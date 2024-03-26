Avian influenza detected in Kansas, Texas dairy cows. Could humans be at risk?

CHICAGO ― Samples of milk collected from sick cattle in Kansas and Texas tested positive for avian flu, but the nation's milk supply is safe, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday.

The detections in milk and a dairy cow show the wide reach of the virus, known as bird flu, which has been found in poultry flocks and mammals around the world.

The USDA, the U.S Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating dairy cows in Kansas, Texas and New Mexico with symptoms including decreased milk production and low appetite, the USDA said.

Cows in an Iowa dairy barn. Avian flu so far has not been detected in Iowa cows.

So far, "unpasteurized, clinical samples of milk" collected from two dairy farms in Kansas and one in Texas tested positive for highly pathogenic avian flu, the government said. A cattle swab test from another dairy in Texas also was positive.

Based on findings from Texas, wild birds, which spread the virus globally, appear to have introduced the virus to cattle, the USDA said. Testing indicates the risk of human infection is low, according to the agency.

Government says no concern about contamination of milk supply

The government said milk from sick cows is being diverted or destroyed so it does not enter the food supply. Pasteurization is required for milk entering interstate commerce, a process that kills bacteria and other pathogens such as flu viruses, the USDA said.

"At this stage, there is no concern about the safety of the commercial milk supply or that this circumstance poses a risk to consumer health," the agency said. It added there should be no impact on prices for milk or other dairy products.

Iowa agriculture secretary urges reporting of cattle illnesses

In Iowa, the nation's top egg producer, avian influenza spread primarily by wild geese has prompted the destruction of millions of domesticated birds to prevent its spread, and there have been no reports of it infecting other livestock. State Secretary of Agriculture urged "industry partners, farmers and veterinarians to report cattle illnesses quickly to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at 515-281-5305."

“We are communicating with USDA, other states and industry stakeholders while we learn more and as there are new developments. Protecting Iowa's livestock farmers from foreign animal disease has been and will continue to be one of my top priorities as Secretary.”

U.S. dairy industry groups urged importers not to ban or restrict shipments of U.S. dairy products because of the detections.

Importers have limited purchases of U.S. poultry since the nation's worst-ever outbreak of the disease began in chicken and turkey flocks in 2022.

Des Moines Register staff writer Donnelle Eller contributed to this article.

