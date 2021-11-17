U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,698.75
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,091.00
    +30.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,306.50
    +5.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,402.90
    -1.90 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.25
    -0.51 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.70
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    +0.0110 (+0.68%)
     

  • Vix

    16.37
    -0.12 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3433
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8010
    +0.0010 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,065.78
    -2,136.02 (-3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,472.33
    -35.05 (-2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,326.97
    -24.89 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,717.60
    -90.52 (-0.30%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Energy: A Return to Fossil Fuels'

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET

Avi Dorfman's legal battle to be named founding member of Compass has ended in a settlement

Natasha Mascarenhas
·3 min read

Entrepreneur Avi Dorfman, who sued Compass seven years ago for not recognizing him as a co-founder, received a settlement and key acknowledgement today from the now-public real estate company Compass. The result comes just months before an expected trial date for the ongoing lawsuit, in which Dorfman sought a $200 million stake in the company to represent his expertise and role in shaping the business, according to court filings.

“I am pleased to have been recognized as a member of Compass’s founding team and to have resolved this dispute in a manner that is satisfactory to both sides. I wish [CEO] Rob Reffkin and the Compass community only the best,” Dorfman said in a statement to TechCrunch.

In a statement, a Compass spokesperson gave acknowledgement to "Mr. Dorfman’s work in the early days of Compass as a founding team member of the company."

Compass, today valued at more than $6.4 billion, posted an SEC filing that indicated a charge of $21.3 million in connection with the settlement, but the total sum remains undisclosed.

Dorfman filed the lawsuit in 2014, two days after Compass announced its new $360 million valuation. Today, Compass is worth around $4.4 billion.

“Despite the company’s astronomical success due, in part, to Dorfman’s significant contributions towards conceptualizing, creating, and launching the company, Dorfman was intentionally and wrongfully cut-out,” the original complaint from Dorfman said. The lawsuit also alleged that Compass misappropriated trade secrets from RentJolt, Dorfman’s company before he began working on Compass, in violation of a non-disclosure agreement.

For Compass's part, the company argued that the entrepreneur's lawsuit was coming from a more opportunistic place. In its motion for summary judgment, the company wrote: "Having spurned multiple offers of employment to join Reffkin's new real estate venture, Dorfman now seeks a do-over of that decision, claiming he should be awarded tens of millions of dollars in equity in Compass — far in excess of what he could have earned if he had actually chosen to join that venture and invested his time and energy building it into the successful company it is today."

How Robert Reffkin went from being a C-average student to the founder of Compass

In a summary judgement, Compass claimed that it changed its business model and “transformed from a start-up venture into a successful real estate technology company.”

This lawsuit illustrates the complex, and increasingly common, tension that can arise between founding team members during the earliest, garage-stage days of a business. Decisions can be made over drinks, ideas over a single chat, and contracts are often a step made far later into a process. Other prominent founder disputes include the Winklevoss twins versus Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Reggie Brown versus Snapchat.

Arun Subramanium, a partner at Susman Godfrey who worked for Dorfman on this case, spoke to TechCrunch about the growing threat of founder disputes in today's frenetic funding and startup formation environment.

"We're in an ideas economy, and so there are more and more companies and successful ventures that are premised on ideas as opposed to products," he said, compared to a few decades ago. He added that it may have been easy to understand who at Pepsi is responsible for selling a certain number of Pepsi cans per year, but now, the questions around impact are more elusive, such as: who came up with the idea for Facebook?

"As we shift into the ideas economy, it is natural that we will have more of these issues come up where a particular individual says 'I played a role in the development of this technology, but in the infancy of the business you kind of left me on the sidelines and now, that technology, those ideas, that I helped build are extremely lucrative."

Today, Dorfman is the founder of Clearing, a direct-to-consumer digital health startup working on chronic pain that has raised $20 million in funding to date. Compass has had a rocky time on the stock market since its debut last April, with its stock price down nearly 40% compared to its opening price.

Musculoskeletal medical startups race to enter personalized health tech market

Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is Plunging Today

    An analyst slashes his price target on the EV battery stock the same day the company hits a milestone.

  • Why Canoo Holdings Stock Is Sharply Higher Today

    Shares of electric vehicle start-up Canoo Holdings (NASDAQ: GOEV) were moving higher on Tuesday, after the company reported third-quarter earnings and said it will begin production of its first vehicle sooner than expected. As of 3 p.m. EST, Canoo's shares were up about 18.3% from Monday's closing price. Canoo reported its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets closed on Monday, and they were better than expected.

  • Why Romeo Power Stock Is Racing Higher Today

    Down 55% from the start of the year through yesterday's trading session, shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) have ridden a rocky road in 2021. Today, however, the stock is making a U-turn as investors celebrate the third-quarter earnings report that the developer of electrification solutions for commercial vehicles reported after the bell yesterday. As of 11:20 a.m. EST on Tuesday, shares of Romeo Power are up 16%, having given back some of the 25% rise that they experienced earlier this morning.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Sank Today

    Singapore-based e-commerce, payments, and online-gaming company Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) dropped 3.5% through 2:45 p.m. EST Tuesday afternoon after reporting mixed results for its fiscal Q3 2021. Analysts had forecast Sea would lose $0.65 per share on less than $2.5 billion in sales for the quarter. As it turned out, Sea booked sales of $2.7 billion -- but lost $0.84 per share in the process.

  • JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162 million after Musk tweets soured warrant deal

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co has sued Tesla Inc for $162.2 million, accusing Elon Musk's electric car company of "flagrantly" breaching a contract the two corporate giants agreed in 2014 relating to warrants Tesla sold to the bank. The suit, filed in a Manhattan federal court, centers on a dispute over how JPMorgan re-priced its Tesla warrants as a result of Musk's notorious 2018 tweet that he was considering taking the carmaker private. It is unusual for a major Wall Street bank to sue such a high-profile client, although JPMorgan has done relatively little business with the electric carmaker over the past seven years, according to Tesla's filings and Refinitiv data.

  • Why Today Was a Bad Day for Jumia Stock

    Shares of African e-commerce company Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) were having a bad day on Tuesday after the company released financial results for the third quarter of 2021. For Q3, Jumia reported revenue of $42.7 million, which was up 8.5% year over year. For starters, gross merchandise volume (GMV), the amount of money flowing through Jumia's platform, was up both from last year and last quarter.

  • Activision Blizzard workers walk out and demand CEO Bobby Kotick's resignation

    Employees at Activision Blizzard are calling for the resignation of CEO Bobby Kotick following new revelations into the role he may have played in creating the toxic workplace culture that has mired the company in controversy.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    With just seven weeks left in 2021, Wall Street’s big names are firming up their year-end forecasts. Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, has set a 4,400 target for the S&P 500 by the end of 2022. That implies a fall of 6% from current levels. In his forecast, Wilson points out the factors that are likely to weigh on the markets, including “uncertainty around that expectation goes up materially given cost pressures, supply issues, along with tax and policy uncertainty tha

  • Why Cinedigm Stock Crashed on Tuesday

    Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) reported second-quarter results on Tuesday morning. The content producer and media-streaming services operator traded 26.9% lower by 2:35 p.m. EST, essentially erasing the gains of the last three months. Cinedigm's second-quarter sales rose 41% year over year to $10.1 million.

  • Naked Brand Group Just Turned Itself Into a De Facto SPAC: What It Means for Investors

    Following a lengthy struggle to avoid delisting by the Nasdaq Stock Market because its shares trade under $1, swimwear and lingerie company Naked Brand Group (Nasdaq: NAKD) saw its shares skyrocket 43% in after-hours trading on Nov. 8. The catalyst was an announced merger with privately held electric vehicle (EV) company Cenntro Automotive Group. At this point it's unclear if Naked will effectively cease to exist or will continue making lingerie, but it will cease operating under its own name, taking Cenntro public in the process, almost as if it were a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Why EV Stock Blink Charging Plummeted on Tuesday

    Trust the stock markets to react the way you least expect. How else can investors in Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) explain the sharp drop in the electric vehicle (EV) charging stock the day the company appoints an executive to help expand its business? Blink Charging shares were down 8.6% as of 1:45 p.m. EST Tuesday but had dropped nearly 11.7% earlier in the day.

  • Why Butterfly Network Stock Rose More Than 14% on Tuesday

    What happened Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) climbed more than 14.8% on Tuesday. The digital health company closed at $7.52 a share on Monday, opened at $7.70 on Tuesday, and hit a high of $8.

  • Peloton sells $1 billion worth of shares, reverses sell-off

    Peloton sells shares for the first time since its 2019 IPO. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reports on how the stock is reacting.

  • Resist buying U.S. stocks and Treasurys, Morgan Stanley advises. Here’s what their strategists recommend buying instead.

    Strategists at Morgan Stanley say investors should resist buying U.S. stocks as part of their 2022 preview, in which they argue that the "hotter, faster" cycle advances.

  • Jim Cramer Stock Portfolio: 10 Recent Additions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 recent additions to the stock portfolio of Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Jim Cramer Stock Portfolio: 5 Recent Additions. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on CNBC and a former hedge fund manager, has built […]

  • Activision Blizzard stock falls to lowest close in more than a year after report that CEO knew about misconduct for years

    Activision Blizzard Inc. stock dropped Tuesday following a report that Chief Executive Bobby Kotick knew about sexual harassment and misconduct at the videogame publisher for years, which reportedly prompted employees to stage a second walkout.

  • Why Shares of Qualcomm Soared Nearly 8% Higher Today

    Shares of mobile chip leader Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) soared nearly 8% higher today, building on the company's gains since reporting on the final quarter of its 2021 fiscal year (the 12 months ended Sept. 26, 2021). The latest jump comes following Qualcomm's investor day presentation. Qualcomm's relationship with Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been tenuous in recent years, and indications are that Apple might eventually part ways with Qualcomm.

  • Why Big 5 Sporting Goods Is Down More Than 11% Today

    Sellers needed only a modest nudge to put this stock into a tailspin, but the sell-off is likely nearer its end than its beginning.

  • Why Global-E Online Stock Was on Fire Tuesday

    Shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) surged sharply higher Tuesday, jumping as much as 15.4%. The catalyst that sent the cross-border e-commerce platform soaring was bullish commentary courtesy of a Wall Street analyst who began covering the stock. Needham analyst Scott Berg initiated coverage on Global-E Online with a buy rating, while also issuing a price target of $75.

  • 10 EV Stocks Popular on Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 EV Stocks Popular on Reddit. The global chip shortage has hit the production of electric vehicles (EVs) around the world in recent months but EV stocks have […]