% Mitsubishi $22,964 $22,855 $24,605 0.47% -6.67% Nissan North America (Nissan, INFINITI) $30,806 $30,783 $31,801 0.07% -3.13% Subaru $31,995 $31,878 $31,176 0.37% 2.63% Tesla Motors $57,347 $53,119 $57,444 7.96% -0.17% Toyota Motor Company (Lexus, Toyota) $36,217 $36,525 $34,221 -0.84% 5.83% Volkswagen Group (Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche) $46,583 $48,559 $42,585 -4.07% 9.39% Volvo North America $49,636 $49,515 $47,924 0.25% 3.57% Industry $41,066 $41,097 $38,550 -0.08% 6.52% *Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives

Most manufacturers saw year-over-year growth in February 2021; however, Stellantis reported the greatest increase, up 12.27%, while Mitsubishi saw the biggest decline, down 6.67%.

Driving Stellantis' success, were Dodge, Fiat, and Ram, all of which were in the top five for year-over-year brand transaction price increases. The Dodge Durango saw an increase in sales year-over-year, and also benefitted from being the highest priced vehicle in the brand's lineup. Dodge also discontinued the Dodge Caravan in 2020, which was one of its lower-priced models. Additionally, despite a dip in sales from last year, Ram's pickup saw more than 10% growth in its average transaction price.

For the second month in a row, Mitsubishi's two highest priced models—the Eclipse Cross and Outlander—saw year-over-year drops in sales, bringing the average transaction price for the brand down nearly 7%.

The month-over-month view shows Tesla with the most growth at nearly 8%, while Volkswagen decreased most, down 4.07%. Tesla's lowest priced model, Model 3, reported a subtle drop in sales, while its highest priced model, Model X, more than doubled in sales from the previous month—pushing transaction prices up for the brand.

At a segment level, minivans experienced the largest year-over-year growth, up 14.9%, with the luxury car segment following closely behind with more than 14% growth year-over-year in average transaction prices. High performance cars saw the largest drop in average transaction price in February at 6.17%.

Segment February 2021 Transaction

Price (Avg.)* January 2021 Transaction

Price

(Avg.)* February

2020

Transaction

Price

(Avg.)* Percent

Change

January

2021 to

February

2021* Percent

Change

February 2020 to

February

2021* Compact Car $22,352 $22,363 $21,819 -0.05% 2.44% Compact SUV/Crossover $30,682 $30,558 $30,098 0.41% 1.94% Electric Vehicle $56,758 $53,675 $56,326 5.74% 0.77% Entry-level Luxury Car $46,597 $47,030 $43,649 -0.92% 6.75% Full-size Car $39,524 $40,101 $37,337 -1.44% 5.86% Full-size Pickup Truck $55,295 $54,491 $51,296 1.48% 7.80% Full-size SUV/Crossover $68,461 $68,681 $62,643 -0.32% 9.29% High Performance Car $104,297 $104,908 $111,156 -0.58% -6.17% High-end Luxury Car $101,699 $102,249 $103,911 -0.54% -2.13% Hybrid/Alternative Energy Car $29,349 $29,332 $28,597 0.06% 2.63% Luxury Car $73,312 $71,717 $64,133 2.22% 14.31% Luxury Compact SUV/Crossover $47,975 $47,932 $47,095 0.09% 1.87% Luxury Full-size SUV/Crossover $96,878 $97,488 $88,637 -0.63% 9.30% Luxury Mid-size SUV/Crossover $63,300 $65,352 $61,092 -3.14% 3.61% Luxury Subcompact SUV/Crossover $40,029 $40,377 $39,278 -0.86% 1.91% Mid-size Car $28,165 $27,688 $26,681 1.72% 5.56% Mid-size Pickup Truck $37,995 $37,702 $36,504 0.78% 4.08% Mid-size SUV/Crossover $41,965 $41,689 $39,931 0.66% 5.09% Minivan $41,163 $40,766 $35,824 0.97% 14.90% Sports Car $41,648 $43,219 $38,628 -3.64% 7.82% Subcompact Car $18,299 $18,758 $18,897 -2.45% -3.16% Subcompact SUV/Crossover $26,132 $26,368 $24,996 -0.90% 4.54% Van $43,714 $43,313 $41,374 0.93% 5.66% Industry $41,066 $41,097 $38,550 -0.08% 6.52% *Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives

