U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,194.75
    +70.25 (+1.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,160.00
    +423.00 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,329.75
    +298.25 (+2.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,950.10
    +35.50 (+1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.20
    -0.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.00
    +11.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    +0.27 (+1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0346
    +0.0128 (+1.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6930
    -0.1040 (-3.72%)
     

  • Vix

    22.14
    +0.85 (+3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2243
    +0.0167 (+1.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8530
    -2.2630 (-1.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,739.69
    +461.42 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    554.34
    -3.01 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.75
    +22.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Avianca Group makes NDC content available to Sabre-connected travel agents

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SABR
    Watchlist
  • SABRP

Avianca Group is the first LAC-based airline to distribute its NDC content through Sabre marketplace

Sabre has activated the group's NDC offers in several countries

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation  (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced that Avianca Group's New Distribution Capability (NDC) content is now available to travel agencies, travel buyers and developer partners in several countries.

Avianca Group – which includes Avianca Airlines as well as Avianca Costa Rica, Avianca Ecuador and TACA International Airlines – is the first Latin American carrier to distribute its NDC offers through Sabre's marketplace. The Colombia-based airline group plans to roll out its NDC content in two initial waves: The first one started on Aug. 1; the second is targeted for Aug. 15 and is expected to include more than 50 countries across the globe, including Australia, Ecuador, Canada, Costa Rica, France, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico.

"We are excited about this milestone. The experience and expertise of Sabre's team has been crucial to make the implementation happen quickly," said Catalina Nannig, vice president of Sales & Distribution at Avianca. "Joining Sabre's Beyond NDC family has been a valuable experience, and we are looking forward to expanding the reach of our offers to better serve our customers across the globe."

Sabre-connected agencies and developer partners can now shop, book and service NDC offers alongside other content using Sabre's Offer and Order APIs, agency point-of-sale tool Sabre Red 360 as well as corporate online booking tool GetThere – all within a familiar booking environment. The roll-out of NDC offers follows a pilot phase with travel agencies in Brazil, El Salvador, and the United States.

"For us as travel retailers, it is essential to have access to the right air and ancillary content – and to be able to easily compare offers from various sources. Sabre's end-to-end approach and appreciation of agency workflows helps us operate more efficiently," said José Miguel Guzmán, owner, Leman's Travel. "We are impressed by Sabre's agility and flexibility and are happy to be able to offer Avianca Group's NDC content to our customers going forward."

Going Beyond NDC is an area of focus for Sabre as an enabler of its vision to be the premier global technology platform in travel. Today, more than 3,000 agencies are shopping, booking, and servicing NDC content through the Sabre marketplace. Sabre is engaged with more than 25 airlines to distribute their NDC content through its GDS.

"Sabre has always been focused on providing a consistent distribution experience, regardless of the channel – and NDC is a part of that approach", said Kathy Morgan, vice president, NDC and Airline Supply, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Integrating with Sabre's marketplace will help enable Avianca Group to distribute its NDC content consistently and efficiently to third-party travel sellers. This will also help equip Avianca to meet the ever-changing needs of travelers, enjoy a more dynamic distribution environment, and open new revenue opportunities."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Avianca Group

AVIANCA GROUP INTERNATIONAL LIMITED includes Avianca -Star Alliance member-, LifeMiles and Avianca Cargo. In passenger transportation and with more than 102 years of continuous operation since 1919, Avianca is the leading airline in Colombia, Ecuador, Central America and has one of the largest airline operations in Latin America with 130 routes, 3,800 weekly flights and a fleet of more than 110 Airbus 320 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, connecting to around 65 destinations in the Americas and Europe. More than 10 million members and 450 allied brands are part of its loyalty program, LifeMiles, one of the largest in the region. In cargo transportation, Avianca Cargo is a leader in the region and is the main airline in different markets in the Americas. It serves more than 50 destinations with a fleet of Airbus A330 freighters, along with its operation of passenger aircraft bellies. Avianca successfully emerged from Chapter 11 at the end of 2021 and today, has a team of more than 12,000 people committed to providing safe, convenient, affordable and friendly service to its customers. More information is available at www.avianca.com

SABR-F

Sabre Contacts:

Media
Kristin Hays
kristin.hays@sabre.com

Heidi Castle
heidi.castle@sabre.com

Investors
Kevin Crissey
kevin.crissey@sabre.com
sabre.investorrelations@sabre.com

Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE)
Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avianca-group-makes-ndc-content-available-to-sabre-connected-travel-agents-301603205.html

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing schedules first Dreamliner delivery in 15 months

    FAA officials will continue to certify each plane individually as the manufacturing giant plans a gradual increase in production from two planes per month to five.

