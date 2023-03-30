U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,079.25
    +21.75 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,085.00
    +182.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,036.00
    +71.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,797.80
    +13.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.56
    +0.59 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,991.40
    +6.90 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.04
    +0.57 (+2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    +0.0064 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5580
    -0.0080 (-0.22%)
     

  • Vix

    19.00
    -0.97 (-4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2376
    +0.0064 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,674.71
    +350.25 (+1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    622.82
    +21.85 (+3.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,622.68
    +58.41 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

Average Wall Street bonuses dipped 26% to $176,700 last year

AP Finance
·1 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Average Wall Street bonuses dropped sharply last year to $176,700 amid lagging profits and recession fears, New York state's comptroller reported Thursday.

The bonuses for employees in New York City’s securities industry dropped 26% from 2021, when the average was a record $240,400, according to New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s annual estimate. DiNapoli noted that bonuses last year returned to pre-pandemic levels.

“Wall Street’s cash bonuses were expected to fall as several factors weighed on the securities’ industry profitability in 2022,” DiNapoli said in a prepared release.

The comptroller said Wall Street’s pretax profits fell 56% in 2022 due to a sharp decline in investment-banking fees driven by inflation, interest-rate hikes and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The bonus pool for 2022 was $33.7 billion, down 21% from the previous year’s record of $42.7 billion, according to the comptroller.

The securities industry plays a major role in state and city tax revenue, accounting for an estimated 22% of the state’s tax collections and 8% of collections for the city.

"Employment in leisure and hospitality, retail, restaurants and construction must continue to improve for the city and state to fully recover,” DiNapoli said.

