Avi-Tech Holdings' (SGX:1R6) Dividend Will Be SGD0.01

Avi-Tech Holdings Limited's (SGX:1R6) investors are due to receive a payment of SGD0.01 per share on 28th of November. The dividend yield will be 6.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

See our latest analysis for Avi-Tech Holdings

Avi-Tech Holdings Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Avi-Tech Holdings was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 119% of cash flows. This is certainly a risk factor, as reduced cash flows could force the company to pay a lower dividend.

EPS is set to fall by 7.7% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 103%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Avi-Tech Holdings' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Avi-Tech Holdings has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. Due to this, we are a little bit cautious about the dividend consistency over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of SGD0.012 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of SGD0.0175. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.3% a year over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's not great to see that Avi-Tech Holdings' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 7.7% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

Story continues

Avi-Tech Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Avi-Tech Holdings' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We don't think Avi-Tech Holdings is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Avi-Tech Holdings (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Avi-Tech Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.