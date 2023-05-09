Averna named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

MONTREAL, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ -- Averna was recognized for its industry-leading performance, its global business practices, and its sustained growth by receiving the prestigious 2023 Canada's Best Managed Companies award.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance, and financial performance.

"As a Best Managed winner for the third year in a row, we are more confident than ever that our teams are focusing on the right objectives," says Francois Rainville, President & CEO of Averna. "At Averna we persist in our priorities including innovation, community, teamwork, and our customers. This is undoubtedly the reason Averna's success continues to grow and why our employee satisfaction rates are consistently 90% or above."

Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world-class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process.

Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.

Averna has been a leader in the test and quality space for over 20 years. In this time, they have supported hundreds of companies around the world develop and deploy products that change how people live their lives. Averna recognizes and combines the wide range of expertise that is required for test engineering under one roof. This allows companies in medical/life sciences, consumer electronics, industrial products, and automotive to manufacture products with the highest level of quality.

The 2023 cohort of Best Managed companies share common themes such as having a people-centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization.

In its 30th year, the Best Managed program recognizes companies who combine strategic expertise and a culture of innovation with a steadfast commitment to their communities," Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "This year's winners, including Averna, have demonstrated an increased focus on environmental, social, and governance themes as means to drive impactful and sustainable business outcomes. Their unwavering dedication to their core purpose, and to enhancing client relationships, cultivating a healthy culture with their employees, and serving their communities, set the standard of excellence for Canada's business ecosystem."

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately--owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About Averna

As a global Test & Quality Solution integrator, Averna partners with product designers, developers, and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer, energy, industrials, medical devices & life sciences, semiconductor, telecom and other industries. Averna has offices around the world, numerous industry certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, ITAR registration, and is partnered with NI, Eclipse Automation, PI, Keysight Technologies and JOT Automation. www.averna.com

For more information, please contact: bestmanagedcompanies@deloitte.ca, www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca

