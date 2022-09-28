U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,702.84
    +55.55 (+1.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,566.30
    +431.31 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,991.91
    +162.41 (+1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,710.41
    +47.90 (+2.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.22
    +3.72 (+4.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.30
    +32.10 (+1.96%)
     

  • Silver

    18.91
    +0.57 (+3.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9733
    +0.0135 (+1.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7430
    -0.2210 (-5.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0871
    +0.0140 (+1.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1440
    -0.6470 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,567.97
    +519.57 (+2.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.92
    +17.14 (+4.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

The aviation analytics market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2022 to USD 4.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2027

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Aviation analytics is an evolving technology, which is increasingly being used to arrive at actionable insights for various business functions. The aviation analytics market is highly competitive, with many existing analytical solution providers and increasing niche players who have a significant regional reach.

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aviation Analytics Market by Component, Deployment, Application, End-User, Business Function, Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03903659/?utm_source=GNW

The aviation analytics market includes major players Oracle Corporation (US), General Electric (US), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), SAP (Germany), and IBM (US).These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and the Rest of the World.

COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect aviation analytics services by 40-45% globally in 2020.

The mobility & functionality segment of the aviation analytics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period.
The growing need to modernize aircraft fleet and airport operations in order to improve flight safety is a major factor driving the demand for aviation analytics in flight risk management.

Based on end user, the airport segment is projected to lead the aviation analytics market across the forecast period
Growing preferences for air travel and demand for passenger convenience and safety are driving the demand for aviation analytics solutions in airports.Sales and marketing, inventory management, customer experience, and wealth management are some of the major functions of aviation analytics solutions deployed in airports.

Airports are segmented into three categories, small, medium, and large airports.

The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the aviation analytics market in 2022
The adoption of aviation analytics solutions is higher in North America as compared to other regions.This is mainly because of the presence of various developed economies such as Canada and the US.

The region also has been benefiting from low oil prices, improved efficiency in aircraft operations, and a steady labor market over the years.

The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the aviation analytics market is as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 30%; Tier 2 - 40%; and Tier 3 - 30%
• By Designation: C Level Executives - 40%; Directors - 32%; and Others - 28%
• By Region: North America - 40%; Europe - 15%; Asia Pacific - 40%, Rest of the World - 5%
Major players in the aviation analytics market are IBM Corporation (US), IFS (Sweden), Ramco Systems (India), SAP (Germany), Swiss AviationSoftware (Switzerland), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), General Electric (US), Oracle Corporation (US), and Honeywell International (US).

Research Coverage
This market study covers the aviation analytics market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on end user, application, component, deployment, and region.

This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.

Reasons to Buy this Report
This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall aviation analytics market and its segments.This study is also expected to provide region-wise information about the applications wherein aviation analytics solutions are used.

It also aims at helping the stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. This report is also expected to help them understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the aviation analytics market
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03903659/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Biogen stock soars on promising data from Alzheimer’s drug trial

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Biogen stock performance on promising Alzheimer’s drug trial data.

  • General Motors CEO Mary Barra revises return-to-office plan after pushback

    General Motors CEO Mary Barra yesterday apologized to salaried workers for the timing of a memo sent late Friday afternoon outlining a new back-to-office policy and delayed the implementation of the plan. The email said that GM employees who had been working remotely during the pandemic would be required later this year to return to the office at least three days a week, the Detroit Free Press reported. The email triggered employee pushback about both the updated policy and the timing of the announcement, leading Barra to partially walk back the decision, announcing Tuesday that the automaker will not implement the requirement this year but that “a more regular, in-person presence” will still be the plan for the future.

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Boeing to sell 24 Dreamliners to Asian airline

    The Boeing Co., which carries an economic heft in Ohio and the Dayton region, has secured a large order.

  • Defamation lawsuit against Fox News, Lou Dobbs can proceed to trial

    A defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp., Fox News Network and Lou Dobbs can proceed toward trial, a judge ruled Monday after concluding that a Venezuelan businessman had made sufficient claims of being unfairly accused of trying to corrupt the 2020 U.S. presidential election to be permitted to gather more evidence.

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’US Housing Prices Fall for First Time

  • Intel, Samsung to launch slidable screen display

    Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley discusses the latest news and product launches from Intel's innovation event.

  • Warren Buffett Loves Activision Blizzard. Should You?

    There's no denying Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. Berkshire Hathaway has generated better than 20% compounded annual returns since 1965. Although Buffett's performance in recent years has been well below that (about 8% a year over the past five years), it's his consistency over time that has attracted legions of investors to follow him.

  • China Lacks the Right Workers to Boost Xi’s Favored Tech Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- For a decade, China’s tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. were a major driver of its economy, drawing the lion’s share of top talent to work in their ecosystems that controlled everything from messaging to payments. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sha

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Is How Much Retirement Income You Need to Live Comfortably

    Saving for retirement is perhaps the most major financial goal every American has. But once you retire, you'll need an adequate income to replace what you were making pre-retirement. As you might imagine, this number will vary from person to … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Rises as Hurricane Ian Shuts Down Gulf of Mexico Production

    Hurricane Ian is strengthening after entering the Gulf of Mexico yesterday, forcing output to a halt in affected areas.

  • Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: Spotlight on Deals by Equinor, Marathon

    Apart from Equinor (EQNR) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Eni (E), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Schlumberger (SLB) hogged the limelight during the week.

  • Top Materials Stocks for October 2022

    These are the materials stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2022.

  • Intel debuts 13th generation processors amid PC sales slump

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses the debut of Intel's newest core processors, which are geared towards gamers and creators.&nbsp;

  • FACTBOX - How Germany's industrial giants are preparing for winter

    Germany has managed to fill its gas reserves to 91.32% of capacity, allaying fears it could run out this winter after Russian gas flows fell sharply following European sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine - but it has come at a price. One in ten mid-sized companies, which provide nearly two thirds of German jobs, have cut or halted production because of gas prices, according to a September survey of nearly 600 mid-sized firms by business association BDI, reducing demand. Below is an overview of what steps some of Germany's biggest industrial firms have taken to reduce their gas intake in anticipation of winter, and which are holding out for more information on government measures before cutting their consumption further.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Make a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • Should I Delay Retirement? What the Numbers Say – 2022 Study

    Delaying retirement is one impactful way to extend the life of your retirement savings. Waiting several years – or decades – to leave the workforce can grow your investment accounts, increase Social Security benefits and reduce the number of years … Continue reading → The post Should I Delay Retirement? What the Numbers Say – 2022 Study appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pay boosts for Oracle's Ellison, Katz move their rewards past Apple's Tim Cook

    The Oracle leaders were each given total compensation of more than $138 million in the company’s fiscal year ended May 31, the company said in a regulatory filing.

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.