Avian flu: Desjardins supports affected members and clients

LÉVIS, QC, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Desjardins Group would like to reassure its members and clients affected by the avian influenza hitting farms across Canada. Its Desjardins Business team has nearly 200 people assigned to the agricultural sector and is able to offer support during this difficult period.

"We are aware that this is an anxious time for producers in the industry. The poultry industry is important to the economy and it's just as important to Desjardins," said Sylvain Morel, Vice-President, Agriculture and Agri-Food Market Development and Business Relations at Desjardins Group. "This is why we want to assure you that we're mobilizing our resources to offer you personalized support. We have the tools to offer you solutions adapted to your situation. Please feel free to contact us."

Desjardins members and clients will receive all the help they need and are encouraged to contact their account manager as soon as possible.

"Our team members will be able to assess the cash flow needs of businesses to deal with production shutdowns, resupply needs and expenses related to the situation. Depending on the short- and medium-term needs of each business, various financing options and adjustments to loan payments and operating credit may be considered," said Mr. Morel.

Desjardins will also work with partners in the sector to streamline the steps that affected producers will have to take.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $404 billion. It was named one of the 2022 Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

