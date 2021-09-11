U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.42 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,549.05
    -217.04 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Avex Market Launches State of the Art Crypto Trading Platform

·2 min read

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Speculations regarding the possible adoption of cryptocurrencies as legal tender all over the world have enhanced the crypto market's volatility. For that reason, newly launched trading brand Avex Market has announced that it is implementing a trading platform with unprecedented technology. According to Avex Market's spokesperson, this platform introduces a new standard of trading speed and security, and it will be open to all of the brand's traders, without setting a minimum budget demand.

"2021 has been a complex year for the markets, and that's why the standards of the past are not suitable anymore, especially for online traders," said the spokesperson. "One of our goals in the process of establishment was to bring something new to the industry, and we feel we have done just that. Don't take my word for it, though. You can ask any of the thousands of clients who have already registered with us. I'd also like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of our partner traders for choosing us. We don't take that choice for granted, and I can also promise we never will."

Tomorrow's technology, today

The increased volatility in the cryptocurrency market requires traders to constantly feel the pulse and stay up to speed. A platform with high order execution speed, a friendly interface and the right tools is necessary for taking advantage of movements in the market. Avex Market has kept all of that in mind when designing the platform.

"We've put our best minds into making our interface as optimal as possible," added the spokesperson, "and we are constantly working on adding new features. Our goal is to stay ahead of the technology offered by our competitors, and we're going to spare no effort in the process of achieving it."

About Avex Market

Founded in 2021, as part of a change that the online trading industry has undergone, Avex Market is already a key factor. Cryptocurrency trade is open to a global audience, and trading conditions are equal among all traders, regardless of their initial deposit or trading volume. Support is granted by the brand's team of experts via multiple means of communication, with the direct messaging service being the most popular of them. Aside from that, the FAQ section provides important information for beginner traders on a variety of topics.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avex-market-launches-state-of-the-art-crypto-trading-platform-301372825.html

SOURCE Avex Market

Recommended Stories

  • More Strategists Say a Storm Is Brewing in the U.S. Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from almost all the top Wall Street banks have come out this week with a nervous message about the U.S. stock market.The latest views hail from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and echo earlier pronouncements from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. While investment banks tend to be measured in their outlooks, there are common threads that underpin their predictions that the market is vulnerable. Valuations are at historical extremes,

  • A Stock Market Selloff Needs a Trigger. Here’s What Could Cause the Next One.

    THE TRADER A rocky week in the markets has traders, investors, and strategists at Defcon 2, peering into the horizon for the enemy—a stock market correction. But while there are some troubling signals, corrections—drops of 10% from recent highs—don’t just happen, just like bull markets don’t die of old age.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    It’s no secret that Vanguard, Fidelity and Charles Schwab are three of the most popular and well-known brokerage firms. These financial institutions are also some of the largest, offering a wide range of products and services, from banking and investment … Continue reading → The post Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Get ready to make some defensive portfolio moves. At least, that’s the bottom line according to Raymond James strategist Tavis McCourt, who is taking a close look at the issues facing US investors as we put the Labor Day holiday behind us. The key point, according to McCourt, is the sheer number of possible impactors on the market. The COVID virus is still burning its way across the world, and new variants are creeping up. The US Congress still has not come to grips with passing a budget – and m

  • Morgan Stanley warns of a 15% plunge before year-end — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street ends 5-day losing streak; Apple sinks after Epic ruling

    The broader market is coming off a 4-day losing streak, as investors get more jittery about COVID-19's economic impact.

  • Crypto crash: Here's why billionaire John Paulson's 'worthless' call might be right

    Is this week's crypto plunge a sign of things to come?

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Popped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) closed 7.7% higher on Friday. You can thank rival lithium company Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) for that. In its 2021 Investor Day held Friday, Albemarle told investors that a surge in demand for lithium -- which is used to build batteries for electric cars -- is going to lift its profits in 2022.

  • Investors might want to Weigh the Potential of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Before their New Titles Start Selling

    Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) has lost a significant portion of market cap and is down some 74% from its February highs. When we look at situations like this, we want to know if the shift is permanent or temporary, and what are the possible catalysts that can change the outcome. In this article, we will look at some of Skillz's fundamentals and try to weigh the risks with the opportunities for growth.