  • Oil sees renewed pressure ahead of U.S. supply data

    Oil futures fell Wednesday, losing ground ahead of official data on U.S. inventory levels and on expectations Russian crude flows along a key pipeline would resume.

  • This IT ‘dinosaur’ is roaring back to life – investors must buy now before everyone else realises

    Quantum computing – the idea that the weird world of quantum mechanics can be harnessed to make faster computers able to solve problems that traditional ones cannot – has always sounded impossibly futuristic. So you may be surprised to hear that you can go on to one computer company’s website and start to use its quantum computers, via the “cloud”, right now.

  • These States Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia Set to Resume Oil Flow to Central Europe as Fee Paid

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is getting ready to resume oil flows through a pipeline to central Europe after Hungary’s sole refiner stepped in to resolve a problem over the payment of a transit fee to Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Search Was Unprecedented

  • Drugmaker Endo Says Bankruptcy Likely Imminent

    The drugmaker has been in talks with lenders, but also faces thousands of lawsuits from government and private plaintiffs alleging it fueled opioid addiction.

  • FTSE 250: TUI takes £63m hit from travel chaos

    Average selling prices in the quarter were 18% ahead of three years ago.

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive-Indian companies swapping dollar for Asian currencies to buy Russian coal

    Indian companies are using Asian currencies more often to pay for Russian coal imports, according to customs documents and industry sources, avoiding the U.S. dollar and cutting the risk of breaching Western sanctions against Moscow. Reuters previously reported on a large Indian coal deal involving the Chinese yuan, but the customs data underline how non-dollar settlements are becoming commonplace. India has aggressively stepped up purchases of Russian oil and coal since the war in Ukraine began, helping to cushion Moscow from the effects of sanctions and allowing New Delhi to secure raw materials at discounts compared to supplies from other countries.

  • I’ve analyzed the profit margins of 30,000 gas stations. Here’s the proof fuel retailers are not to blame for high gas prices

    Rewards company Upside says its data shows fuel retailers aren't to blame for high prices at the pump.

  • Ukraine halted oil flows to Europe over payment issue, Russia's Transneft says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ukraine has suspended Russian oil pipeline flows to parts of central Europe since early this month because Western sanctions prevented it from accepting transit fees from Moscow, Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Tuesday. Flows along the southern route of the Druzhba pipeline have been affected while the northern route serving Poland and Germany remains uninterrupted. The suspension of pipeline flows on Tuesday will hit countries such as Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic, which all rely heavily on Russian crude and have limited ability to import alternative supply by sea.

  • Malcolm Gladwell’s work-from-home comments spark backlash and accusations of hypocrisy

    “It’s not in your best interests to work at home,” said Gladwell, during a recent podcast appearance.

  • Chipmakers Tumble on Warnings of Worst Downturn in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductors stocks tumbled after Micron Technology Inc. became the latest chipmaker to warn about slowing demand, triggering concern the industry is heading into a painful downturn. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Search Was Unprecedented,

  • Half of Gen Z see no point in saving until things get back to "normal" — here's what they're doing with their money instead

    Some Gen Zers are abandoning financial caution to invest in themselves and experiences instead.

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • An Iran Nuclear Deal Could Send Oil Prices Tumbling Towards $80

    While the disruption of Russian crude to Europe added upward pressure to oil prices, rumors of a new Iran nuclear deal could soon send prices falling

  • Retirees Can Earn This Much Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Analysts Just Shipped A Dazzling Upgrade To Their Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Estimates

    Arbutus Biopharma Corporation ( NASDAQ:ABUS ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Ford Boosts Price for F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup Truck

    Ford attributes the price increase for its F-150 Lightning to higher material costs. The increase won't apply to current order holders who are awaiting delivery.

  • Bumble, Let's Just Be Friends for Now

    BMBL has a date with earnings on Wednesday, and the charts say investors should refrain from flirting with the stock.