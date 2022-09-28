The aviation analytics market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2022 to USD 4.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker

Aviation analytics is an evolving technology, which is increasingly being used to arrive at actionable insights for various business functions. The aviation analytics market is highly competitive, with many existing analytical solution providers and increasing niche players who have a significant regional reach.

The aviation analytics market includes major players Oracle Corporation (US), General Electric (US), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), SAP (Germany), and IBM (US).These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and the Rest of the World.



COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect aviation analytics services by 40-45% globally in 2020.



The mobility & functionality segment of the aviation analytics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period.

The growing need to modernize aircraft fleet and airport operations in order to improve flight safety is a major factor driving the demand for aviation analytics in flight risk management.



Based on end user, the airport segment is projected to lead the aviation analytics market across the forecast period

Growing preferences for air travel and demand for passenger convenience and safety are driving the demand for aviation analytics solutions in airports.Sales and marketing, inventory management, customer experience, and wealth management are some of the major functions of aviation analytics solutions deployed in airports.



Airports are segmented into three categories, small, medium, and large airports.



The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the aviation analytics market in 2022

The adoption of aviation analytics solutions is higher in North America as compared to other regions.This is mainly because of the presence of various developed economies such as Canada and the US.



The region also has been benefiting from low oil prices, improved efficiency in aircraft operations, and a steady labor market over the years.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the aviation analytics market is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%; Tier 2 - 40%; and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C Level Executives - 40%; Directors - 32%; and Others - 28%

• By Region: North America - 40%; Europe - 15%; Asia Pacific - 40%, Rest of the World - 5%

Major players in the aviation analytics market are IBM Corporation (US), IFS (Sweden), Ramco Systems (India), SAP (Germany), Swiss AviationSoftware (Switzerland), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), General Electric (US), Oracle Corporation (US), and Honeywell International (US).



Research Coverage

This market study covers the aviation analytics market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on end user, application, component, deployment, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.



