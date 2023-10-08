Avi-Tech Holdings' (SGX:1R6) Dividend Will Be SGD0.01

Avi-Tech Holdings Limited (SGX:1R6) has announced that it will pay a dividend of SGD0.01 per share on the 28th of November. This means the annual payment is 6.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Avi-Tech Holdings Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Avi-Tech Holdings' dividend was making up a very large proportion of earnings and perhaps more concerning was that it was 119% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

EPS is set to fall by 7.7% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 103%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Avi-Tech Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Avi-Tech Holdings' dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.012 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.0175. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.3% over that duration. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's not great to see that Avi-Tech Holdings' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 7.7% per year over the past five years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth.

Avi-Tech Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Avi-Tech Holdings (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

