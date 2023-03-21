U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

Aviat Updates Frequency Assurance Software (FAS) to Add 3rd Party Radio Support

PR Newswire
·2 min read

Aviat FAS can now protect non-Aviat critical microwave links from 6GHz interference

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the expert in wireless transport and access solutions, today announced enhanced Frequency Assurance Software (FAS) that enables operators to protect their 3rd-party (non-Aviat) microwave links from interference. FAS was introduced by Aviat in 2020 specifically to protect 6GHz microwave links from interference from new Wi-Fi 6e deployments, as well as other potential sources of interference in any common-carrier band.

Aviat's patented solution is custom-built to monitor, detect and track interference, perform trend analysis of the network over time, and isolate problem links before resulting impacts or potential outages occur. FAS has an intuitive geo-map based user interface that allows operators to establish a baseline their microwave networks, so they can see the impact of interference over time.

"We are excited to expand the application of FAS to include microwave links from other vendors," said Pete Smith, CEO of Aviat Networks. "Now network operators who may not be Aviat radio customers can take advantage of this powerful software to achieve the highest levels of network performance and uptime with less reliance on expert personnel while also reducing operational costs."

Aviat's roadmap also includes 3rd-party Health Assurance Software (HAS). Both FAS and HAS are available for premises deployment or as a hosted private cloud service at www.aviatcloud.com.

FAS for 3rd-party products will be generally available in June 2023, and is currently in trials with customers, including a North American tier 1 mobile operator.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat is the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Stuart Little, Aviat Networks, stuart.little@aviatnet.com

Investor Relations Contact: Andrew Fredrickson, Aviat Networks, andrew.fredrickson@aviatnet.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aviat-updates-frequency-assurance-software-fas-to-add-3rd-party-radio-support-301775739.html

SOURCE Aviat Networks, Inc.

