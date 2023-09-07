Avi-Tech Holdings (SGX:1R6) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of SGD0.01

The board of Avi-Tech Holdings Limited (SGX:1R6) has announced that it will pay a dividend of SGD0.01 per share on the 28th of November. This means the annual payment is 7.0% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Avi-Tech Holdings

Avi-Tech Holdings Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. At the time of the last dividend payment, Avi-Tech Holdings was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 119% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 7.7% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 103%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Avi-Tech Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The annual payment during the last 8 years was SGD0.012 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was SGD0.0175. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.8% over that duration. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. In the last five years, Avi-Tech Holdings' earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 7.7% per annum. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

Story continues

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Avi-Tech Holdings (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.