  • Downward Pressures and Flat Earnings Outweigh the AbbVie Inc.'s (NYSE:ABBV) Dividend Yield

    AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) recently catered, as modest yearly gains almost got wiped out in a single session. Meanwhile, downward pressure continues as the price looks to test the support around US$100 for the third time this year. We will examine the dividend as the stock dips down below the P/E of 30 since a 4.8% yield is certainly interesting at the right price.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Are Better Buys Than Moderna

    Moderna was a great stock to buy in 2020 and even earlier this year. Here are two biotech stocks that are better buys right now than Moderna. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) could soon be a direct competitor to Moderna.

  • Big Up Days Are Gone as Corrections Hit Half of S&P 500 Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Calls for a correction in stocks are multiplying. And while none has come to pass for the biggest indexes, it’s safe to say a lot of the market’s vigor has been depleted.Big rallies are a thing of the past. The S&P 500 has gone 34 days without rising 1% in any of them, the longest in 20 months. And the pool of companies feeling significant price pressure keeps expanding. More than half the index’s members have suffered peak-to-trough declines of at least 10% since May, data compil

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Retreats Amid 'Epic' Apple Sell-Off; Will Tesla Self-Driving Release 'Blow Your Mind'?

    Stocks extended losses amid an "Epic" Apple defeat. Elon Musk says the new Tesla FSD Beta will "blow your mind."

  • The S&P 500 Has Had a Good Run. Why Wall Street Thinks a Pullback Is Coming.

    STREETWISE BARRONS index funds will tumble by Christmas, one Wall Street strategist predicts. Not necessarily, says another—but they’ll lose money over the next decade. I can’t decide whether to panic or just sulk.

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Many growth stocks are in the early stages of developing their businesses, and there is no guarantee they will survive the challenges they may encounter. Growth companies usually grapple with larger businesses that have deeper resources, more experience, and longer relationships with customers. Businesses like PepsiCo, Home Depot, and Target are fortunate to grow revenue by 10% a year.

  • 5 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals Include Floor & Decor, Entegris, SQM

    Your stocks to watch for the week ahead include five names that are breaking out or offering early entries, at least intraday on Friday. They include housing-related Floor & Decor and TopBuild, as well as Entegris, SQM and Steel Dynamics.

  • Risk of ‘hard’ stock-market valuation correction is growing, says Deutsche Bank — here’s why

    Stock-market valuation are “historically extreme” by almost every measure, notes Deutsche Bank's Binky Chadha. While valuation corrections don't necessarily result in market pullbacks, the risks of a “hard” correction is growing, he warns.

  • Quantumscape Insider Sold Over $443.39 Thousand In Company Stock

    Justin Mirro, Director at Quantumscape (NYSE:QS), made a large insider sell on September 7, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Mirro sold 20,000 shares of Quantumscape at a price of $22.17 per share. The total transaction amounted to $443,386. Following the transaction, Mirro still owns 4,930,000 shares of Quantumscape worth $107,411,388. Quantumscape shares are trading up 1.86% at $21.79 at the ti

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Intel, and 1 Reason To Sell

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been a lackluster investment over the past three years. Intel generated tepid growth because it suffered chip shortages, postponed chip upgrades, and fell behind TSMC (NYSE: TSM) in the process race to create smaller and more advanced chips. Intel's shares of the PC and data center CPU markets also crumbled as AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), which outsourced its manufacturing to TSMC's superior foundries, gained ground.

  • First Look At Newest Farmland Investment Offering With 11% Target Annual Return

    Farmland has been one of the most underrated real estate investments available, but easier access to this asset class has been opening a lot of investors’ eyes to the upside that farmland investing can provide. Why Invest In Farmland? Agricultural goods are the United States’ largest export, totaling $135.7 billion in 2020 and $164 billion expected for 2021. While the demand for U.S. produced crops continues to grow globally, the available acreage for farming is steadily decreasing as land is co