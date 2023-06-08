Avi-Tech Holdings (SGX:1R6) Is Finding It Tricky To Allocate Its Capital

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. So after we looked into Avi-Tech Holdings (SGX:1R6), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Avi-Tech Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.076 = S$4.1m ÷ (S$58m - S$4.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Avi-Tech Holdings has an ROCE of 7.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 20%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Avi-Tech Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Avi-Tech Holdings Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Avi-Tech Holdings, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 16%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Avi-Tech Holdings to turn into a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Avi-Tech Holdings' ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 17% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

